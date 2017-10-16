Tesla's Long Target $500, Then $1,000: Here's Why

The Roadster is way behind production schedules, I mean, the Model S is way behind production, I mean, the Model... "X"... is way behind, uh, er, I meant to say, uh, the "THE MODEL 3 IS WAY BEHIND TWEETED PRODUCTION SCHEDULE..."

So what? What's the point? Who cares? Why do Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) bears keep pounding on the same meaningless detritus?

I mean, really guys, who the heck cares. It takes time to develop a new product... that's done, the Model 3 is actually out on real roads. It also takes time to bring up a production line. The entire line moves at the pace of the "SLOWEST" production unit. So, today, the worst unit is moving at maybe 300 units a month or 10 per day.

So what? Three months ago, it was moving at 0 units a month, so we have an infinite rate increase; 300/0 = infinity, yahoooo?? Not. It's meaningless.

Bringing production online requires a lot of work, going through each individual little weld, making it right, getting the robot to do it like a human, and then finally that station is ready to go. Repeat that process a thousand times and finally you have a working production line.

With the Model S and X lines running, does anyone really question that Tesla can do it a third time? And if no one questions that someone who has tied their shoes two times in the past can probably manage it a third time, then why the attention to the new kid on the block fumbling the strings a little bit. Building a production line is hard to do... you go try it.

And the banter about the share price is equally bizarre if you actually stop to ponder what Tesla really is.

EVs cost less to operate than ICE cars. They pollute less. My ICE car costs me $75 to fill up. A Model 3 would cost me about $7, especially if I had a solar power system at home. Would you rather spend $75 per week on stinky gasoline or $7 per week on electrons you make on your own rooftop? Would you rather pay for SMOG checks every other year, or simply know your car doesn't make SMOG (don't bother with the long tailpipe critique, mine will be solar).

And while we're at it, the newly installed electricity capacity is also going solar and wind. In 2016, there were no new coal fired plants installed. If you look down the page, you will see that the vast majority of coal plants are 30 to 50 years old. There have been no new coal fired plants built for three years and the few built from 2008 to 2013 didn't have much capacity. For three years now, renewable energy matched or exceeded all other forms of electricity production additions.

And in 2016, the net solar additions were double the net natural gas additions (new additions minus new retirements). Wind generation was even larger than solar, meaning the entire grid is headed for a future void of natural gas or coal electric power generation. Tesla hasn't yet fixed SolarCity to shine brightly, and this space is just coming into its own. But of all the carmakers out there, Tesla is the only one that stands to benefit from this piece of the global pie.

Meanwhile, all those oil barons are also about to lose their shirts as this shift unfolds. Tesla enables one to stop buying crude oil. So does BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY) of course. And China, if you've ever played Risk or Monopoly, will sucker ICE carmakers in and give them nice kudos right up to the day they ban ICE vehicle sales in China... suddenly making all those start-up Chinese EV makers the largest game in (China) town... that is, aside from a few key players like Tesla, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), and maybe GM (NYSE:GM).

What happens when EV market share grows by 5%? Oil prices start to crash, and solar sales start to soar. When there is a glut of oil, the weakest countries/companies will begin selling on the cheap, ruining profits for others. Watch out Dubai, have fun while it lasts, or find something of value other than oil to make money from.

Is there any Tesla bear who owns a Tesla EV? I mean, do any of the bears nitpicking this or that failure of reality to match tweetality actually understand the revolution that's taking place? On the one hand, the bears trash talk Tesla claiming its way behind on one claim or another. On the other hand, from the next breath, they trash talk Tesla because China is going to trounce it. So first they say EVs won't sell (can't be made), then they say China is going to sell the heck out of EVs.

If China is going to squash Tesla, doesn't that mean Tesla (the only company fully on board with building EVs) is going to be bigger than GM and all the rest outside of China, which with their ICE vehicles are at serious risk of going bankrupt like Kodak due to a too quick to respond to drop in ICE sales?

Let's see. Big oil for transportation is maybe a $1T sort of industry? And electric utilities are perhaps a $700B industry. And big auto and truck building is maybe a $200B industry. So that's maybe $2T worth of market cap up for grabs by someone. Normally one figures there will be 10 significant players and one to three large winners. If Tesla is one of those, then its market cap will rise to something like $800B or higher once the dust begins to settle.

But today which EV should I think will be the winner? To understand the answer to this, you need to seriously ponder how a real person will use a real EV. I don't think shorts have thought this through or they would value the Supercharger network a whole lot more than I read they do. Here's how it goes.

Daily, when you get home, you plug your car in. This is nothing different from plugging in your cell phone. You just do it. This means that daily, in the morning, when you leave the house, you have a "full tank" of gas, every day. Your batteries are topped off, and with a Tesla, you have a 230-mile range. I drive maybe 40 miles around town, so will return and can skip recharging fairly often.

Same goes for a Chevy Bolt. They both cost the same, GM is bigger, so which car would I choose and why? Is there any real world difference between them, setting aesthetics aside for the time being and putting on my mechanical engineering thinking hat.

The answer for any experienced EV owner is simple. You choose the Tesla if you can afford it. Why? Because only Tesla has a Supercharger network. So what? Who cares? You ask. You do, but you don't know you do... yet, but you soon will.

If you own a Tesla or a Bolt, you will stop going to gas stations. You will never go there again to pump that stinky gasoline. And you will begin to increasingly be offended by clouds of smoke pouring out of a diesel truck tailpipe at the street corner in front of you early in the morning. With either car, for about 355 days of the year, you will leave the house with a charged-up car and return with most of the charge remaining. No sweat.

With both cars, you will save about 50 trips to the gas station. Awesome.

But 10 days of the year, you will drive for a long distance. You'll leave on vacation, need to drive to that distant city for a larger hospital or airport, or you'll have a business trip to some destination that exceeds your round trip range. When that happens... AND ONLY WHEN THAT HAPPENS... you will need to use a charger along the road.

Now with the Chevy Bolt, you'll spend 30 minutes to 2 hours at the charger depending on how fast a charger you can find. With the Tesla, you'll spend 15 minutes to 30 minutes for the same charge.

The Bolt claims it can charge fast. But Chevrolet hasn't built a charger network. Instead, Chevrolet and all the other carmakers so far rely on independent chargers like those sold by ChargePoint. They will take care of that messy business of charging cars, after all it makes them money, right? Sure, ChargePoint makes money selling chargers.

But who buys chargers? Having sold solar power systems, I can tell you that EV charge systems are being sold to businesses that want to attract customers to their stores. Sure, some government stations exist in towns and elsewhere. But by and large, business owners think in terms of winning some income just like gas stations have for so long.

The problem is businesses want you to come shop in their store. So they don't really care that it will take an hour for you to charge your car. The longer the better.

What's more, from a business owner's perspective, a fast charger costs a lot more than a slower charger to buy. And then, due to demand charges from the utility, a fast charger also costs more to operate than a slow charger.

The result of this is that there now exists a bunch of slow chargers for any car including Tesla cars, and there also exists a proprietary network of fast chargers that are solely for Tesla owners' use. When you pick the EV car you buy, you are also choosing between:

A large, fast, robust network of chargers located on interstates and with slower chargers located within towns, and a smaller, slower, primarily in town charger network that anyone can use.

Between Sacramento and Los Angeles in California, you will preferentially find all those slower chargers for Chevy Bolts, Nissan Leafs, and so on at businesses in towns along route 99 in CA. You will preferentially find Tesla Superchargers along Interstate 5. To drive from Sacramento to Los Angeles by route 99 takes perhaps two hours longer than to drive I-5.

So Tesla is installing its Superchargers in the right place where I need them. But what's more, if I have a Tesla (I don't yet) and there is a regular charger, I can use it. If I have a Chevy Bolt and there isn't a regular charger but there is a Supercharger, I can't. Tesla can use any system. Bolt, Leaf, and others can only use the generic system, typically installed by business owners that prefer that you hang around for an hour and shop.

The future is going to be powered by solar power as the original energy source. The reason is just because it is the lowest cost and longest term (most reliable) energy source we know of. The sun doesn't shine at night... as can be heard in the country, so you also need battery packs to store the energy for later night time use.

Then, if you want to get around in a car, you'll need one that can use that electric energy, such as an EV. There is only one company with its fingers in every one of those pots... Tesla.

Now Tesla is absolutely NOT a carmaker. It happens to be today that the majority of revenue comes from cars. But those cars are not selling because they are cars. They are selling and desired because they do NOT use gasoline.

It doesn't matter if there are delays in the Model 3 production, folks. What matters is that the Model 3 and Tesla will never be pointed to as contributing to our presence in Iraq over a conflict about oil.

People who desire an EV prefer to NOT use oil. They like the idea of no more SMOG charges, oil changes, brake pad replacements and so on. They like low to zero maintenance. They like smelling fresh air and come to realize that once everyone has an EV, the air over Los Angeles and in China will clear up.

After the qualities, they are restricted in what they can choose by price and availability. Virtually everyone would prefer to plug their car in at home rather than to go weekly to the gas station to spend 10 times as much.

That's why the Model 3 production line delays do not matter even a little bit.

Tesla value should be the sum of all the markets about to be disrupted, times a percentage TSLA will capture over other companies, and discounted back to a present value. As new car lines come up to speed, the present value will increase based on a future potential pie that's $2T enormous. The piddly car market is not what drives Tesla's stock price.

Some car companies, possibly Toyota (NYSE:TM), that fail to get out of ICE and hydrogen cars early enough will visit the Kodak cemetery.

It's nice that GM, BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), VW (OTCPK:VLKAY), Nissan, and myriad others are talking about the EVs they claim to be going to build. Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY) probably will, because we actually hear about a new and large battery plant being built by former Tesla employees, no less.

BYD and many Chinese EV companies will certainly share in the EV pie and help bury those ICE makers that just couldn't wake up in time. As soon as BYD and some other Chinese EV makers get large enough to more than address the demand within China, you can count on China banning ICE vehicles. I would do it if I were writing the rules. It makes perfect strategic sense, and China will win when it does.

But Tesla will not only share in the EV pie, but it will also take one of the big slices. This is simply because I would rather take 15 minutes for a quick charge than spend an hour staring blurry eyed at charge station trinkets. Tesla has a fleet of faster chargers, and its chargers are in the best locations, period.

And what's more, Tesla chargers can be fed by solar power and that power can be stored in Tesla battery packs on site at the Supercharger stations. SolarCity can build out those solar farms for Tesla, another thing ChargePoint, Chevy, Nissan cannot offer.

An entire "refueling" station brand name has been launched across the country and no one is noticing it. If Standard Oil covered the US in gas stations just as Henry Ford got his first production line running, no one would care either because at that point no one had a car so no one cared about gas stations. But with hindsight, we know that the guys that built out the largest gas station chains made a ton of money.

So too for Tesla as the only truly fast charging network in the world today. Like gas stations before ICE cars, the Supercharger network is the RIGHT STUFF just before the birth of a new sector.

Tesla is a utility, an oil refinery company, a carmaker, a driver (chauffer) retailer, and an oil producing nation all wrapped into one.

Valuation? Well, in my opinion, the long-term value should exceed $2,000 per share. This is because Tesla is vying for a large piece of an aggregate of about $2T in market cap, all about to transform from current to next energy forms. If Tesla captures $600B, then it will be up 10 fold from where it is.

That's $3,500 per share or so. We do, of course, need to discount this based on the current status and the risk that Tesla will see the course. There's risk associated with BYD and China. But so far, Tesla holds the lion's share of valuable marketing dominance due in part to its early lead in the EV market and in part to its lead with the Supercharger network.

So when I read that $350 per share is absurd and that the stock could reasonably plummet to $100 per share, I think: "Awesome. There's going to be yet another opportunity to profit by buying low and selling when the stock rebounds and heads further upward." It seems to me the timing of the rallies is easier to anticipate than the timing of the dips. And the stock is headed inexorably upward.

Building a complicated production line is complicated, period. One by one, however, the bottlenecks will be dealt with and eliminated. And once the last one is fixed, THEN and ONLY THEN will production start moving full speed. We know Model S production rates and we know the Model 3 is less complicated. So it should be obvious that the Model 3 production line will soon shoot out far more cars than are coming out of the Model S production line.

Keep it up Tesla, you ARE changing the world.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If I had money to invest, I would invest in Tesla stock and long calls after local bottoms.