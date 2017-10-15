Kinder Morgan: Here Comes The Southern Projects

The Gulf Coast Express Pipeline Project is the first of many that are needed to accommodate almost certain Permian production expansion.

If there is one thing that has been heard over and over again, it is the disastrous effect the cancellation of the Trans Mountain Pipeline that Kinder Morgan Canada is undertaking. First, the latest skirmish is over.

"The [NEB] board is of the view that Trans Mountain's withdrawal of its request, coupled with action by the board's compliance and enforcement staff, renders the request and related written comments moot," the regulator said in a late Thursday update. "Therefore the board dismisses these matters for mootness."

To be clear, the possibilities are not yet over by a long-shot. But as of right now, the hurdles are methodically falling. Whether or not that remains the case in the future is another matter. But the odds favor a project cost increase (at worst) followed by a successful expansion.

Hopefully, the last Kinder Morgan (KMI) article debunked the tragedy myth. Cancellation of the project would not be ruinous and is only a very small chance. In conjunction with that myth was another one about the settled state of the backlog. In some ways that backlog is far more alive (and fluctuating) than the market realizes.

Really the above list of projects is more like a camera picture. This backlog can rapidly change as conditions merit. If a major project such as KM Canada Trans Mountain Expansion becomes delayed or even cancelled, then this management will find use for the money. This management has far too much experience handling cash to allow a few billion to sit idle. The market needs to accept that not all the future possibilities are on the slide. Recently, a small sample of the future possibilities came to light.

"Kinder Morgan Texas Pipeline LLC (KMTP), a subsidiary of Kinder Morgan, Inc. [NYSE: KMI], DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) (DCP Midstream) and an affiliate of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) (Targa) today announced they have signed a letter of intent with respect to the joint development of the proposed Gulf Coast Express Pipeline Project (GCX Project), which would provide an outlet for increased natural gas production from the Permian Basin to growing markets along the Texas Gulf Coast. "

The above announcement highlights a small portion of the possibilities available to the company. This is an intrastate project that will probably move along far faster than the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion. Some of these intrastate projects will enter the pipeline and complete within a year to 18 months. Texas is a very energy friendly state whose politicians know a future funding source when they see it.

The conference call mentioned a possible 2019 target for completing this project. There is no official guidance, and management did not confirm the target. But the conversation demonstrates how intrastate projects can potentially move in and out of the backlog. Already 2018 is just around the corner.

As shown above, the company has far more Texas and Southern exposure than it does Canadian exposure. The completion of the Trans Mountain Pipeline Project should be a significant plus to the company. But if it does not happen, the company has the ability to increase its exposure to the fast growing Permian. The announcement before these two slides is evidence that the process of expanding the support for increasing Permian production has begun.

The market has yet to connect that all the Permian lease purchases have to be justified with a lot of production. The Permian production will need to increase significantly (probably several million barrels a day) to justify all those billion dollar deals. That is good news for a lot of midstream producers with any kind of potential exposure to the Permian. Companies such as Diamondback Energy (FANG) are growing quickly to justify their market caps and future expectations. The map above shows that Kinder Morgan is definitely in position to help out. The agreement announcement demonstrates that sometimes the expansion will be partnership style. Mr. Market will probably be satisfied with any legitimate profits.

The market should expect a lot more expansion announcements and partnership expansion announcements to accommodate the growing Permian production. There are other areas such as the Eagle Ford and the Haynesville areas that are not doing too badly either. A major price drop could hurt these expansion plans. But a whole lot of other areas will be suffering more than the Permian because the Permian development costs appear to be relatively low per BOE.

The stock has been drifting lower lately. But plans to increase the dividend as well as periodic expansion announcements should drive the stock higher long term. That means that the stock may not remain at these levels that much longer. Mr. Market may not remember that a small part of the company revenue does fluctuate with industry activity. Right now that activity appears to be firmly in the upswing mode. So future earnings reports could well produce positive surprises for Mr. Market. This stock may not see these current trading levels again. On the contrary, the stock remains an easy double over the next five-year period.

