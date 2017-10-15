Intec Pharma: Buy The Dip

Shares of Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) have risen by almost 50% since I told readers to "pull the trigger" on its public offering.

NTEC data by YCharts

Key points to the bull thesis included the following:

The company's Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CD/LD) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease symptoms in patients with advanced disease appeared similar to a prior momentum pick of mine that was bought out for a hefty premium, NeuroDerm (NASDAQ:NDRM).

Promising mid-stage data increased my confidence in the story, complete with significant decreases in mean total OFF time versus optimized current treatment with high statistical significance.

I found AP-CBD/THC to be a very intriguing early-stage candidate to be originally developed for low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. Phase 1 data showed improvements over much larger competitor GW Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:GWPH) Sativex in exposure of CBD (290-330%) and THC (25-50%), with a median time of peak concentration 2-3 times longer and significantly higher absorption.

Simply put, usually when significant dilution takes place, a stock declines. In the event that shares actually increase or show strength, many times that is a clear buy signal as institutional demand and interest are pushing shares higher and the dilution is being viewed merely as a stepping stone for greater things to come.

With shares finally dipping (currently at $8.50 versus a 52-week high of $9.50) and the overall biotech sector taking a breather for the past couple days, I thought it was time to revisit the story and remind readers of several reasons why I still find it attractive.

First, Parkinson's disease is a very attractive market opportunity and several of the stocks I've mentioned in the space (most recently Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)) have done quite well.

Figure 2: Parkinson's disease overview (Source: Corporate presentation)

The company's approach to levodopa therapy is unique and could have several advantages over competitors. The most common issue with existing oral formulations is the large number of pills patients need to consume (up to 12 daily), not to mention limited decreases in daily OFF time are still an issue. Intraduodenal and external pumps can often be awkward or inconvenient to wear - in some cases these devices can be quite invasive and burden payers with high costs (at times up to $70,000 annually). While inhalation therapies are suitable for acute treatment and get patients out of OFF time, they do not stay in the blood for prolonged time periods.

Contrast the above with two to three daily administrations of AP-CD/LD which allows for stable levodopa therapeutic plasma levels and significantly improved outcomes. The appeal of this novel alternative quickly becomes attractive.

Figure 3: Phase 2 data (Source: Corporate presentation)

The phase 3 program is enrolling 328 patients across 72 sites in the United States, Europe and Israel. LPI (last patient in) should occur in the fourth quarter according to management's forecasts. The study design is quite comprehensive, allowing for a randomized, double-blind, double-dummy, active-controlled format with a parallel group study in Parkinson's patients with fluctuating PD. The primary endpoint is Total Off Time (as a percent of waking time) while secondary endpoints include Daily Off Time (hours), number of daily LD doses, On Time with and without troublesome dyskinesia, and several standard questionnaires (Parkinson's Disease Sleep Scale, CGI-I, Parkinson's Disease Questionnaire and UPDRS).

Even after recent dilution and the subsequent rise in share price, market capitalizations for other companies with late-stage PD assets are still significantly higher.

Figure 4: Selected Parkinson's late stage assets (Source: Corporate presentation)

As for AP-CBD/THC, readers should keep in mind that over the next five years, cannabinoids have the potential to represent up to 10% of the specialty pharmaceutical market (size of at least $20 billion). They have the potential to address drawbacks of current treatments, especially adverse events at peak levels, short duration of effect, and variability of dosing.

As noted in my prior piece, improvements in exposure as compared to Sativex highlight the Accordion Platform's unique ability to safely deliver CBD and THC. AP-CBD/THC was also able to avoid some of the hepatic first-pass metabolism of THC and no serious adverse events were reported.

While I am aware that a comparison of the two companies is apples to oranges (considering the latter has multiple approved or late-stage product candidates and is addressing varied indications), I still believe the gap in valuation is quite compelling.

GWPH Market Cap data by YCharts

As seen above, a comparison to other Parkinson's companies with late stage assets also suggests relative undervaluation.

In the near term, we should be hearing about management's next steps to be taken for the AP-CBD/THC program, which I consider to be a significant catalyst for shareholders to pay attention to.

Keep in mind it has significant intellectual property for the platform (latest US patent expires in 2029), manufacturing (expiration in 2028) and for specific formulations or treatments.

With roughly $18 million in cash in addition to $54 million received from the recent financing (per company presentation), it has a significant operational runway ahead of it. When compared to "loss and comprehensive loss" of $11.2 million (for the first half of 2017), it appears that dilution will not be an issue until later on in 2018.

I also note that several well known institutional healthcare funds I keep tabs on (Adage Capital, EcoRI and venBio) own significant positions in the stock.

Intec Pharma remains a Buy.

Readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence can purchase a pilot position or add to their stakes in the near term. That being said, keep in mind this could be an appropriate investment option for those with a medium-term time frame.

Risks include dilution (not until later on next year as stated above) and disappointing results from the pivotal program for AP-CD/LD (considered to be significantly derisked due to strong mid-stage results). Still, nothing is assured and in biotech there are many product candidates that do well in mid-stage studies only to fizzle out in the final trial. Another risk is significant competition in both the Parkinson's and medical marijuana space. I also hope management chooses the correct indications to propel forward its AP-CBD/THC program where it is most likely to show success and differentiation from other approved options.

