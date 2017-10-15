They Know What They're Doing, But Do They Know What They're Doing?

Let me just say that I completely understand why it's necessary for central bankers to contend that the post-crisis policy response hasn't created bubbles.

Policymakers aren't going to admit, in public, that they had to create more systemic risk in order to save the system. Commentators predisposed to taking a conspiratorial view of the financial universe are fond of spinning that as dishonesty on the part of monetary authorities. I'm more inclined to call it common sense. There's no utility whatsoever in creating a panic by publicly deriding your own policies when you had no choice but to implement them.

That said, it's self-evident that QE, ZIRP, and NIRP create systemic risk. That's how policy works in an unanchored regime or, more to the point, in a regime not tethered to a universally accepted store of value for which the supply is finite, like precious metals. (Important disclaimer: I am not a believer in the idea of gold as a store of value, but that doesn't matter for the purposes of this piece).

Here's how I explained this last month in a post over at Heisenberg Report:

The worry now is that in this latest iteration of responding to a crisis with intervention and money creation, we have exhausted our capacity to leverage (figuratively and literally) the flexibility afforded by an unanchored system to rescue us from the abyss. There’s a cruel irony inherent in that. Each time we respond to a panic with the tools afforded us by a system based not on some finite store of value like gold (GLD), but rather based solely on the “full faith and credit” of governments and their printing presses, we almost always exacerbate (in one way or another) the imbalances that led to the very crisis to which we’re responding. The inevitable result: a rolling boom-bust cycle that snowballs with each turn, ensuring that each new crisis and each crisis response is even more spectacular than the last. The only way this can go on in perpetuity is if we assume there is no limit on the extent to which we can leverage (again, both figuratively and literally) the flexibility inherent in an unanchored (i.e. a fiat-based) system. If the busts keep getting bigger, it will of course be painful and harrowing, but if the capacity of the fiat system to respond with ever larger money printing programs is limitless, then theoretically we will just boom-bust our way along forever until finally we’re all losing everything once every six months only to have central bankers make us all millionaires the very next day by topping up our bank accounts with newly-created money.

Obviously, that can't go on forever, but let's leave aside dire predictions about what the end game will look like and focus instead on the self-evident nature of what I've just described.

The point here is that there is no question as to whether central banks have created bubbles. That's simply how the system works. An untethered system is a double-edged sword. It allows us to mitigate crises, but that flexibility has a significant amount of moral hazard built into it. It is doomed to be an exercise in can kicking and implicit in that characterization is the idea that the next crisis will everywhere and always be inextricably linked to its predecessor in the following two ways: 1) it will be larger than its predecessor, and 2) it will be a product of the policy response that accompanied its predecessor.

Ok, so contrary to popular belief, none of that is lost on policymakers. But coming full circle, you shouldn't expect them to say as much in public which is why it shouldn't surprise you to learn that Mario Draghi said this on Saturday in Washington:

In the euro zone, we don’t have evidence that markets both stocks and bonds are having valuations that are stretched when compared with historical averages.

I'm just going to zoom in on the bond side of that because it's simpler to illustrate. Draghi says he "doesn't have evidence" that bond valuations are stretched in the eurozone. I certainly hope you understand how absurd that is. If not, allow me to remind you by way of the following four-pane from BofAML:

(BofAML)

As of August, 60% of European BBs were yielding less than equivalent maturity U.S. Treasurys. It would be difficult to dream up more compelling evidence of a European bond bubble if you tried. And here's a table (up to date through Monday) that gives you a little more perspective:

(Goldman)

So there's the "evidence" Draghi says he can't find.

Now consider this quote from the BoJ's Kuroda (who, like Draghi, is in Washington for the IMF and G20 meetings):

ETFs owned by BOJ are not a large part of stock market.

He's right - technically. But he's glossing over all of the important details, not the least of which is that thanks to the ETF buying program, the BoJ will soon own a large percentage of the free float in multiple companies. One of those companies is Fast Retailing (think: Uniqlo). Here's a projection:

(Bloomberg)

On Friday, Fast Retailing jumped after releasing fiscal year results which included a prediction that overseas sales for Uniqlo will surpass Japan for the first time. Again, at the current pace, Kuroda will own virtually the entire free float of that company by March of 2020. Fast Retailing is the biggest component in the Nikkei. And the Nikkei (EWJ) hit a 21-year-high on Friday.

See the circularity there?

There is no question as to whether Mario Draghi and Haruhiko Kuroda understand this. Simply put: they know what they're doing.

The only question for investors is: do they know what they're doing?

That is, policymakers understand that in a fiat regime, creating bubbles is part and parcel of responding to crises. It's always just a matter of whether, when that crisis response invariably leads to the next crisis, those same policymakers still have enough dry powder to respond again.

My contention would be that they are behind the curve in normalizing. Normalization is the process by which that dry powder is replenished.

On Thursday evening, we learned that the ECB is planning to cut QE in half starting in January, but will simultaneously extend the program by another 9 months. And see that speaks volumes about this dilemma. It's a race against time to figure out how to replenish the ammunition before things turn. But the very act of replenishing that ammunition could itself tip the first domino, so it has to be done gradually. But the more you drag your feet, the closer the next crisis gets and worse, the larger the existing bubbles become.

How much faith do have in this process? Or put differently, is it time to cash in some chips?

Someone will invariably respond to that last question by reminding you that had you cashed in your chips already, you would have missed out on further upside. That is correct. But one of these days, you're going to go all in and that river card isn't going to go your way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.