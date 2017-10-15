Trillium Therapeutics: A Run-Up Into Year-End Data Updates

We can expect preliminary data from the TTI-621 phase 2a intratumoral dose escalation study in solid tumors along with data from the phase 1b intravenous study in the near term.

New pharmacology data suggests that there could be an opportunity to increase exposure to the study drug in patients after the initial dose.

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) have risen by 15% year to date and finished flat over the past three years. At one point in 2015, shares had quadrupled on increased optimism regarding prospects for its lead clinical candidate.

TRIL data by YCharts

The company started off the year by announcing dosing for the first patient with TTI-621 (SIRPaFc fusion protein targeting CD47) in a phase 1 study in patients with relapsed or refractory percutaneously-accessible solid tumors and mycosis fungoides. The drug candidate is being developed as a novel checkpoint inhibitor.

In February, the company presented new pharmacology data from its ongoing phase 1 study of TTI-621 in patients with advanced hematologic malignancies. For context, keep in mind that back in 2016, the share price was cut in half when two of five patients in the highest dose cohort experienced dose-limiting toxicity (Grade 3 elevated liver enzymes and Grade 4 thrombocytopenia). Additional data clarified that this transient thrombocytopenia often lessens after multiple infusions, suggesting that there could be an opportunity to increase exposure to the study drug in patients after the initial dose.

Weekly infusions have been shown to lead to a longer half-life and accumulation of circulating drug. After six infusions, terminal half-life of the drug candidate increased to 3.7 days with a corresponding rise in circulating drug trough levels (observed in half-lives of approved Fc fusion protein treatments). It was pointed out that drug accumulation was accompanied by stable pre-dose platelet counts, suggestive of the platelet antigen sink being overcome.

While it appears that management's assessment makes sense, I remind readers that many biotech executives are known to "spin news" to suit their purposes. I am cautiously optimistic regarding their theory that an opportunity exists to increase study drug exposure over time to avoid or decrease instances of dose-limiting toxicities. However, this is far from certain and future data will be necessary for further clarification.

In June, the company successfully raised $30 million in public funding via a sale of 2.75 million common shares and 3.25 million Series II Non-Voting Convertible First Preferred Shares. Later on in June, we became aware that two institutional healthcare investors owned significant positions, with Growth Equity Opportunities V reporting a 9.9% stake and Cormorant AM reporting a 5.66% passive stake. I also remind readers that Baker Bros. Advisors, Tekla Capital Management and NEA Management all own stakes as well (recently established for the latter two).

Also in June the company announced further expansion to its intravenous dosing trial of TTI-621 to open an additional cohort of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma (to be treated in combination with nivolumab) and two additional cohorts of patients with T- and B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and small cell lung cancer (to be treated with TTI-621 monotherapy). This should be seen as quite positive, as management chose to do so based on prior evidence of anti-tumor activity, and the decision to cautiously explore dose-intensification stems from what we've learned regarding the ability to increase exposure to the study drug in patients after the initial dose. Still, my assessment is a supposition that will require further results to confirm.

As of June 30th, the company had cash and equivalents of $72.6 million, while net loss for the first six months of 2017 totaled $23.1 million. This was significantly higher than the loss of $14.8 million for the same period last year and due mostly to higher research and development expenses.

As for near-term catalysts, we can expect preliminary data from the TTI-621 phase 2a intratumoral dose escalation study in solid tumors. Additional clinical data from the phase 1b intravenous study should be coming as well. During the fourth quarter, the IND submission for TTI-622, its IgG4 SIRPaFc protein, will likely occur.

Prior to the safety issue being announced, shares were trading around the $15 level as investors assumed a significant deal could come and comparable collaborations implied undervaluation. CD47 is and continues to be an attractive oncology target with preclinical efficacy established across a variety of indications and synergy with other immunotherapies likely. Celgene's (NASDAQ:CELG) deal to acquire a CD47 monoclonal antibody from InhibRx for up to $500 million in milestone payments (other terms undisclosed) hints at the value here. Readers should also look at Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) venture arm (along with other investors) backing startup Forty Seven with a $75 million commitment to progress anti-CD47 antibody Hu5F9-G4 into two early-stage studies. The drug candidate is being evaluated as a monotherapy and in combination with approved treatments (rituximab, trastuzumab, checkpoint inhibitors, etc).

Trillium Therapeutics is a Buy.

Readers interested in the story who have done their due diligence could go ahead and make an initial pilot purchase. After that, I would adopt a "buy the dips" strategy, as the stock has already started its upward ascent. The time frame for this trade is near to medium term - in the event of a significant run up, I would suggest taking partial profits while retaining shares for continued upside exposure.

TRIL data by YCharts

After the June financing, the risk of dilution appears to be off the table in the near term. I still believe that in the absence of a partnership or other form of funding, capital markets will again be accessed by the second half of 2018. Safety concerns, although less of an issue than before, are still significant and should be taken into consideration. Further severe adverse safety events (including the possibility of a clinical hold) should be carefully considered prior to taking a position. Setbacks in ongoing and planned studies (both as a monotherapy and in combination) would negatively impact the stock price as well.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention to undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "Follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.