Advantage Oil And Gas: Mr. Market Has Lost His Mind

Every now and then, the market demonstrates that it really does not like cash. This has to leave the average investor scratching his head. Advantage Oil and Gas Ltd. (AAV) is one very profitable company that Mr. Market is running away from.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Advantage Oil and Gas October, 2017, Corporate Presentation

Cash flow is on target to advance nicely this year to C$1.05. This company has a long history of growing as well as having some very efficient operations. Mr. Market couldn't care less. Low gas prices dominate the thinking of Mr. Market. So a fairly profitable company gets dumped along with other companies suffering far more.

For example, Chesapeake Energy (CHK) is several times the enterprise value of this company. Yet Chesapeake Energy has reported far less cash flow in the first six months. Chesapeake Energy also has shrinking production despite a far higher capital budget as property sales proceeds are used to reduce debt. Advantage Oil and Gas actually has been generating free cash flow to reduce its already low debt load.

Source: Advantage Oil and Gas Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Press Release

As shown above, even positive cash flow comparisons do not help. Mr. Market still dumped the stock. Funds from operations were higher than expected. So the company was one of very few in the unconventional part of the industry to generate free funds flow after the capital budget. Yet the market has pushed the price down to about five times cash flow from operations (as projected) for 2017. That is an absolutely absurd multiple for a company that manages to steadily grow production profitably.

Source: Advantage Oil and Gas October 2017, Corporate Presentation

Advantage is a sizable company that does not get the recognition of its more famous neighboring operator, Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF). These companies both vie for lowest cost dry gas producer in Canada. Peyto generally trades at a cash flow premium to Advantage. Most likely that premium is due to the dividend paid by Peyto.

Both Peyto and Advantage vie for low cost producer with the greatest percentage margin. Yet Chesapeake Energy has the higher enterprise value by a number of measures. Canadian companies currently sell at a relative discount despite their profitability. Any recovery that enables Chesapeake Energy to thrive would send the stocks of both Peyto and Advantage soaring. Both Peyto and Advantage Oil and Gas stocks will likely outperform Chesapeake common stock.

Some would argue that the Peyto dividend policy results in relatively more dilution over a long period of time. Mr. Market, however, appears to favor the dividend policy in the long run. On the other hand, Advantage has an excellent cost structure, is lowering its debt even more, and is poised to thrive under any industry conditions. A lot of other companies will be financially stressed before Advantage reports any stressful results.

Even more important are the relatively low leasing costs and the royalty costs. This company recently expanded its acreage for a cost of C$7 million. United States low cost areas like the Permian, Scoop, and Stack cost far more to expand lease-holdings. $10K an acre is not uncommon and acreage costs can reach $50K in the right places. Many Canadian companies have yet to see those kind of expansion prices.

So when competitors such as Diamondback Energy (FANG), Parsley Energy (PE), and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) all report great well results. Those results are skewed by the cost of the acreage. That higher acreage cost could cancel the extra profitability of the higher liquids percentage of production. Parsley Energy, in particular, has issued a lot of shares in exchange for acreage. This makes it hard for investors to determine the profitability of the acreage. These companies can help end that confusion by prorating the cost of the acreage as an included cost in the IRR calculation of the well. Such a calculation is not nearly as important for a company like Advantage Oil and Gas because the expansion costs are far lower. New acreage comes cheaply so the acreage cost is not a major influence in the IRR calculation.

Source: Advantage Oil and Gas October 2017 Corporate Presentation

Diamondback Energy, Parsley Energy, and Pioneer Natural Resources all report cost decreases similar to the decreasing trend shown above for Advantage Oil and Gas. Increasingly better well performances are sweeping the industry. The end of operational improvements does not appear to be in sight at the current time. So industry breakeven costs continue to drop. Rarely can a company such as Advantage keep its costs so low that the company can thrive on dry gas alone. Yet Advantage seems to thrive on dry gas alone even in times when the price of gas seems low.

So while Mr. Market worries about low gas pricing, this company is probably a bargain. The strong cash flow alone should clue the investor that this company is the exception to the usual industry suffering. Should low prices remain in place for awhile, this well managed company could become a takeover candidate for the right price.

That is one thing the more visible peers of Pioneer Natural Resources, Diamondback Energy, and Parsley Energy do not have. These companies are very well priced by the market. Should a takeover happen, the acquiring company would most likely do an initially dilutive acquisition. That is far less favorable than acquisition price of Advantage Oil and Gas. Diamondback Energy appears to be finally trading below ten times projected cash flow. But that is nearly twice the cash flow multiple of Advantage Oil and Gas.

Source: Advantage Oil and Gas Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Press Release

As shown above, Advantage has a remarkable hedging program like Peyto to smooth out some of the pricing volatility. Mr. Market has never liked the reliance on hedging for any part of earnings. That reliance accounts for some of the stock's unpopularity. Mr. Market always worries that the hedging luck will run out soon. Peyto recently reported six months cash flow from operations of C$1.66 per share. The recent stock price is getting about even with the Advantage stock price when comparing the stock price-to-cash flow from operations ratio.

The biggest difference is that the capital budget and dividend currently exceed cash flow from operations for Peyto. Advantage Oil and Gas is lowering its debt instead of paying the dividend. Both strategies could potentially treat investors well in the future. Neither company carries much debt when compared to cash flow.

The Advantage cash netback runs about 70% of the selling price. Very few companies besides Peyto can make a claim similar to that. Diamondback Energy and Parsley Energy have diluted shareholders to grow fast. Diamondback management now believes that the company can live within its cash flow and grow quickly. Advantage may have more moderate growth. Advantage has also had much less shareholder dilution along the way because living within cash flow has been a long-term priority.

Diamondback Energy and Parsley Energy have higher leasing costs than Advantage Oil and Gas. But those higher costs are not factored into the IRR of newly drilled wells. So the market may not price in that cost difference as it leads to a profitability difference. That extra cost from higher lease acquisition costs could affect corporate profitability well into the future. A lot depends upon the future price trends of oil and gas. Parsley Energy and Diamondback have far more oil production. Both have spent much proportionately far more to get that oil production. Time will tell if that profitable oil production covers the higher lease purchase costs.

In the meantime, investors can strategically purchase the shares of Advantage Oil and Gas at historically low multiples to the cash flow from operations ratio. Sooner or later the market will recognize this quality stock. Profit margins are remarkably high. Sooner or later the gas industry will recover.

On the other hand, the Permian producers are already the center of attention for Mr. Market. So cash flow ratio contraction is probably in store for the Permian stocks in the future. Growth could still outweigh any change in the perception of the Permian future. But a cash flow multiple expansion is probably not in the cards anymore.

There is a very good chance that an out of favor stock such as Advantage Oil and Gas will outperform its better known peers. At least 8 times projected cash flow should be a minimum expectation for this low debt moderately growing company. That is about 60% above the currently very depressed price. That projection provides a lot of room for error while leaving very little chance of a price decline. That is just the kind of asymmetric return that many investors want.

