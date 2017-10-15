Is It Time To Buy Disney?

The Walt Disney Company's relatively stable and diverse revenue and profitability streams, combined with its low valuation metrics and its conservative balance sheet, lead me to rate the company a BUY.

The Walt Disney Company has significantly underperformed all three major indices in 2017.

The Walt Disney Company's (DIS) stock price has significantly underperformed all three major indices in the year-to-date period:

DIS data by YCharts

Readers should note that the company's stock price has declined by more than 6% since the beginning of the year, trailing major indices by 20% to 30%, primarily due to investor fears involving the future of its flagship ESPN sports network.

Disney Is Diversified

According to reports, ESPN has lost nearly 13% of its subscribers since its peak in 2011; and even though Disney does not break out ESPN's revenue, estimates range between 12% and 14% of the company's total revenue.

The following table from the company's latest Form 10-K presents segment revenue and operating income for the last three fiscal years:

Readers should note that ESPN is included in the Media Networks segment, which has continued to grow, despite the declining number of ESPN subscribers; and in addition, the company has seen strong growth in its other segments. This is a very important observation for long-term shareholders.

Conservative Balance Sheet

The following graph illustrates that the company's balance sheet has been the most conservative among its peers for the last five years:

DIS Debt to Assets (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Readers should note that, even though the company's debt to asset ratio has in recent quarters increased from 18% to nearly 24%, the company's leverage remains 10% to 15% below those of the competitors. This is a very important consideration for prudent investors.

Shareholder-Friendly Management

The following graph illustrates that the company has bought substantial amounts of its stock back throughout the last ten years:

DIS data by YCharts

Readers should note that since the company's stock price has stalled at the beginning of 2015, the company has returned more than $20 billion to its shareholders in the form of stock buybacks, in addition to the more than $10 billion returned in the form of increasing dividend payments.

DIS data by YCharts

DIS has a shareholder-friendly management team, which is important to me.

Valuation

As I illustrated in Fox: Buy The Dip, media companies trade at lower valuation multiples compared to the S&P 500, despite their diverse business models and stable revenue and profitability streams.

More specifically, Disney's trailing twelve-month ("TTM") price-to-earnings ("P/E") ratio of 17x, although slightly higher than Twenty-First Century Fox's (FOX) (FOXA) and CBS's (CBS) 16x, is lower than Time Warner's (TWX) 19x, and S&P 500's 25x.

Bottom Line

The Walt Disney Company's relatively stable and diverse revenue and profitability streams, combined with its low valuation metrics and its conservative balance sheet, lead me to rate the company a BUY.

