Square Will Still Go Higher - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/13/17)

Cramer prefers T-Mobile over Sprint but likes both the stocks.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, October 13.

Bullish Calls

Square (NYSE:SQ): "Remember, it was at $16. When it got to $12, I recommended it. Thank you, CFO Sarah Friar, for really helping me explain the story. She's brilliant. Now it's all the way up to $32 and it's not done. We are Square users at Bar San Miguel. That's full disclosure."

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY): People love golf. Don't fight the trend.

Sprint (NYSE:S): Cramer likes Sprint, but prefers T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS): Own Canada Goose but it will need cold weather to go higher.

Centene (NYSE:CNC): "At one point, the stock was down $8. CEO Michael Neidorff will figure out how to make money no matter what. So if this stock gets hit again, we are just going to buy."

Bearish Calls

Nutrisystem (NASDAQ:NTRI): The stock has had a big run. Don't buy.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS): It's speculative and it doesn't make money.

