Square Will Still Go Higher - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/13/17)

Cramer prefers T-Mobile over Sprint but likes both the stocks.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals is speculative.

Don't buy Nutrisystem at current high price.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, October 13.

Bullish Calls

Square (NYSE:SQ): "Remember, it was at $16. When it got to $12, I recommended it. Thank you, CFO Sarah Friar, for really helping me explain the story. She's brilliant. Now it's all the way up to $32 and it's not done. We are Square users at Bar San Miguel. That's full disclosure."

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY): People love golf. Don't fight the trend.

Sprint (NYSE:S): Cramer likes Sprint, but prefers T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS): Own Canada Goose but it will need cold weather to go higher.

Centene (NYSE:CNC): "At one point, the stock was down $8. CEO Michael Neidorff will figure out how to make money no matter what. So if this stock gets hit again, we are just going to buy."

Bearish Calls

Nutrisystem (NASDAQ:NTRI): The stock has had a big run. Don't buy.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS): It's speculative and it doesn't make money.

