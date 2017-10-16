Strategic Expansion Plans Of Ternium To Boost Stock Price

Ternium S.A. (TX) is one of the best stocks in the metals and mining industry and ideal for investors looking for a substantial upside. Owing to an increase in demand, especially in Mexico, the company has managed to generate good profits while the competitors have not been so fortunate. The company has a healthy balance sheet, and the lowest leverage in the industry points toward the feasibility of the expansion.

Expansion in Mexico and Columbia

On 28th September, Ternium announced a hot rolling mill at its industrial center in Mexico, in addition to a steel reinforcing bar facility in northern Columbia. The capital expenditure for both projects combined is $1.190 billion and will increase the rolling capacity by 3.7 million metric tonnes and reinforcing bar facility by 520,000 metric tonnes in Mexico and Columbia respectively.

This announcement, tactically, comes after the recent acquisition of steel slab manufactuer CSA Siderúrgica do Atlântico. With this context, the decision to expand seems rational as Ternium is looking to produce high quality steel using slab production output from the state-of-the-art facility of CSA. The acquisition was a strategic move by Ternium as this now results in steel slabs from CSA becoming cheap raw material to produce high-quality steel products. In addition, the expansion in Mexico is also backed by the Mexico's increased factory activity, which rose to 16-month high in September. This includes the industrial and auto sector and further confirms the need for increased capacity (for more profitability) in Mexico. Similarly in Columbia, Ternium is striving to increase its market share and economies of scale by increasing capacity.

In addition, the expected depreciation of the Mexican Peso (NYSEMKT:MXN) will bring down costs of operation of Ternium's Mexican factories and mills. This will lead to increased margins going forward. Hence, the rationale for expansion is fully justified and promises good growth prospects for Ternium.

Strong fundamentals of Ternium

In context of expansion, the company's debt/equity ratio is 29% while the operating cash flow covers over 37% of the total debt, which makes it a company with the lowest leverage when compared to its competitors. The synergies resulting from the CSA acquisition are bound to have positive impact on the company's profitability, and this is one reason why analysts are upgrading their positions to buy for Ternium as well. And I do agree with this, a P/E of just 7.42 clearly shows that the company is trading at a complete bargain with a price of $32.24/share.

Not only that, but the company also maintains an annual dividend yield of 3.21% with a payout ratio of 23%. This means, the investor can earn a decent cashflow in the form of dividends while waiting for the expansion to pan out, leading to capital gains in the coming months. Ternium has been increasing the dividend per share paid out to its shareholders for the past 5 years, which currently stands at $1/share. This is another reason for the investor to take position in the stock to enjoy 'best of both worlds'.

Conclusion

I will not conclude this analysis by just showing a rosy picture of the stock without sharing downside risks to it. Trump's presidency and policy against Mexico is a question mark and any anti-NAFTA policy would result in a negative impact on Ternium's stock, so the investor needs to be vigilant on the current NAFTA situation (which is getting nasty) before choosing to invest in the stock. In my opinion, if the Mexican activity and the expansion continues according to plan, the stock has the potential to reach $45/share by next year, which is over 40% upside. And while you're waiting to realize this huge capital gain, you can earn modest cash flow over the period.

