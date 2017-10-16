Domino's Pizza's: High-Conviction Buy In A Fairly Valued Market

Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) served up another exceptional quarter on Thursday with results well above sell-side consensus. The stock, though, took a bit of a hit and dragged 8% post-earnings. I think long-term investors may want to sniff this opportunity instead of sitting on the sidelines as valuations look quite compelling. Why do I say that? After all Domino’s trades at a forward P/E ratio of 29.8x (Source: Morningstar), probably the loftiest multiple among quick-service chains. The thing is the company’s performance has diverged from much of the malaise afflicting the industry. When adjusted for growth (PEG of 1.7x) Domino’s looks quite palatable than those trading at a lower multiple. This was borne out again by the value I derived on the firm after projecting its cash flows over a period of 5 years.

Target of $225 using free cash flow analysis

The average revenue growth of Domino’s between 2014 and 2016 was 11.6%. Such a figure in a relatively mature industry is inherently unsustainable. On the comparable sales side, we see that the firm's figures have dropped from mid-teens level last year to high-single digits this year. Punishing the stock by 8% looking at just the comparable sales metric seems a bit rich. The company's new stores have been adding equally to the top line, resulting in the 14.7% rise in revenues year-to-date so far. Domino's has added 1,084 stores already this year. I, therefore, foresee at least a high single-digit growth in FY18 (double-digit growth is more realistic). Considering the high single-digit growth and the unsustainability of it, my projections on the revenue side taper from 9% next year to 2% by 2023. The conservative projections in my forecast are highlighted by the smoothed (by using 3-year average rates) graph below.

Does such a massive store expansion result in a substantial erosion of its operating cash flows? Not at all. Since franchising is the dominant mode of ownership, Domino's has added nearly a 1,000 stores at almost no cost on the capex side. As seen in the graph below, brand equity and franchising lend a considerable amount of economies of scale to the company on the capex side.

(Data source for the graph: Annual reports from 2013-2016)

From 2013 to 2014, there was an increase in capex from $40 million to $72 million on account of increased technological investments and purchase of a corporate plane. Post-2014, the annual report majorly talks about investments in two areas – reimaging existing company-owned stores, and supply chain and training investments. Despite adding 1,084 stores in the last three quarters, Domino’s has spent just $39 million in capex. I have, therefore, projected capex at 2.2% - 2.5% of sales, only slightly higher than the levels this year.

On the operating margins side, I modeled a 300 basis point decline mainly on account of rising labor costs in company-owned stores. A lot of the company-owned stores are located in New York City. Under the minimum wage plan signed last year, minimum wages are cast at $15/hour by the end of 2018 for big businesses. Company-owned stores, although a small portion of its store network, is responsible for nearly 18% of sales of Domino’s.

In the earnings call, the company provided the figure for its weighted average cost of debt (4.1%). Since financials were projected over the next five years, I used the 60-month beta value (0.89) compiled by Seeking Alpha to calculate the cost of capital. Other non-time series assumptions include a 6% equity risk premium and the 10-year Treasury yield of 2.2% as my risk-free rate. Based on these assumptions the firm was valued at $225, a potential gain of ~17% from the CMP.

In conclusion…

Does Domino’s make the best pizzas in the world? Far from it. But how many quick-service chains can replicate the high single – double-digit same stores sales that Dominos has posted in recent quarters? Hardly any. For a great investment, all you need is an exceptionally well-run business at the forefront of consumer desires. Domino’s under its CEO Patrick Doyle offers exactly that. In an industry with hardly any switching costs, Domino’s has actually made the ordering process sticky with its mobile app and “Alexa, open Domino’s and place my Easy order” command. With an ownership structure in which 97% of stores are franchisee’s Domino’s has a stable cash flow profile. With capex requirements just under $60 -$70 million and operating cash flows well above $200 million, excess returns are likely to be returned in the form of dividends and repurchases to investors. I think the stock is still crazy cheap and is one of the few high conviction “BUY” calls I have posted on Seeking Alpha so far.

Note: Liked the article? Hit the follow button to be updated about more such insights!

Note: Company related data have been sourced from Annual reports and other quarterly filings.