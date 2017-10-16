Greedy When Others Are Fearful: Why One Of These 3 High Yield Dividend Stocks Could Make You A Fortune

But be aware that the tier 2 and 3 mall space has not yet bottomed, meaning that there's still plenty of risk involved for these mall REITs. Only highly risk-tolerant investors need apply.

There are three reasons in particular that I consider CBL & Associates Properties to be the top choice in the distressed retail mall REIT space.

But as with all deep-value/high-risk investing, the key to success is to be highly selective and only invest if the reward/risk ratio is highly favorable.

For high-risk, contrarian value investors such as myself, this creates an amazing opportunity to "be greedy when others are fearful."

I'm a contrarian value dividend investor at heart, which is why my real money EDDGE 3.0 portfolio is chock full of stocks the market hates, including high-risk/high-yield names such as Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT), which is actually my largest holding because I consider it this year's best deep-value/high-yield investment opportunity.

Recently, a lot of readers have asked me to take a look at distressed mall REITs such as CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL), Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG), and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI).

When I did a deep dive on all three, I found that there is indeed great opportunity for high-yield/high-risk investors to profit, but only one of these fallen mall REITs was worthy of a spot in my own portfolio at this time.

Let's take a look at the three reasons I now own CBL and passed on WPG and PEI.

CBL & Associates: The Most Hated REIT On Wall Street

(Source: CBL Investor Presentation)

CBL & Associates has made remarkable progress in adapting to a very challenging retail environment, specifically in terms of skating to where the retail puck will be in the future.

That means shedding itself of distressed retailers and redeveloping 28 properties (1.7 million square feet) at a cash yield of 8.6%.

Source Of Capital 2017 Capital Weighting Cost Of Capital Retained AFFO 51.9% 0% Debt 36.6% 4.6% Equity 11.5% 25.8% Weighted Average Cost Of Capital 100% 4.7% Redevelopment Yield NA 8.6%

(Sources: Management Guidance, Investor Presentations, F.A.S.T. Graphs, GuruFocus)

Most importantly of all, because the share price is currently in the toilet, management has been funding its investments internally via retained AFFO, allowing its investments to be accretive to AFFO/share.

In the meantime, the property portfolio, while still subpar compared to its peers (thus the low valuation), has been steadily improving.

That means far less reliance on tier 3 malls and improved sales and rent per square foot.

Better yet, thanks to steadily replacing distressed retailers with stronger ones, just two of its top 25 tenants - Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) and J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) - are at high risk of going bankrupt. Together they represent just 1.75% of total revenue.

Another thing I like about CBL is that management has gotten religious on the importance of a strong balance sheet and has been steadily decreasing its debt levels.

This means that the REIT is nowhere near violating its debt covenants, which would create a liquidity crisis that could result in a dividend cut or outright suspension.

In fact, while the market is valuing CBL as if it were already dead (it's America's cheapest REIT by far), in actuality, the REIT's fundamentals have been steadily improving over time.

(Source: Brad Thomas)

To me, this is the most important factor in contrarian investing - whether or not a market's hatred of a stock is warranted by its fundamentals and likely future growth potential.

And as I'll explain shortly, I don't believe CBL should be trading at Great Depression-era valuations. In fact, I'm confident that management's ongoing efforts to improve its property and tenant base will ultimately lead to steadily higher rent per square foot, stabilizing AFFO, and an eventual return to growth.

If I'm right, the market will eventually increase CBL's valuation, potentially generating fantastic returns for this highly risky and speculative (but ridiculously undervalued) investment opportunity.

(Source: Brad Thomas)

Washington Prime Group: Steady Improvements, But Still A Long Way To Go

(Source: WPG Investor Presentation)

Washington Prime was initially a group of low-quality (mostly tier 2 and 3) malls that was spun off from Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) back in 2014.

Like CBL, WPG's management has done a great job of improving the REIT's fundamentals, especially when it comes to reducing its exposure to lower-quality malls. In fact, today just 24% of NOI is from tier 2 malls, with the rest being from tier 1 and open air properties.

Another important factor to like about Washington Prime is that in just the past year, the REIT's leverage has fallen from a dangerous 7.9 to 6.5, and in the long term, management wants to get to 6.0 to 6.3. In an industry where the average mall REIT has a leverage ratio of 7.9, this is definitely something investors want, and need, to see happen.

Another thing to watch is how diversified is the mall's tenant base, specifically how much exposure does it have to struggling retailers such as Sears and J.C. Penney, both of which I believe to be circling the drain and likely to eventually go bankrupt.

The good news is that WPG's tenant base is highly diversified, with minimal exposure to distressed retailers, including those that are already bankrupt or likely to close in the near future (Sears).

(Source: Realty Income Investor Presentation)

However, that doesn't mean investors should necessarily be buying WPG today. That's because currently analysts expect continued portfolio adjustments to result in declining AFFO that isn't likely to stabilize until 2018 or 2019.

Retail REIT FFO/Share Projections

(Source: Brad Thomas, F.A.S.T. Graphs)

This is also the case with CBL, but as I'll explain shortly, there are some major concerns I have with WPG regarding the safety of its dividend in a world where retail conditions could potentially worsen further.

Pennsylvania Real Estate: The Highest-Quality Of These Turnaround Stories

Of these three lower-quality Mall REITs, Pennsylvania Real Estate has done the best job of turning things around, especially in terms of replacing distressed retailers with stronger tenants.

(Source: PEI Investor Presentation)

In fact, today PEI's tenant base is among the safest in the industry, with just one retailer (J.C. Penney) in its top 20 tenants that's likely to go bankrupt.

Even in such a scenario, PEI has a great track record of replacing failed anchor tenants with far better alternatives.

And as PEI moves forward with its plans to double down on tier 1 malls, management believes it can raise its average sales per square foot to industry-leading levels.

In fact, at $540 per square foot of sales, that would make PEI far superior to CBL and WPG, and its overall rent per square foot could challenge Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) for the industry's highest levels.

(Source: Taubman Centers Investor Presentation)

However, while there is certainly a lot to like about PEI's transformation in recent years, once again there are a few factors that make it a non-starter for my portfolio.

Dividend Profile: CBL Is The Clear Winner

REIT Yield AFFO Payout Ratio 10-Year Projected Dividend Growth 10-Year Potential Annual Total Return Yield On Cost In 2026 CBL & Associates 12.4% 64% 0% (conservative case) 12.4% 12.4% 3.1% (analyst expectation) 15.5% 16.2% Washington Prime Group 11.5% 85% 0% (conservative case + analyst expectation) 11.5% 11.5% Pennsylvania Real Estate 7.9% 89% 0% (conservative case) 7.9% 7.9% 3.2% (analyst expectation) 11.1% 10.5% S&P 500 1.9% 27.3% 6.1% 8.0%

(Sources: GuruFocus, Brad Thomas, F.A.S.T. Graphs, CSImarketing, Morningstar)

As a dividend growth investor, my key focus is on whether or not a stock's dividend profile, made up of yield, dividend safety, and long-term growth potential, is able to generate 10+% total returns over time.

Historically, dividend stocks' total returns follow the formula of yield + dividend growth. In the case of deep value, i.e., high-yield/high-risk investments, I care that the yield is high enough to get me my target return but also sustainable in the long term.

(Source: Brad Thomas)

In this case, only CBL has a low enough AFFO payout ratio (the second-lowest in the industry) to make me comfortable calling its dividend secure.

However, it's true that both WPG and PEI can still cover their dividends with cash flow, so they aren't necessarily unsafe, especially with PEI on track to grow its AFFO per share by about 5% a year in 2018 and 2019.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust AFFO Projection

If PEI can deliver, its dividend will become much safer, though still not as secure as CBL's.

Of course, a low payout ratio isn't enough to ensure a secure dividend. We also need to check the balance sheets, because a REIT that's overleveraged could very well be forced to cut its dividend to redirect AFFO to paying down its debts.

REIT Leverage Ratio (Debt/EBITDA) Interest Coverage Ratio Debt/Capital S&P Credit Rating CBL & Associates 6.5 2.9 76% BBB- Washington Prime Group 6.5 3.5 69% BBB- Pennsylvania Real Estate 8.3 3.1 67% B+ (Moody's, Fitch Equivalent) Industry Average 7.9 2.8 66% NA

(Sources: Earnings Presentations, Simply Safe Dividends, Morningstar, F.A.S.T. Graphs, CSImarketing)

As you can see, CBL and WPG have done a great job of reducing their leverage ratios over time and are now far stronger than the industry standard. In fact, both CBL and WPG have investment grade credit ratings, which I expect them to retain.

However, PEI's balance sheet is a lot more leveraged, and it has a junk bond credit rating. At least for me this is enough to knock it out of contention.

Of course, just because a dividend is safe today (strong payout ratio and decent balance sheet) doesn't mean that things can't change over time. For example, the retail world is still going through massive disruption, and I expect Sears and J.C. Penny to ultimately file for bankruptcy (in 2018 or 2019).

This is where WPG falls short, because its AFFO continues to decline, and by 2019 is expected to be far less secure.

Washington Prime AFFO Projection

And keep in mind that should Sears and J.C. Penney go under, Washington Prime is going to not just lose the rent from those properties, but will also have to likely pay an extra $5 million a year in maintenance, taxes, and insurance costs. In addition, the loss of those stores as anchors could results in temporary occupancy declines that would further erode WPG's AFFO and put its dividend in peril.

In other words, in the likely scenario of yet further retail deterioration, WPG's dividend can't be counted on, and so it too is out.

On the other hand, CBL's payout ratio is so low that even with further declines in same-store NOI and rental rates (more on this in a minute) and then a worst-case scenario (Sears and Penny bankruptcy), its payout ratio shouldn't climb over 68%.

In other words, CBL's cash flows are sufficiently strong that it should be able to not just maintain the dividend going forward but also continue improving the quality of its portfolio, as well as deleveraging its balance sheet.

Best of all? Analysts expect that by 2020 CBL's fundamentals will improve sufficiently to allow it to start growing its dividend once more, at 4% a year between 2020 and 2026.

While my investment thesis isn't counting on such a bullish scenario, if it proves true then CBL's 2026 yield on cost would be an impressive 16.2%, and its total return potential would be nearly double what the S&P 500 is likely to generate over the next decade.

Valuation: All Are Cheap, But CBL Is Trading At Depression-Era Levels

CBL Total Return Price data by YCharts

The past year has been a horror show for investors in all three REITs, which have underperformed the market by 38-60%. However, that kind of market hatred is just what a contrarian, high-risk, deep-value investor like myself looks for.

REIT Forward P/AFFO Historical P/AFFO Yield Historical Yield Percentage of Time Yield Has Been Higher CBL & Associates 3.9 10.0 12.4% 5.5% 6% Washington Prime Group 5.2 9.3 11.5% 9.0% 17% Pennsylvania Real Estate 6.3 16.8 7.9% 4.4% 35%

(Sources: Management Guidance, GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, YieldChart.com)

For example, all three REITs are now trading at extremely large discounts to their historical P/AFFO.

More importantly for income investors, the yields on all these REITs are significantly larger than its historical norm.

However, from any perspective you choose, CBL is the clear hands-down valuation winner.

That's both because its forward 3.9 times AFFO valuation is literally like something out of the Great Depression (priced for death that is far from likely), and its yield has only been higher 6% of the time, compared to 17% for WPG and 35% for PEI.

Of course, those are backward-looking valuation metrics, and the best method for determining intrinsic value for high-yield investments is by using a forward-looking, long-term (20-year) discounted dividend model.

This tells us the net present value of a company's dividends, and thus gives us a better idea of what kind of discount we are really getting.

REIT Forward Dividend 10-Year Dividend Growth Projection Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Share Price Margin Of Safety CBL & Associates $1.06 0% $15.56 -23.3% 46% 3.1% (analyst consensus) $18.29 53% Washington Prime Group $1.00 0% (analyst consensus) $13.78 -13.9% 37% Pennsylvania Real Estate $0.84 0% $16.51 -27.5% 36% 3.2% (analyst consensus) $18.74 44%

(Sources: GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Using a 9.0% discount rate (the historical total return, after expenses, of an S&P 500 index ETF, and thus the opportunity cost of money), and assuming no dividend growth ever, we can see that CBL is once more the most undervalued of these REITs by a wide margin.

And if those analysts' long-term growth forecasts are correct, then once more it comes out as the most undervalued REIT of the bunch.

The bottom line is that by any valuation metric, CBL is one of the stock market's most undervalued companies, which means that it could be an excellent place for new money in this otherwise overheated market.

But that's only if you clearly understand, and accept, the high-risk nature of investing in struggling mall REITs.

Risks To Consider

Let's be very clear, while I am confident enough in the company's ability to survive and maintain its dividend, that's not to say the stock isn't still extremely risky. After all, among mall REITs, CBL's property portfolio remains very low-quality when one considers its exposure to high-quality retail tenants.

(Source: Taubman Centers Investor Presentation)

And while company management is doing a great job of improving the quality of its portfolio, the fact remains that its same-store net operating income (NOI) continues to deteriorate, as does its occupancy, rent per square foot, and renewed lease rental rates, courtesy of still having a relatively large overhang of risky tenants.

(Source: Washington Prime Investor Presentation)

(Source: CBL Investor Presentation)

My investment in CBL is contingent on management's ongoing portfolio quality improvements stabilizing these important factors in 2018 and 2019.

And while I'm confident that the rock-bottom AFFO payout ratio means the divided will survive further turmoil in the retail space (if Sears and J.C. Penney go bankrupt), there is always a risk that CBL's bottom line could continue to deteriorate, forcing management to redirect falling AFFO away from the dividend (resulting in a cut) and towards further improving its business.

Bottom Line: Only High-Risk Investors Should Own Any Of These REITs, But CBL Represents The Best Total Return Potential Of The Three

Please don't misunderstand me, I'm not recommending any of these high mall REITs for all but the most risk-tolerant investors. After all, it's still far too early to call a bottom for the struggling lower-quality mall sector.

That being said, given its improving fundamentals (in terms of rising property quality and a strengthening balance sheet), highly secure dividend (even in a worst-case scenario), and Great Depression-era valuation (priced for death), I view CBL & Associates Properties as the best choice for lower-quality malls right now. However, that's only as part of a well-diversified dividend portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL, TCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.