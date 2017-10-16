Getting A Gift From The Market

AT&T is making the right moves by acquiring content company Time Warner and by reducing debt via the divestment of non-core assets.

The market overreacted to that news item and sent shares very close to 52 week lows, shares are attractively priced here.

AT&T lost 90,000 TV subscriptions on a net basis, but the decline rate has come down a lot and the company could see positive growth next year.

AT&T (T) is trading just above its 52-week low, which looks like an attractive entry point for income-focused investors, since the company's outlook is not bad at all and the most recent sell-off was an overreaction to a relatively insignificant TV subscription number decline.

The company recently presented some of its third quarter results in a SEC filing, including the impact the two major hurricanes had on AT&T's results and subscription numbers for its TV services.

The two hurricanes will negatively impact the company's earnings by $0.02, which isn't very relevant, as that is less than 1% of the company's annual EPS and a one-time item on top of that -- investors shouldn't worry about that too much.

AT&T added 300,000 subscribers to its DirecTV service, but at the same time the company lost 390,000 subscribers for its other TV offerings -- that means that AT&T lost 90,000 subscribers on a net basis.

The market reacted very negatively to the news, sending AT&T's shares below $36, which means that shares were down 9% during the last week.

The fact that AT&T is losing subscribers isn't a positive at all, obviously, but I don't think the 90,000 subscribers lost justify such a negative share price reaction, due to two reasons:

First, the company has been losing subscribers for a while now, and when we take a closer look we see that the decline rate has slowed down a lot:

Q3'17: Total - 90,000, Traditional - 390,000, Now 300,000

Q2'17: Total - 199,000, Traditional - 351,000, Now 152,000

Q1'17: Total - 233,000, Traditional - 233,000, Now 72,000

Q4'16: Total - 240,000, Traditional - 27,000, Now 267,000

The decline rate has dropped from almost a quarter million one year ago to less than 100,000 a quarter now, with the net total getting closer to zero every quarter.

When we extrapolate this trend it seems quite likely that AT&T will be able to balance traditional subscription losses and DirecTV subscription adds in 2018, the company could even start adding new customers on a net basis.

The second reason for why I believe that the sell-off was justified is that it seems quite disproportionate: AT&T's video offerings make up roughly 20% of the company's total revenues ($36 billion annually out of $162 billion), and the company has about 25 million subscribers -- that number thus dropped by 0.4% during the most recent quarter.

Now if TV services make up 25% of AT&T's revenues, and those drop by 0.4% (all else equal), we are talking about a 0.1% revenue loss for the company as a whole as a result of the 90,000 lost subscribers. Does that justify a 6% share price drop in one single day? I don't believe it does, thus the recent share price moves provide an attractive buying opportunity.

AT&T is making the right moves

With its pending acquisition of Time Warner (TWX), AT&T is positioning itself nicely versus competitors such as Verizon (VZ), which will not be able to offer the same amount and quality of content that Time Warner will bring to AT&T.

That is a big competitive advantage for AT&T in the contested telecommunications market, and it's poised to positively impact AT&T's customer count as well as its pricing power -- in addition to the earnings and cash flows that Time Warner is generating anyways.

The new antitrust chief Makan Delrahim will need a couple more weeks in order to (likely) approve the deal, but as the acquisition has been pending for about a year now, investors can be confident that the process will come to an end in the foreseeable future.

At the same time the acquisition is still being reviewed, AT&T is looking at its asset portfolio in order to find ways to raise some cash in order to reduce the debt amount it holds on its balance sheet (right now the company's total debt would total about $180 billion after the acquisition of Time Warner):

One possibility is that AT&T sells some of its Latin American pay TV assets, a move that could bring in up to $10 billion (and thus reduce AT&T's debt by more than 5%). Since those assets generate annual revenues of just $1.4 billion, AT&T would thus be able to sell them at an attractive multiple (up to seven times annual revenues), and at the same time those assets are not important for AT&T from a strategic standpoint: The Mexican pay TV business would not be excluded, which seems rationale as that is a country where AT&T has been investing heavily in order to grow its subscriber base.

If AT&T does indeed sell the pay TV business in countries such as Brazil and Argentina, which are not adding a lot to the company's top and bottom line right now, that would show that AT&T's management is putting the focus on key areas that are relevant for the company's future growth, whilst willing to tackle the high debt load.

Income at a discount

AT&T has paid out $1.96 per share over the last year, and the payout is poised to rise in the next couple of months:

T Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

After four dividend payments at the current $0.49 per share per quarter level, AT&T's next dividend will likely be raised to $0.50 (if the company continues to raise the quarterly payout by one cent each year), but even without such a raise the current dividend yields 5.5%. The dividend yield hasn't been this high since early 2016, which is remarkable as the broad market has rallied substantially since, which has driven the broad market's yield down to just 1.9%.

The reason for AT&T's high dividend yield is that the company's shares are quite inexpensive right now; the low share price has led to a substantial rise in AT&T's dividend yield.

T PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Shares are trading at about 12 times this year's as well as next year's earnings (not factoring in the acquisition of Time Warner yet), and thanks to a free cash flow yield of more than 7% AT&T has more than enough cash to pay its dividend (and to raise it with the upcoming dividend announcement).

From a technical standpoint AT&T's shares have some short term upside as well, as the share price is at the $35-$36 level where it has bounced a couple of times over the last year:

source: finviz.com

Bottom line

The combination of an overreaction to relatively insignificant news (a small subscription net loss), the Time Warner deal being about to close in the foreseeable future, a low valuation, debt reduction measures and strong share price support at the $35 level means that AT&T's shares look attractive at the current level, I believe, especially for those seeking a solid income stream that is well-covered by cash flows and that is growing on par with the rate of inflation.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in T over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.