The Top 5 Dividend Growth Stocks In Tech

Dividends used to be extremely rare in the technology sector, but are becoming increasingly more common.

By Bob Ciura

It wasn’t too long ago that dividends were extremely rare in the tech sector. But after the bursting of the Tech Bubble, investors increasingly demanded the steady cash flow of regular dividends, even from tech companies.

As a result, many tech stocks have since made it onto the list of Dividend Achievers, a group of stocks with 10+ consecutive years of dividend increases. You can see the entire list of all 265 Dividend Achievers here.

The best tech stocks generate huge cash flow and have lots of cash on the balance sheet, with low debt. This allows them to increase their dividends at high rates each year.

This article will discuss the top five dividend growth stocks from the technology sector.

Top Tech Dividend Stock #1: Apple, Inc. (AAPL)

Dividend Yield: 1.6%

Tech giant Apple has not paid a dividend for very long. It only re-instituted its shareholder dividend program in 2012. But since then, it has increased its dividend by 11% each year, on average. The current dividend yield is fairly low, at below 2%, but Apple’s 10%+ dividend growth means its dividend will double every 7 years or so.

AAPL Dividends Paid data by YCharts

Chances are very good that Apple will continue its 10% dividend growth for many years. The company has an excellent balance sheet, a low payout ratio, and positive earnings growth prospects. These qualities all bode very well for dividend growth.

Apple ended the most recent fiscal quarter with $261.5 billion in cash, short-term investments, and long-term investments, compared with $89.6 billion in long-term debt. The company is in very strong financial condition, and any repatriation tax holiday would likely result in even higher dividend growth going forward.

In addition, Apple has a very low payout ratio. Over the first three quarters of its fiscal year, Apple distributed dividends of $1.77 per share. In the same time, it had diluted earnings per share of $7.14, which equals a 25% payout ratio. This leaves ample room for 10%+ dividend increases, especially since earnings per share should only continue to grow.

New products, such as the iPhone 8, should fuel significant growth in the next fiscal year. This is particularly true in emerging markets such as China, which is now Apple’s third-largest geographic segment, after the Americas and Europe. Apple is also making a push into India, which is a very attractive growth catalyst.

Aside from the core iPhone business, Apple’s booming services business is a separate catalyst. Services revenue increased 22% last quarter. Service revenue is on pace to reach $30 billion for fiscal 2017, and Apple has said it will be the size of a Fortune 100 company by the end of this year.

The technology industry changes rapidly and is highly competitive, but Apple enjoys huge competitive advantages. Apple dominates the smartphone industry, which is still very healthy. Consumers simply will not go without their smartphones, which means Apple should have a long runway of growth up ahead. And, Apple is the most valuable brand in the world, worth $170 billion according to Forbes.

Apple doesn’t have the highest dividend yield around, but this should not scare off income investors. Over time, Apple’s dividend growth means investors will see their yield on cost rise quickly. For example, if an investor buys Apple at a 1.6% dividend yield, with 10% dividend growth and reinvested dividends, yield on cost will reach nearly 3%.

Top Tech Dividend Stock #2: Microsoft (MSFT)

Dividend Yield: 2.1%

Apple and Microsoft are equally impressive when it comes to dividends. If Apple is tech dividend stock #1, Microsoft is #1A. And, Microsoft has a bit of an advantage in terms of its slightly higher dividend yield. Microsoft’s 2.1% dividend yield is closer to the S&P 500 average.

The only potential blemish on Microsoft’s dividend report card is that its dividend growth has slowed down a bit recently. In 2015, Microsoft delivered an excellent 16% dividend raise. But the company’s dividend hikes slowed to 8.3% in 2016, to 7.6% for 2017.

One of the reasons for the single-digit dividend hikes of the past two years is that Microsoft has invested heavily in growth initiatives, primarily cloud software and services. The company also acquired LinkedIn for $26 billion, which resulted in less cash available to raise the dividend.

These moves came at a cost to Microsoft’s dividend growth, but the company still provided solid increases that are well above inflation. And, the spending to boost its cloud businesses has certainly paid off. Microsoft recently concluded fiscal 2017, and the results were very strong, particularly in the cloud-based segments.

Source: 2017 Earnings Presentation, page 9

Last quarter, Office 365 revenue increased by over 40%, while Dynamics 365 grew 75%. This demonstrates the strength of Microsoft’s cloud businesses. Overall, adjusted revenue increased 5% for the year, along with 19% earnings-per-share growth. Revenue increased 10% last quarter.

Meanwhile, Azure revenue more than doubled last quarter. Commercial cloud revenue is now at a $19 billion annualized revenue run rate. Management expects to reach $20 billion in annualized commercial revenue run rate by the end of the upcoming fiscal year.

Microsoft is a cash machine. In fiscal 2017, the company generated $31 billion of free cash flow. Dividends required $11.8 billion for the year, which means the company distributed less than 40% of free cash flow in dividends. On an earnings basis, Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio in fiscal 2017 was a very modest 57%.

Microsoft has invested more aggressively in growth initiatives in recent years, which has limited its dividend growth. But, thanks to the success of these investments in reigniting revenue and earnings growth, Microsoft’s dividend growth could return to 10%+ going forward.

Top Tech Dividend Stock #3: Texas Instruments (TXN)

Dividend Yield: 2.7%

Texas Instruments does not get nearly the same amount of attention as Apple and Microsoft, but it is every bit as strong of a dividend growth stock. Not only does Texas Instruments have a higher dividend yield than the two tech giants but it also raises its dividend at higher rates as well.

Texas Instruments is a semiconductor manufacturer, primarily selling to the industrial and automotive industries. Product categories mainly include analog and embedded processing, which account for more than 80% of annual sales.

The company decided to take such a focused approach on analog and embedded processing several years ago. As part of this strategic initiative, Texas Instruments exited categories such as wireless chips, where it could not establish a dominant position.

The results speak for themselves. Texas Instruments has generated strong growth for many years. From 2004-2016, free cash flow increased by 12% each year.

Source: Investor Presentation, page 32

Such strong free cash flow has allowed the company to return huge amounts of cash to shareholders, in dividends and buybacks. For example, Texas Instruments increased its dividend by 24% on September 21st, its 14th consecutive annual dividend increase. In addition, from 2004-2016, the company reduced its share count by 42%.

There should be plenty of growth for the company to continue rewarding shareholders with cash returns. Texas Instruments’ operations focus on high-growth markets. In 2016, earnings per share increased 24%. It is off to a great start to 2017 - revenue and earnings per share increased 13% and 30% last quarter, due to higher growth in the automotive market.

With this kind of earnings growth, Texas Instruments should be able to continue increasing its dividend by 10%+ each year. Furthermore, the company has a 47% free cash flow payout ratio in the past year. A payout ratio less than half of free cash flow provides plenty of room for future dividend growth.

And, Texas Instruments’ dividend growth potential is supplemented by a key financial advantage. Whereas many tech giants like Apple and Microsoft keep upwards of 90% of their cash offshore, approximately 80% of Texas Instruments’ cash is held by its domestic entities.

Top Tech Dividend Stock #4: IBM (IBM)

Dividend Yield: 4.1%

The final two stocks on the list appeal more to value investors, and those who prefer higher dividend yields. First up is IBM, which has a 4.1% dividend yield and a price-to-earnings ratio of just 12. This indicates investors are pessimistic, and it would be easy to see why - IBM has reported falling revenue for 21 quarters in a row. IBM has steadily exited low-growth, commoditized hardware businesses. While the turnaround has taken longer than investors presumably would like, there are noticeable signs of progress.

IBM collectively refers to its growth segments as the “strategic initiatives.” These include the cloud, data, mobile, and security.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 4

These segments are growing at high rates. For example, mobile revenue increased 29% last quarter. Cloud revenue as a service has reached an annual revenue run rate of $8.8 billion, a 32% increase from the same period last year. Overall, strategic imperative revenue rose 12% in the past four quarters, and now represent more than 40% of total revenue.

Declining revenue hasn’t stopped IBM from increasing its dividend each year for the past 22 years. It can do this because it still generates strong free cash flow. IBM is pursuing profitable growth. As the strategic imperatives become a larger portion of the business, IBM’s cash flow is increasing. IBM’s free cash flow increased 13% last quarter, to $2.6 billion.

IBM has a good chance at a successful turnaround. It still has meaningful competitive advantages, including a strong brand, and a history of innovation. IBM is the 13th most valuable brand in the world, with a brand value of $33 billion.

Plus, IBM has a huge patent portfolio.

Source: 2016 Annual Report, page 21

IBM has led the U.S. in patents earned for 24 years in a row, exceeding 8,000 awarded patents last year alone. The company’s intellectual property is a competitive advantage, and a catalyst to soon return to revenue growth.

In the meantime, IBM stock has a low valuation and an attractive dividend yield. Investors are being paid well to be patient.

IBM is on Sure Dividend’s list of ‘blue-chips,' which we define as companies with an operating history of 100+ years, along with a 3%+ dividend yield. We have compiled a list of stocks that satisfy these two requirements. You can see the full list of blue-chip dividend stocks here.

Top Tech Dividend Stock #5: Qualcomm (QCOM)

Dividend Yield: 4.3%

Like IBM, Qualcomm also has a 4%+ dividend yield, and a relatively low valuation. Based on Qualcomm’s 2016 adjusted earnings per share, the stock has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11. But, like IBM, Qualcomm is also in the middle of a difficult turnaround. Its problems stem from various legal challenges to its licensing practices.

Qualcomm has been charged by the Federal Trade Commission with employing monopolistic practices in the company’s baseband processor business. Qualcomm is also involved in a $1-billion lawsuit by Apple, one of its most important customers. If that weren’t bad enough, recently Taiwan fined Qualcomm $773 million on similar grounds.

There is clearly a dark cloud hanging over Qualcomm, and the company’s financial performance has weakened during this time. Revenue declined 6% through the first three quarters of the current fiscal year. Adjusted earnings per share fell by 28% last quarter. Qualcomm expects revenue to decline as much as 13% in the fourth quarter, which means earnings will likely decline for the full fiscal year.

Things look bleak for Qualcomm, but there does seem to be a light at the end of the tunnel. First, Qualcomm’s core market - the smartphone industry - remains very healthy. As previously mentioned, consumers aren’t going to stop buying devices anytime soon.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation, page 9

This is a natural support for Qualcomm’s business model. The company still expects as much as 9% growth of 3G and 4G device shipments for fiscal 2017. Going forward, Qualcomm should also see growth in new categories, such as the Internet of Things and autonomous vehicles.

Qualcomm has reached an agreement to acquire NXP Semiconductors(NXPI) for $47 billion. This will help the company expand its position in these growth categories. NXP grew revenue by more than 50% in 2016. The deal has received regulatory approval in the U.S., and while it is still under review in Europe, Qualcomm expects the deal to close by the end of this year.

Qualcomm’s earnings growth may continue to be hindered by the various financial penalties resulting from its legal issues. That said, the dividend appears to be sustainable. Qualcomm’s dividend accounted for less than 50% of free cash flow in 2016, which allowed the company to increase the dividend by 7% this year.

Qualcomm has had its fair share of short-term pain. But thanks to a low valuation, high dividend yield, and catalysts for future growth, the long-term could be rewarding for shareholders willing to be patient.

Final Thoughts

Investors looking for dividends might instinctively gravitate toward utilities or consumer goods stocks. But it would be a mistake to overlook technology stocks. The five stocks on this list offer a good mix of yield and dividend growth.

Each of the companies on the list has a strong brand, a leadership position in its respective industries, and excellent balance sheets. Investors looking for high yields and modest dividend growth might prefer IBM and Qualcomm, while dividend growth investors should take a closer look at Apple, Microsoft and Texas Instruments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, IBM, QCOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.