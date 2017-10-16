Will DUCs Sink Oil Prices?

I say "in your dreams," and they say, "DUCs!"

Drilled but Uncompleted wells ("DUCs") have lately been an obsession of oil bears. A bit of a "last straw," if you will:

So I decided to take a closer look.

How Many Are There?

The following graph illustrates the rising trend in DUCs in the EIA's Drilling Productivity Report ("DPR") regions:

Source: EIA's Drilling Productivity Report and the author's stellar graphicking skills

As the above graph illustrates, a significant portion of the renewed drilling activity in 2017 has gone towards adding to DUCs, which can really be thought of as unwanted fat. Shale companies simply can't stop eating (drilling), so the additional calories that they don't spend (completions) become fat (DUCs).

It's just a matter of arithmetic.

Will Shale Companies Start Going To The Gym?

It's doubtful. Why would anyone all of a sudden start going to the gym after not going to the gym for nearly four years. Makes no sense. Not at these incentive (oil price) levels - but believe it or not, this is exactly what oil bears are predicting.

If OPEC starts paying these couch potatoes more, however, things might change. They may suddenly start caring about their cardiovascular health, because the EKG ain't looking pretty right now:

PXD Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

That's a lot of revenue with a lot of cumulative losses in five years.

So let's please not go crazy and predict that shale companies will all of a sudden start completing thousands of DUCs, which are DUCs for a reason - they are wildly unprofitable, even by shale standards, at current oil prices.

How Much Higher Would Oil Need To Go?

Scroll back up to the beautiful graph on which I worked so hard for five full seconds. What do you see?

Three key observations:

The number of DUCs have steadily increased since 4Q16, so any oil price less than $55 per barrel clearly does not do the trick; A step-change increase occurred from December 2014 to February 2015, immediately after OPEC opted to not cut production as was widely expected at the time, and oil prices dropped from $80 in November 2014 to $45 in January 2015; and DUCs were rising even before oil prices sank below $100 in July of 2014.

Considering that oil wellhead costs have come down substantially in the last three years, shale companies may start completing DUCs earlier than the above observations would lead us to believe. At the same time, however, we should also note that wellhead prices are on the way back up due to labor and equipment shortages across all shale basins.

Bottom Line

Oil bulls can sleep easy tonight, as DUCs are not coming on-line in a material way anytime soon. Show me $80 oil, then we'll talk.

Now if you'll excuse me, I gotta hit the gym.

