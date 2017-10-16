JPMorgan Chase - Closing In On The $100 Mark

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) continues to be on fire as shares are set to hit the $100 mark, which makes it one of the few (if any) of the large banks to set new highs in terms of its stock price since the financial crisis. In fact, shares have nearly doubled since the peak of 2007.

The reason for that is both simple and twofold. For starters is simple good execution, as efficiency counts over time. The other is great management, as management successfully navigated the pitfalls during the crisis. As a result, shareholders of the bank incurred just very modest dilution during those difficult days. Efficient operations, quality leadership and sound capital allocation has made that investors in the bank have seen decent long term returns, at a time when investors in peers have seen poor returns due to very bad dilution during the downturn.

After a 40% run higher over the past year, shares now trade at a meaningful premium to book value. While shares look appealing thanks to a still solid earnings yield, investing in banks at a big premium to book does not seem very prudent even as the bank has a great track record. While one can easily hold onto their investment, I would not "chase" the stock from here.

A Solid Quarter

JPMorgan reported a 3% increase in so-called "managed" revenues, the bank's equivalent of non-GAAP metrics. The increase was driven by higher interest-rate revenues which make up roughly 45% of revenues thanks to modest expansion in the net interest margin. This was offset by flattish developments in non-interest income, held back by softer mortgage revenues and lower principal transaction revenues on the investment banking side.

While top line sales growth is not spectacular, it was accompanied by a 1% reduction in the cost base, allowing for solid 7% earnings growth, as a profit of $6.7 billion appeared on the bottom line. Thanks to share buybacks, investors have seen an 11% increase in earnings per share.

The higher earnings were even held back by a $181 million increase in provisions for credit losses which hit $1.45 billion. This means that loan loss provisions were up compared to the previous quarter, although the $13.5 billion allowance is down from $14.2 billion the same quarter last year on a loan book of $900 billion.

Earnings of $1.76 per share translates into earnings power of $7 for the year which works out to a 14 times multiple at current levels, for a +7% earnings yield. This is actually lower compared to some other peers, including Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), driven by the superior reputation of the business and its track record. Not only is its return on equity higher than peers', which indicates either efficient operations or high usage of leverage, management has made the right calls in terms of capital allocation in terms of business lines, investments and leverage in the past.

Very Strong Balance Sheet, Investors Get Rewarded

JPMorgan has grown its equity to $258 billion, for a simple leverage ratio of 10% based on a $2.56 trillion balance sheet. The book value per share now amounts to $67 per share, as the $98 current valuation translates into a near 1.5 times book value multiple. This is substantial, as even JPMorgan has traded at a discount during the more difficult years.

The premium can on the one hand be justified by its strong execution and faith of investors that the company can handle another crisis well. The +7% earnings yield looks appealing with treasuries at little over 2% and the market trading at around a 5% yield, despite the idiosyncratic risks. The company is furthermore happy to return cash to investors following approval from the Federal Reserve through a 2.3% dividend yield and share repurchases.

Total assets were up just $40 billion over the past year, which combined with a 10% leverage ratio requires $4 billion of equity to be added to the balance sheet. That is just a modest amount with earnings amounting to $27 billion a year, leaving roughly $23 billion to be returned to shareholders, holding leverage ratios equal. This cash flow is huge at little over $6 per share, for a very decent yield which can be distributed to investors, as the company can grown alongside the economy, while it faces idiosyncratic risks.

Efficient And Prudent Operations And Capital Allocation Works

As discussed above JPMorgan is ¨outcompeting¨ its competitors in terms of efficiency (return on equity) as well as management during the crisis, even if that was already a decade ago. Contrary to some of its peers, which have often seen the share count double or worse, dilution was limited to just about 10% in the case of JPMorgan. To preserve capital, the company cut the payout to just $0.20 per share per annum in the immediate aftermath of the crisis.

Share repurchases have reduced the outstanding share base to the same level as a decade ago, earnings are seen roughly 60% higher this year at around $27 billion, translating into real earnings growth per share.

Quality is hard to define, but quality is important in making investment decisions. It furthermore comes in many forms, including simple efficiency, but also prudence (both financially and culturally) and capital allocation decisions. Real quality only comes if management is good at all these three areas, as you can be a great firm/bank in terms of efficiency, yet any large mistake in terms of capital allocation or leverage could still wipe out an investment of an investor.

While much of the quality is attributed to Jamie Dimon, and he certainly has played an instrumental role, one individual can not do it alone at such a huge firm. The question remains what premium can be attached to the book value of the firm in the name of quality after it long traded around book value, or even at a small discount as well.

While the current premium to book might expand, this has to be supported by earnings growth which pretty much relies on interest rates moving higher from here. On the other hand, we have to take into account the huge rally seen in the bank already since the election, despite rates being flattish, partially on the back of deregulation hopes. The issue is that a 7% earnings yield is appealing, as investors can look forward to 5-6% in combined dividends and share repurchase yield. In fact the yield is very good in relation to the earnings multiple at which the market trades and the level of interest rates, yet one has to consider that even quality banks carry idiosyncratic risks. This includes not only a turn of the economy and loan issues, but also trading-related issues, settlements and cyber crimes, among others.

After a 40% run higher last year, I cannot buy into the bank right now as I consider shares to be rather fairly valued, which is wide range in my eyes. A short is dangerous as exuberance is not that high yet and higher interest rates could still boost earnings, while the current earnings yield remains relatively solid. On the other hand, shares trade at a sizable premium to the book value, which warrants caution given the many risks out there.

