Apple: Earnings Expectations For Fiscal Q4

Apple may be facing production issues with the iPhone X, but the risk is mitigated by expected demand from the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.

Earnings Preview Summary

Apple (AAPL) guided on FQ4 for revenue of $49-52 billion, with gross margin between 37.5% and 38%. Management stated on the FQ3 call that it believes rumors surrounding the iPhone [an upcoming launch] probably affected iPhone sales in FQ3, but it would bode well later on. With the launch of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, I believe that is indeed the case with the models selling better than expected in their first week, according to some expectations. However, I acknowledge the short-term pressure that rumored production issues relating to the iPhone X may weigh on earnings over the next quarter or two, depending on the possible severity, partially offset by demand for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Ultimately, I think the underlying demand for the X will only shift from FQ417 and FQ118 into F2Q18 and the back half of 2018, assuming production falls behind in a material manner.

iPad sales in FQ417 could be driven by continued growth in the education market and the launch of a new 10.5 inch Pro model. I believe PC units likely fell in calendar Q3 according to research estimates from Gartner and IDC, but Apple could possibly post positive sales growth from the back-to-school period and better-than-expected growth in the China market. Apple Music recently passed 30 million subscribers which could drive Services revenue in the quarter. I suspect we’ll get commentary from management regarding Apple’s new peer-to-peer payment service, Apple Pay Cash, which I believe could offer tremendous growth trajectory for the company in the long term, as well as color on the continual Apple-Qualcomm lawsuits, which I view as an outcome that will be non-detrimental to Apple’s business.

I forecast revenue in the FQ4 quarter will be $51.3 billion with operating income of $12.3 billion. Longer-term, while my ideal scenario with Apple would involve a sizable M&A deal, as I previously discussed here, I do think shares offer a good value at these levels. I rate Apple a Buy.

Sensing Production Headwinds

iPhone revenue in FQ3 was $24.8 billion on 41 million units sold, driven by a mix shift to the iPhone 7 Plus. The iPhone X, which is supposed to launch on October 27th, is rumored to be facing production issues due to the 3D sensors, which could lead to shortages when pre-orders begin. I suspect this will shift sales of the X model into 2018, with growth possibly accelerating around FQ218 if production issues persist. However, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus should provide a tailwind to Apple contributing to an estimated $30.8 billion in iPhone sales in FQ4, in my view, on 49 million units sold.

Educating iStudents Beneficial for the iPad

The global tablet market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2016 to a value of $596 billion by 2026, according to ReportLinker. The growth in the tablet market could be buoyed by an increase in disposable income and the increasing prevalence of lower cost tablets with advanced operating systems. ReportLinker believes that emerging markets (India, China and Brazil) are a key driver for market growth. Android is estimated to hold 44.2% market share while Apple is expected to have a 44.9% market share by 2026. The commercial segment is expected to grow at a compounded annual rate of 20.8% through 2026, for a total market value of $375.1 billion from $56.6 billion in 2016.

According to NPD, Apple had 55% iPad US market share in June, as the company stated on the call, up from 46% a year prior. I expect there’s opportunity for Apple to gain share in the commercial tablet market going forward. Next year Apple will be working with Ohio State University to integrate its ecosystem within the institution. Each first-year student will receive an iPad Pro, as OSU attempts to create “the world’s largest and most effective integrated learning community.” Apple will also be teaching students, faculty and local residents how to create apps using its technology, and take a more active role in the educational objectives of the university in contrast to prior methods of simply supplying its products. Dependent upon the success of the collaboration, I believe Apple could expand these efforts with other universities, further establishing a toehold in the tablet commercial market. Should Apple provide discounts on its iPads and associated products in the education market, as is the case with OSU, while margins could face a small negative impact, this may be offset by increased volume resulting in share gains against competitors.

In fiscal Q3, iPad units of 11.4 million were up 14.8% y/y on sales of $4.9 billion. iPad sales in the education market were up 32% with over 1 million units sold. I estimate Apple will generate $3.5 billion in iPad sales on 7.8 million units sold in FQ4. Sales could be driven by the new 10.5 inch iPad Pro launched in June and continued growth in the education market.

Mac to School Kids

Statista estimates that the worldwide shipments of laptops will grow from 156.8 million in 2016 to 162.5 million in 2021, a CAGR of 0.7%.

Gartner estimates that worldwide PC shipments fell 3.6% in Q3, with a total of 67 million units. IDC has a worldwide PC shipment estimate of 67.2 million units, a decline of 0.5%. This tops its original estimate of a 1.4% decline.

Gartner estimates that Apple has 4.6 million shipments, a 5.6% y/y decline. In contrast, IDC estimates Apple shipping 4.9 million units for 0.3% growth y/y.

According to IDC, emerging markets improved and promotions in the back-to-school category buoyed results. Mature and emerging markets both experienced softness with Japan, Canada, and Latin America being called out as areas of strength. IDC is cautious for Q4, forecasting a small volume decline. However, it notes the potential for gains in emerging markets and in the commercial vertical, while predicting incremental shipment declines over the next few years. IDC also estimated that China performed incrementally better than expected, buoyed by inventory reduction efforts, which may bode well for Apple.

In FQ3, total Mac sales were $5.5 billion, up 6.7% on roughly 4.3 million units sold. Apple noted its customer satisfaction for Macs was at 97% according to 451 Research, and its active install base grew double digits y/y. Management pointed out that the Mac grew at a greater rate than the Chinese market in FQ3, which was up 6% in constant currency, which could occur again this quarter on positive inventory traction. I forecast Mac will do $6.4 billion in revenue in FQ4 on units of 5.1 million, driven by back-to-school sales.

Dancing to the Tune of Apple

The U.S. paid and ad-supported streaming market is estimated to grow to a combined $5.9 billion in 2022 from a $3 billion in 2016, a CAGR of 16.1%.

Apple Music has surpassed 30 million subscribers, gaining 3 million subs since the WWDC. Apple is attempting to add additional content to Apple Music in the form of documentaries, interviews and better ads to try and narrow the gap between Spotify’s 60 million paying users. I think the increased content addition may lead to non-impactful incremental subscriber growth, and that the ultimate selling point of Apple Music comes down to the value of the expansive content library and ease of use due to iOS integration. Due to growth in iPhone units and continued marketing efforts, (noting Apple Music’s launch inside Facebook Messenger) Apple Music could have 45 million subscribers by the end of calendar 2018 conservatively. Continued subscriber growth will likely drive Apple Music revenue in the quarter.

Pay Your Peers, and Apple Too!

eMarketer estimates the transaction value of US mobile peer-to-peer payments will grow 55% in 2017 to $120.3 billion, doubling to $244 billion in 2021.

Apple has reportedly begun expanded testing of its peer-to-peer service, Apple Pay Cash with its employees, with its website pointing to signs of being released in October. While the mobile payment space is crowded with existing players such as PayPal, (PYPL) Venmo, and Square (SQ), I believe the longer-tail opportunity for Apple in this space is very attractive, given the potential similarities of seamless integration with the iPhone and ease of use, similar to Apple Music. By the end of 2018, I believe it can augur 5% market share conservatively, about an $8-billion tailwind to revenue. I acknowledge the nascent stages of the product roll-out to this point, but see no reason why Apple can’t take share away from the other players in the space, given its natural software integration advantage with iOS. Apple Pay Cash could be one of the brightest spots within the Services vertical going forward.

I suspect we’ll hear more about Apple Pay Cash on the earnings call, and Apple Pay growth in the quarter could be driven by further international launches. Services revenue was $7.2 billion, up 21.6% in FQ3 with over 185 million subscriptions. I estimate Services revenue will be $7.4 billion in FQ4, driven by continued subscribers in Apple Music.

An iPhone Ban is Highly Unlikely

We may get more commentary on the upcoming earnings call regarding the lawsuits between Apple and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). Qualcomm has recently sued Apple, attempting to block the manufacture and sale of iPhones in China. I don’t think a Chinese court will spring into action because Qualcomm asks it to, and this is likely just an attempt to get Apple to pay higher fees. Apple has been using Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) for more chips, lessening its reliance on Qualcomm, and I don’t believe Apple would let a material risk to its business go unchecked. If the production of iPhones was somehow in serious jeopardy, I would think the likely move would be to pay Qualcomm in the short term what it asks for, which may or may not happen. The ultimate effects of this lawsuit, I expect, will be non-detrimental to Apple’s business, barring an outright iPhone ban from a major country, which I view as highly unlikely.

Risks

Apple remains largely tied to consumer spending. An economic slowdown would impact its top-line growth. Failure to innovate on a technological front could cause consumers to go elsewhere to a number of competitors. If the iPhone loses popularity with consumers, this would materially impact Apple’s business. Current litigation risk with Qualcomm, while highly unlikely, could lead to a ban on iPhone imports, which would be very materially adverse to the overall business. Failure by Congress to overhaul the tax code and pass favorable repatriation laws may pose a risk to Apple's current valuation. Failure to achieve growth in new markets such as China and India could slow Apple's growth and momentum. Additionally, M&A risk would possibly be increased if repatriation laws are relaxed, as overpaying for assets would likely be seen as a negative.

Valuation

In 2017, I estimate Apple will generate $228 billion in sales, up 5.7% y/y, led by the iPhone 7 and 8 models, and operating income of $60.5 billion, up 0.9% y/y, due to higher average selling prices. Apple trades at 17.4x 2017E EPS, 13.6x 2017E Free Cash Flow, and 15x 2017E Operating Income. Assigning a blended multiple of 20x 2017 EPS, 15x 2017E Free Cash Flow and 16x 2017E Operating Income, results in a price target of $174, implied upside of 10.9%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.