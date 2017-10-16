What It Takes For Apple To Reach $210 Throughout 2018

The new iPhone X, which Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will sell in 55 countries, is the highly anticipated special edition. Some say it may have unnecessary features, but buyers will see that their life will become easier and more interesting. One question remains: although being a major upgrade of the iPhone 7, will the iPhone X be the product that Apple needed now? Or is it the big breakthrough the company was looking for to make a giant leap in the market? In this article, I will defend the thesis that this last alternative is the one that best defines what is at stake, proving to be a good way for the continued innovation of the iPhone.

In addition to the iPhone 7 upgrade that allowed the launch of the iPhone 8 series, Apple announced the emergence of the long-awaited iPhone X in early November. Assuming that sales of the two iPhone 8 models are going well, the real euphoria will certainly come from the iPhone X. Given that October has no “X” to sell, I can imagine that the list of future buyers will be extremely extensive, and that the real issue will be to give full satisfaction to all requests in the shortest time possible. While the higher price may cause some to be apprehensive, I think demand for the iPhone X will not be impaired, but on the contrary, there will surely be an increase of buyers for a product with significant technical innovations. In fact, I believe the great improvements that this new iPhone X integrates can open a new level of demand in which the expected higher quality of the product can translate into substantial amount of sales.

In fact, Apple takes the new "X" very seriously considering that this water- and dust-resistant all-screen iPhone X is, in the words of Tim Cook, "the biggest leap forward since the original iPhone".

Having said that, there are some risks that could undermine these expectations.

It is crucial that the release of the iPhone X does not suffer delays or technical problems at startup. In fact, any considerable delay in the production and delivery of the "X" could delay sales by forced postponement of customer orders. With the exception of possible minor issues, my opinion is that everything is adequately prepared so that none of these problems will happen. It is also important to be confirmed that the expected great interest of buyers and that the significant improvements will translate into a very solid demand. I think buyers are eagerly waiting to exchange their "old" products for one of the new iPhones, especially the "X". Its technical attractiveness seems very strong. The high prices may condition the expected increase in sales. I believe that prices are appropriate. Moreover, Apple's iPhone average selling price has already seen significant rises in the past.

The company needs that buyers remain decided and positive about the new product in order to make the iPhone X an immediate success following the opinions of both commentators and analysts. In my eyes, not only does Apple give quality assurance to make the new iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X appealing, but also potential buyers have shown in similar situations a great interest in products that signal strong innovation.

The company announced guidance for its fiscal Q4 2017 of revenue between $49 billion and $52 billion. Then, fiscal 2017 revenue may reach the average point of $227 billion.

The iPhone's average selling price (NYSE:ASP) stood at $606 in the third quarter of 2017. Although some analysts have no doubts about putting the iPhone's ASP at $750 for fiscal 2018 (ending in September next year), I think a jump to around $725 would be excellent and closer to reality.

Analysts expect Apple to sell around 225 million iPhones in this fiscal year 2017. Let's take the current analysts' estimate for fiscal 2018, which reaches $264 billion in revenue and includes 250 million iPhones at an ASP of $675. As we think the iPhone's ASP will be much higher in fiscal 2018, touching most likely the $725 level, it means an additional increase in revenues by $12.5 billion (=$50*250 million) next year.

Every 1% increase in the company's revenue would translate roughly into a 1.50% increase in EPS. While current analysts' estimates for fiscal 2018 reach an EPS figure of $11, this 4.7% rise in revenue to ~$277 billion will lead to an EPS of $11.78 (assuming that margins and operating costs remain constant). This value is still conservative, as we are considering the same number of shares outstanding indicated for Q3 2017. At the current stock price of $156.99, the forward P/E will be ~13.50. Currently, Apple has a trailing P/E of 17.50, and it is quite acceptable that with EPS growing around 25-30% in 2018, P/E may reach a higher level. So, with a P/E of ~18, we get a price target of $210 for fiscal 2018 (P/E*EPS=18*$11.78=$212.04). Applying a 10% safety margin, my target as a buyer would be a maximum of $190, unless very favorable circumstances could happen in the future.

Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

Note: This chart is in semi-logarithmic scale.

In fundamental terms, this is one way of drawing conclusions about the next 12 months. In a technical analysis, we can see in the chart above that from a bottom in May 2016 at $87.45, a new trend reversal has appeared, showing a series of higher highs and higher lows. Following the remarkable advance in stock price from November 2016 to May 2017, it fell off on two occasions (June and September) but never broke the $140-142 barrier that provided strong support. The current stock price level (~$157), which tends to show a fight for recovery, clearly reflects a situation in line with the impressive fundamentals mentioned above. The launch of new products is underway, and the coming times will be decisive to test a possible large upswing in the medium term. Only in the unlikely event that the new products fail to meet the expected demand will we see further declines close to the $140 support. We do not anticipate a more pessimistic scenario given the underlying margin of safety, coupled with the strong upside potential of the company, especially on a long-term basis.

Looking at the next chart below, we'll get the line in red that represents the upward trend of this new leg mentioned above, which leads to the mentioned target of the company's share price. Following the red line, this target will be reached somewhere during 2018, and surely a little above $210 given that it is a semi-logarithmic chart. This is no more than an attempt to frame our price target through technical analysis, which again can be compatible with our fundamental approach.

Conclusion

Apple has seen its EPS grow, and everything points to make this situation even more evident in fiscal year 2018. The new products that the company is launching will be able to realize a new jump in revenue. Following the growth of the last quarters, the launch of the iPhone X confirms a policy of continuous research & development. It can be said without any doubt that Apple is rising in value, strikingly pushed by a highly relevant growth based on constant innovation. Potential buyers have shown in similar situations a great interest in products that signal solid improvement over the years.

That's why a share price target around $210 for fiscal 2018 seems to me fairly possible. For a horizon of about 12 months, an increase of around 30% may seem exaggerated, but it is in line with technical and fundamental factors. This does not prevent me from introducing a safety margin of at least 10%. Thus, my goal as a buyer would be a maximum price of $190, except in very special situations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author of this article is not an investment adviser and gives only his personal view and opinion, never making any investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell specific securities. Investors in financial assets must do so at their own responsibility and with due caution as they involve a significant degree of risk. Before investing in financial assets, investors should do their own research and consult a professional investment adviser.