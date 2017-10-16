I'm Recommending This REIT With A Double-Digit Dividend Yield

Investors must recognize that the sector can be broken down into two categories: pure balance sheet lender and balance sheet/conduit lender.

There is strong demand for CRE debt capital, driven by a high volume of over-leveraged and near-term loan maturities.

The commercial real estate (or CRE) market has largely recovered from the global financial crisis that began in mid-2007. However, one legacy of the credit boom that preceded the economic recession in 2008 and 2009 is that many existing loans originated at the peak of the market and are scheduled to mature in the near term, resulting in the continuation of a wave of CRE loan maturities that will need to be refinanced or recapitalized.

These days, there is strong demand for CRE debt capital, driven by a high volume of over-leveraged and near-term loan maturities that provide for strong transaction volume fueled by improved economic conditions.

In the US, $398.9 billion of CRE loans, including $136.1 billion of CMBS, are scheduled to mature in 2017 alone, and according to Morningstar Credit Ratings,

the CMBS maturity payoff rate (which estimates, on a weighted average basis, over a specified period the percentage of maturing senior loans that are capable of being refinanced without additional debt or equity recapitalization) is expected to drop below 65% in 2017 (based on Morningstar LTVs of more than 80%, which Morningstar uses as a measure of estimating refinancing prospects).”

Based on this Morningstar payoff rate and CRE loan data from Trepp, LLC, it’s estimated that approximately $47.7 billion of maturing CMBS loans alone may require alternative or additional financing beyond traditional replacement senior loans at maturity during 2017.

In my newsletter (Forbes Real Estate Investor) I provide a summary of most all commercial mortgage REITs, including the newbies, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) and Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT).

While the commercial mortgage REIT sector is fairly simple to understand, investors must recognize that the sector can be broken down into two categories: pure balance sheet lender and balance sheet/conduit lender.

A pure balance sheet lender originates or purchases loans for their own balance sheet and holds these loans on their balance sheet (although they may sell participation units in the loans to diversify some of the risks) - Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI).

A balance sheet/conduit lender originates and/or purchases loans for its own account (balance sheet) or to be sold into a securitized vehicle such as CMBS (conduit) - Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE), Ladder Capital (LADR) and Starwood Property Trust (STWD) are all conduit lenders.

There are differences between these two types as well and risk can be further diversified. Balance sheet lenders originate loans with the intent of holding them on their books. Balance sheet/conduit lenders originate loans for both their own books and to sell into securitized markets such as CMBS.

The risk with balance sheet lenders is relatively straightforward - the risk that the loans don't perform as expected. Balance sheet/conduit lenders have the risk of non-performance as well as the risk that the conduit market experiences a disruption and cannot take as many loans as expected.

While I have Buy recommendations on several commercial mortgage REITs, Apollo Commercial is the only peer with a double-digit dividend yield. Today, I plan to focus on ARI and provide a granular analysis of the catalysts supporting my Buy recommendation.

Apollo Is Hitting All Cylinders

Since I recommended ARI in January, shares have performed well, up 18.9% YTD:

Remember that ARI primarily originates, invests in, acquires, and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments.

The REIT is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC, a leading global alternative investment manager with a contrarian and value-oriented investment approach in private equity, credit-oriented capital markets, and real estate.

Since the company’s IPO in 2009, ARI has invested over $4.1 billion of equity into over $5.6 billion of commercial real estate debt investments. The REIT has worked hard to execute its business model, maintain a disciplined credit approach, grow the market presence and provide stockholders with an attractive, risk-adjusted return.

2016 was a transformative year for ARI: the company completed the acquisition of Apollo Residential Mortgage, Inc. (“AMTG”), originated and funded over $1.4 billion of commercial real estate debt investments and successfully grew the equity market capitalization to over $2.0 billion. As seen below, strong capital flows continue to fuel transaction volume in CRE:

In August 2016, ARI acquired AMTG for 89.25% of AMTG’s book value. In connection with the transaction, ARI issued 13.4 million shares of common stock at an 8% premium to ARI’s book value per share and assumed $172.5 million of AMTG’s 8.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock. Following the closing, ARI subsequently sold all of AMTG’s assets and generated approximately $420 million of capital to be redeployed into commercial real estate loans.

As referenced above, 2017 is a peak year for commercial real estate loan maturities, with close to $400 billion of loans maturing.

There continues to be a surplus of dry powder to invest from real estate private equity funds, many of which will target transitional assets that will be in need of flexible, structured financing. As seen below, operating fundamentals remain stable and new supply remains muted.

ARI’s relatively low level of leverage gives the company financial flexibility to take advantage of the most attractive opportunities in the pipeline and fund new investments. CMBS and Bank Lenders have scaled back on CRE lending activity, positioning ARI to serve the growing market of high-quality CRE loan origination opportunities.

Checking Under the Hood

ARI's transaction volume remains healthy, driven by both a significant amount of capital committed to or targeted for value-add real estate equity investment and the availability of various debt financing alternatives. ARI has a strong pipeline consisting of both new opportunities, many of which involve repeat clients, as well as the option and opportunity to participate in the refinancing of some existing transactions.

Including transactions closed after Q2-17, year-to-date ARI has committed to over $800 million of new investments and is funded an incremental $150 million on previously closed transactions. Also, since the beginning of 2017, ARI has expanded its portfolio in London having completed two large transactions totaling $156 million. The two transactions completed were predevelopment loan opportunities with well-capitalized sponsors at an attractive basis with loan-to-value ratios less than 60%.

At the end of Q2-17 ARI's portfolio totaled $3.6 billion with a fully levered weighted average underwritten IRR of approximately 13.3% and a weighted average LTV of under 65%. Consistent with the focus on the potential for increased short-term rates at quarter-end, 90% of the loans in ARI's portfolio had floating interest rates.

ARI has generally avoided financing malls. The collective view of ARI’s team based upon many years of experience is that the outcomes from mall lending and investing can be unpredictable and binary, and the company strategically sought to avoid that risk.

As such, ARI’s exposure to traditional retail is limited to two loans totaling $195 million, one for the retail portion of a recently constructed lifestyle center in Cincinnati, Ohio; and the second, a street-level retail condo at a main in Maine location in South Beach at the base of Lincoln Road, which just closed this past quarter.

At quarter-end, CMBS represented just 5% of ARI’s net equity and the company expects the investment in CMBS will continue to wind down both as bonds repay and it pursues sales.

Managing Risk: An Essential Element To The Business Model

On the recent earnings call, ARI referenced two investments:

In Q2-17, ARI recorded a $5-million provision for loan losses and impairment against a $49-million investment in a newly constructed 50-unit condominium project in Bethesda, Maryland.

This investment started as an $80-million construction loan and to-date 28 of the 50 units have either been sold or under contract and the investment is collateralized by the remaining inventory of units.

While the pricing has generally been consistent with ARI’s expectations, the pace of sales and foot traffic has not and beginning with the second quarter, ARI is no longer accruing interest on this investment. As ARI’s CEO commented on the earnings call,

…given our conservative view on the timing of the sales of the remaining units and the resulting impact from a present value perspective, it was appropriate to take a modest accounting reserve this quarter.”

The second investment is a condo development at 111 West 57 Street, New York City, commonly known as the Steinway building. In Q3-15 ARI and other investment funds managed by Apollo provided a $325-million mezz loan for the property, behind a $400-million first mortgage construction loan and senior to $130 million of sponsor equity.

Over the last few months, ARI has entered into certain forbearance agreement with the borrowers as they were lining up additional capital for the project. At the end of Q2-17, ARI and the other investment funds managed by Apollo split off a $25-million junior mezzanine piece of the existing mezzanine loan and sold it at par to institutional investor with strong experience in the New York City condo market.

We have been advised that the new junior mezzanine lender has begun discussions with potential developers including the existing developer around restructuring and recapitalizing the equity capital which is subordinate to ARI's position.

The junior mezzanine lender has commenced a strict foreclosure process with the consummation of such process requiring the junior mezzanine lender to invest incremental capital into the property. On the recent earnings call, ARI’s CEO explained,

Situations will arise when borrowers business plans change and they seek to work with us. When these situations occur, we view them as an opportunity to highlight the benefits of working with our platform and our ability to assist our borrowers in structuring financial solutions which strike the appropriate balance between protecting ARI's principal and creating opportunities for increased capital investment or enhance returns for ARI while providing the necessary operating flexibility to the borrower.”

The Balance Sheet

ARI ended Q2-17 with a 0.9 times debt to common equity ratio. The company used the proceeds from its June common stock offering to pay down existing debt and at quarter-end the company had $220 million of undrawn capacity on both its JPMorgan (JPM) and Deutsche Bank (DB) lines. Here’s a snapshot of ARI’s capital structure:

With respect to book value, ARI’s book value per share increased to $16.16 at Q2-17 from $16.05 at A1-17. The increase primarily was due to the accretive common stock offering completed in June and was partially offset by the loan loss reserve (referenced above) and unrealized loss on the company’s legacy CMBS portfolio. As illustrated below, ARI has shifted its portfolio composition to capitalize on market opportunities and generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, which have remained constant at the corporate and investment level.

Subsequent to quarter-end, ARI significantly reduced its CMBS exposure by selling approximately $60 million of AJ bonds at prices in excess of where they were marked at June 30. Following the sales, ARI’s total CMBS exposure is down to $200 million representing approximately 5% of total assets.

ARI understands the importance of the dividend to investors and the company remains focused on using the strength of its platform to enable ARI to continue to provide a well-covered, attractive dividend to shareholders. ARI’s Board met in mid-September and the company recently announced a dividend of $.46 per share, payable on October 16, 2017, to common stockholders of record on September 29, 2017.

I was hoping for a dividend increase, but with a current yield of 10%, investors are arguably being compensated well. After all, the company is providing a well-covered attractive dividend for investors!

Why Am I Recommending ARI?

For Q2-17, ARI’s operating earnings were $44.6 million or $0.46 per share, this compares to $23.4 million or $0.49 per share in 2016. GAAP net income for the same period in 2017 was $26.9 or $0.28 per share, this compares to $4.5 million or $0.06 per share in 2016.

I expect to see ARI continue to grow operating earnings – the company’s portfolio income and operating earnings are positively correlated to an increase in LIBOR:

While it’s more difficult to forecast earnings growth for commercial mortgage REITs (than Equity REITs), ARI’s outlook is favorable.

More importantly, I expect to see ARI increase the dividend by around 5% in 2018. Although this high-paying REIT is at the high-end of my risk curve, I believe that the management team is doing a good job at managing portfolio and balance sheet risk, essential to the success of any REIT.

ARI will hold a conference call to review its Q3-17 financial results on Thursday, November 2, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The financial results will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1, 2017.

Here is a link to ARI’s DRIP & Stock Purchase Plan.

Sources: FAST Graphs and ARI Investor Presentation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FPI, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NXRT, O, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, QTS, ROIC, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, UBA, UNIT, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.