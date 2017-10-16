A Shopping Center REIT for Average Joe

The REIT concentrates on smaller properties that, due to their size, are below the radar for larger investors.

Most investors know that Warren Buffett has direct exposure to real estate through his various operating businesses, such as Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), IBM Corp. (NYSE:IBM), etc.

Buffett does have his hands in a few REITs today - notably STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) - but he prefers to be in control of his own destiny, and relying on REIT management teams (instead of his own) to produce consistent profits has never been a priority.

However, we know that Buffett does like real estate, as evidenced by his purchase of the Prudential Real Estate Brand and transitioning into Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B).

In addition, Buffett said that he was an investor in a small strip center close to NYU in New York City. In 1993, he acquired the property from the Resolution Trust Corporation (it was distressed), and his partnership was able to purchase it (at a bargain), re-tenant the property and increase rents. Buffett explains:

“As old leases expired, earnings tripled. Annual distributions now exceed 35% of our original equity investment. Moreover, our original mortgage was refinanced in 1996 and again in 1999, moves that allowed several special distributions totaling more than 150% of what we had invested. I've yet to view the property.”

So in this example, Buffett sought out a real estate investment that produces income and with long-term value prospects. By utilizing the "margin of safety" principle, he was able to locate a favorable property and hire a management team (also a partner) that resulted in increased operational and managerial efficiencies, thus maximizing recurring revenue.

That worked out well for Buffett, but what about the "average Joe" investor?

A Shopping Center REIT For The Average Joe

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was founded in 1969 and listed on the NYSE on July 6, 1969. The Greenwich-based REIT has an impressive track record of increasing annual dividends for 23 years in a row (188 uninterrupted quarterly dividend payments). In addition, the company has maintained 46 consecutive years of uninterrupted dividends.

There were just a handful of REITs that were able to increase dividends during the Great Recession, and UBA and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) were the only shopping center REITs that succeeded in doing so. Here's a snapshot of UBA's dividend performance during the last recession:

Urstadt Biddle is a shopping center landlord owning a portfolio that includes 81 properties totaling 5.1 million square feet. Most of the properties are grocery-anchored and located in the high-density New York tri-state region.

Accordingly, Urstadt Biddle invests in one of the strongest demographic profiles among public shopping center REITs. The core portfolio is primarily centered in densely populated high-income regions of Fairfield County, CT; Westchester, Putnam, and Rockland counties, NY; and Bergen County, NJ.



By owning properties in these high barrier-to-entry markets, the company has a competitive advantage due to the high land, entitlement and construction costs that make new development difficult. There is a limited amount of remaining developable land, with limited supply in the Urstadt Biddle's core markets.

The company has one of the strongest demographic profiles among public shopping center REITs. The median household income within a 3-mile radius of UBA’s properties is approximately $95,400, close to 85% higher than the national average, and this metric is one of the highest of all retail REITs.

UBA offers a high-barrier-to-entry platform within high-cost markets. There is limited supply within the company’s core markets with approximately 15 square feet of retail gross leasable area per capita, versus the national average of 21 square feet. See the household income comparison below:

Compared with its peers, UBA has one of the highest percentage of assets in the Super Zips:

A Necessity-Proof Business Model

In addition to a strong geographic profile, Urstadt Biddle also has a healthy concentration of supermarket (grocery-anchored) tenants. As you can see below, the company has around 81% of its properties leased to supermarkets/wholesale clubs and 9% leased to neighborhood/convenience tenants.

UBA concentrates on smaller properties that, due to their size, are below the radar for larger investors. The company utilizes market knowledge, entrepreneurship and creative flexible structuring to execute deals.

The REIT’s portfolio has grown to recognize the challenges presented by e-commerce to brick-and-mortar retail establishments. The consumer's preference to purchase food and other staple goods and services in person at supermarkets benefits UBA properties, making tenants less vulnerable to the encroachment of e-commerce.

Management's continued sensitivity to these considerations, however, support the belief that UBA's strategy of focusing on supermarket anchors is a strong one and will continue to compete with and benefit from online shopping.

As evidenced by the snapshot below, the company’s focus on necessity-based retail has allowed it to generate higher rent per square foot:

In addition, UBA’s focus on high-barrier-to-entry markets and stable grocery-anchored revenue has allowed the company to maintain very stable occupancy.

Within UBA’s 2016 Annual Report, the chairman (Urstadt) and CEO (Biddle) explain:

“Our experience tells us that perishable food and related items are most efficiently sold via the supermarket business model, as consumers prefer the in-person sensory experience of seeing and selecting their own produce and other food items.



Moreover, many supermarkets are working to further protect themselves from the threat of Amazon (and similar retailers) by offering online ordering, at-store pick-up and home delivery services, in addition to traditional in-store sales.



In fact, a number of our supermarket tenants are so confident in their businesses that they are currently undergoing expansions and/or major renovations. While we constantly and proactively assess the risks facing our investment strategy, we find it difficult to believe that Amazon drones will be delivering boxes of food any time soon through suburban airspace to people’s doorsteps. Ask any supermarket executive what he/she sees as the greatest risk to the business, and you will likely hear far more concern about the risk of another brick-and-mortar competitor opening nearby than you will about Amazon.”

The Balance Sheet

UBA is one of the lowest-leveraged REITs, with aggregate mortgage debt equal to only 27% of total book capitalization at year end. As of the most recent quarter, the company’s total debt to total assets ratio was 22% and the fixed charge coverage ratio was 2.57x.

The company has small mortgage rollover risk - just $6 million in 2017, none in 2018 and just $27 million in 2019.

UBA maintains access to diverse sources of capital, including: (1) Up-sized (in 2016) short-term bank debt totaling $100 million (from $80 million) in capacity ($150 million with accordion) (2) Long-term non-recourse fixed-rate mortgages (3) Common and preferred equity.

In July 2016: $75.0 million Class A follow-on offering with proceeds used to pay down revolver and general corporate purposes.

In August 2016: Upsized revolver from $80 million to $100 million, with $50 million accordion.

In February 2017: Purchased 4.1% equity interest ($2.4 million) in JV for 99,500 SF of retail/commercial space contained in one shopping center and two freestanding commercial buildings.

In March 2017: Repaid $23 million on credit facility with Pavilion sale proceeds.

In July 2017: Ridgeway Shopping Center refinancing will take effect, with $5 million increase on mortgage to $50 million at fixed rate of 3.4% (~$1 million annual interest savings).

Additional follow-on equity sales have been increasing the number of UBA shares traded each day in the market, also known as “float.” The reason this is important is that it is beneficial to the company’s larger institutional shareholders who desire certain levels of liquidity in the stocks of companies in which they invest.

UBA’s capital structure is uncommon, with two classes of common stock: UBA's "common stock" trades under the symbol UBP, has super voting rights, and is held primarily by insiders. "Class A common" trades under the symbol UBA and is held primarily by institutional investors. The company's dual share structure keeps control among insiders, while the public's Class "A" shares enjoy a higher dividend per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds recently made changes to their positions in the stock.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UBA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group now owns 4,600,967 shares of the REIT’s stock valued at $94,596,000, after buying an additional 149,237 shares in the last quarter.

State Street Corp. lifted its holdings in UBA by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street now owns 866,273 shares of the REIT’s stock valued at $17,808,000, after acquiring an additional 138,157 shares during the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in UBA by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies now owns 632,100 shares of the REIT’s stock valued at $12,996,000, after acquiring an additional 121,300 shares during the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK) lifted its holdings in UBA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon now owns 522,142 shares of the REIT’s stock valued at $10,338,000, after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter.

Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in UBA by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. It now owns 424,499 shares of the REIT’s stock valued at $8,405,000, after acquiring an additional 35,122 shares during the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

A New Preferred

In a recent article, Rubicon Associates explains:

“The new Urstadt Biddle Series H is attractive relative to peers and its outstanding issues. It is not the highest yield preferred, but it is a relatively safe choice with a greater than 6% yield.”

I also find the Series H attractive. Here’s a transaction summary below:

The Latest Earnings Results

UBA’s last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. In Q3-17, the company’s Funds from Operations (“FFO”) was $13,815,000, or $0.37 per diluted Class A Common share and $0.33 per diluted Common share, compared with $10,844,000, or $0.31 per diluted Class A Common share and $0.28 per diluted Common share in last year’s third quarter.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2017, FFO amounted to $35,384,000, or $0.94 per diluted Class A Common share and $0.84 per diluted Common share, compared to $30,272,000, or $0.89 per diluted Class A Common share and $0.78 per diluted Common share in the corresponding period of fiscal 2016.

Both FFO and net income for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2017, included lease termination income of $2.1 million relating to terminating the only lease at our Fairfield, CT, property acquired in March of fiscal 2017.

At July 31, 2017, the company’s consolidated properties were 93.4% leased (versus 93.3% at the end of fiscal 2016) and 91.6% occupied (versus 92.8% at the end of fiscal 2016).

Commenting on the quarter’s operating results, Willing L. Biddle, President and CEO, said:

“We had another strong quarter with an FFO increase for the third quarter of 27.4% on a dollar value basis and 16.9% on a Class A Common per share basis over fiscal 2016’s third quarter.



A portion of this increase was driven by a year over year increase in rental income and the company reaching agreement to terminate the only tenant lease in one of our Fairfield, CT properties, for which the company recorded $2.1 million in income in the third quarter.



We terminated this lease so we could sell the property, which we accomplished at the very end of the quarter. We had purchased this property in March 2017 from the same owner who contributed the three properties in our UB High Ridge, LLC Down REIT.



Overall, when coupled with the lease termination, this was a successful and profitable transaction for the company. In addition, the acquisitions we made in the last half of 2016 and first half of 2017 are starting to bolster our operating results.”

Here’s a snapshot of my FFO/share calculator (data powered by F.A.S.T. Graphs):

As you can see (in the far-right column), UBA is not the fastest grower (ranked 5th out of 16), but when you factor out the volatile outliers like Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) and DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR), it compares favorably.

One concern, however - UBA’s payout ratio is the highest in the peer group. While I admire the long-standing track record of dividend growth, I am a bit concerned that the payout ratio is elevated.

That’s not to say I would avoid buying shares in UBA - I believe there is better value today in owning the preferred shares (referenced above). I have been trimming shares in UBA, and my exposure today is less than 1% (in the Durable Income Portfolio).

A Shopping Center REIT for Average Joe

Like most of my Shopping Center REIT holdings, Urstadt Biddle Properties has underperformed year to date.

However, there are plenty of opportunities, and investors should become more tactical in this choppy retail environment. While I like UBA’s business model (necessity-based centers in densely populated markets), I consider Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) and Brixmor (NYSE:BRX) better alternatives with more diversified portfolios and cheaper price per share.

Also, as noted, KIM and BRX have safer payout ratios, and their dividend yield is superior to UBA’s common:

I think it’s imperative to recognize that much of the success of Warren Buffett has to do with picking businesses with a sizeable margin of safety. While most other investors are preoccupied with how much money they can make and not at all with how much they may lose, value investors focus on risk as well as return.

The Bottom Line

Value investors have a primary goal to preserve capital, and I am downgrading UBA from a Buy to a Hold. I find the preferred shares more attractive, and I consider KIM and BRX better buys for Average Joe or Average Jane. See my latest article on KIM here and on BRX here.

