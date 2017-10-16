Sohu Stock Could Double

A lot has happened since my last article on Sohu (NASDAQ:SOHU). Sogou officially started the IPO process, Changyou's (NASDAQ:CYOU) TLBB performed well in Q3 based on data from AppAnnie, and the stock has surged about 45% in 4 months (as of October 13).

I hope all my readers took my suggestion and made money on the stock. But is it now the chance to exit after the stock's big run-up, or can Sohu go even higher?

In this article, I will explain why I believe Sohu still has some big upside ahead. A conservative valuation suggests the stock still has over 30% upside, and a bull case implies it could more than double.

Sogou IPO on track

Sohu's subsidiary, Sogou, has a popular search engine. Sogou just filed its IPO prospectus, and the numbers look good. In the beginning of the year, Bloomberg reported that Sogou is seeking an IPO valuation of $5 billion. Based on Sogou's numbers revealed in the IPO filing, I believe $5 billion is definitely possible.

Per the prospectus, Sogou's revenue grew more than 10% YOY in 2016, despite headwinds from the Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) scandal that hurt China's entire search engine industry. The revenue growth has reaccelerated since the beginning of this year, registering an over 16% increase during the first half of 2017. Equally impressive, the company is already profitable, with net profit margin at around 10% for this year. I believe Sogou's revenue this year could reach 800 million, implying a reasonable price/sales of 6.25, including net cash. By comparison, Baidu now trades around 9 times the 2016 sales figure, including net cash. (Based on Baidu's 10-K)

The prospectus also reveals that it has strong backing from Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), which controls 43.7% of Sogou. This major ownership from Tencent should attract plenty of interests in the IPO participation. And if Tencent decides to increase the ownership further by buying into the IPO, Sogou's valuation could be even higher than $5 billion.

Sohu has 36.5% of economic interest in Sogou, implying a $1.8 billion stake if the $5 billion IPO becomes reality. However, to err on the safe side, in my updated base case, I assume Sogou's IPO gets a $4 billion valuation. In my bull case, Sogou is valued at $6 billion.

Changyou's TLBB mobile game performed as expected, but no progress has been made on the company's privatization

In May this year, Sohu's founder and CEO Charles Zhang proposed to take Changyou private at 42.1/share, and Changyou's board formed a committee to review the proposal. No news related to the privatization has come out ever since.

On the other hand, Changyou's new game TLBB Mobile performed extremely well during Q3. According to AppAnnie's data, TLBB Mobile ranked 2nd or 3rd in grossing during most of the Q3. Its performance started to slip at the beginning of October, but it still managed to hold within the top 20. As new expansions become available in the future, there still should be long-lasting monetization opportunity on this popular title.

Sohu owns 68.5% of Changyou, and there could be a range of valuations on Changyou depending on the ultimate outcome of the privatization proposal and the performance of the company's games.

Borrowing the table from my previous article, I reiterate my range of valuations on Changyou and Sohu's stake.

Changyou Valuation ($ million) Sohu Stake 68.5% ($ million) Privatization 2248.14 1539.98 2016 Net Income 10X 2286.4 1566.18 2017 Net Income 10X Base Case 2871.4 1966.91 2017 Net Income 12X Bull Case 3728.4 2553.95

*Net Income valuation estimates include net cash.

Updated Sum-of-the-Parts Analysis on Sohu

Base Case Bull Case Sohu Core Business 234 468 Sohu Net Cash 113.5 113.5 Sohu NOL 200 200 2017 Loss -224 -224 Sogou 1500 2200 CYOU 1540 2554 Sohu SOTP Value 3363.5 5312 Diluted Shares 38.8 38.8 Market Price (as of 10/13/2017) 64.5 64.5 Market Cap 2503 2503 Upside 34.4% 122.22%

Disclosure: I am/we are long SOHU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.