Very Cautious On Verizon Heading Into Earnings

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has been quite volatile of late for a utility. The stock has been subjected to the whims of investors as sentiment shifts from one day to another. Of course, Verizon’s business is in an increasingly precarious position from where I sit, given that its long-term revenue base is in question and that margins are shrinking. Heading into the Q3 report in just a few days, I have to say that $48 seems a bit dear.

We’ll begin with a look at the chart because there’s some interesting stuff going on. Shares rallied to almost 50 bucks in early August as well as the middle of last month, but were unable to clear that level. We’re off slightly from those relative highs, but the stock remains elevated against recent months.

The 200-DMA has flattened out, and that’s a good thing, but the momentum indicators aren’t looking quite as rosy. They’re showing bearish divergences against the price action of the stock, meaning that it is possible the bulls are less in charge during this rally than they were a couple of months ago. If that’s the case, the stock is going to have a hard time sustaining any sort of rally, and we may instead get a retest of its relative lows from the past few months. It is too early to tell for sure if VZ will roll over, but right now, the odds favor the bears.

That leaves the stock almost exactly where it was after the Q2 report, but it still has all the same problems, too. The company’s Q3 will be about two things for me: subscribers and margins. Verizon’s Q1 was a disaster in terms of subscribers, but to its credit, Q2 represented a huge rebound, and it seemed as though Q1 was a distant memory. We’ll find out in a few days if Q1 was the fluke or if the rebound in Q2 was. As competition intensifies between the carriers and the pricing wars continue, subscribers will become more crucial than ever given the enormous fixed costs Verizon is on the hook for just to operate. But if those subscribers come at ever-lower rates, at some point margins will suffer to an extent that the company simply cannot handle, and I think we saw some of that in Q2.

That brings us to our next point, and that is the topic of margins. Verizon bulls were out in force after the huge Q2 subscriber number, but do not be fooled; this is not the Verizon of old, and all is not well. The pricing wars have already taken a big toll on the company’s ability to turn revenue into profit and, thus, FCF to pay the dividend. Q2’s revenue, despite the 600K subscriber add, focused more on device sales, and that shifted the mix unfavorably towards lower-margin revenue.

Verizon cannot afford to keep doing this, and Q3 will be very interesting in terms of what it can do with margins. If it adds subscribers but also sees lower margins - which is my base case - the bears will have some ammunition to send the stock lower from $48. If subs are low or negative, look out below, but I think that is a fairly remote possibility at this point. Even so, it is all about margins, and if they come in high, I’ll be a man about it and eat crow; I just don’t think that’s going to be an issue. The company was unable to use a sizable subscriber beat in Q1 to even get to flat margins, so the battle is certainly going to be uphill, even if subscribers are positive again in Q3.

I cannot be the only one thinking this, as the stock has been very weak in the past few trading days. There’s no other reason or news item I’m aware of that should see the stock lower; I just think people have realized it is still too expensive. The move up after Q2 was too big and premature as well, a relief rally off of the very sharp sell-off after a surprisingly bad Q1. But heading into this report, I think the odds heavily favor the bears, and only an enormously positive report will keep the stock heading higher. That would take a huge subscriber add as well as positive momentum from margins, and given the trouble the company has had with both so far this year, that seems a tough ask. I’m very cautious on Verizon heading into earnings, and I think you should be too.

