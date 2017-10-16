Is Thursday's 30-Year TIPS Reopening Another Halloween Scare?

The real yield for this TIPS is currently trading very close to the 0.875% coupon rate. It should auction at close to par value, plus accrued inflation.

Buy-and-trade investors ought to be at least a little frightened; 30-year TIPS are very volatile investments.

You know how it is when you're watching a horror movie, and the trembling victim is walking down a hallway, holding a candle, ready to open the door to the basement. We all want to shout: "Don't open that door!"

That's not quite how I feel about the October 19 reopening auction for CUSIP 912810RW0 - creating a 29-year, 4-month Treasury Inflation-Protected Security. But it's close.

I should mention that my buy-and-hold-to-maturity strategy just about rules out investing in a 30-year TIPS. I'm 64. I'm not interested in holding an investment with a low coupon rate and possibly taxable accruing interest for nearly 30 years. But even if I were younger, or interested in a buy-and-trade investment, I'd probably avoid Thursday's reopening auction.

CUSIP 912810RW0 was created in an originating auction on February 16, when it drew a real (after-inflation) yield to maturity of 0.923% and a coupon rate of 0.875%. At the time, investors got it for $98.76 for $100 of par value. This TIPS trades on the secondary market, so potential investors can track its value before the auction:

The best source of data for a reopening auction is Bloomberg's Current Yields page, which provides real time quotes for U.S. Treasurys. As of Friday, this TIPS was trading with a real yield of 0.88% - almost exactly the coupon rate. The price was $100.06.

Another good source is the Wall Street Journal's Closing Prices page, which is updated at the close of the market each day. On Friday, this TIPS - the last one listed on the chart - closed with a yield of 0.870% and a price of about $100.12.

So as of this weekend, this TIPS is heading to a reopening auction with a real yield very close to the coupon rate of 0.875%. The price at this point should be close to par, but keep in mind that this TIPS will carry an inflation index of 1.017 on the settlement date of October 31. That means that buyers will be purchasing about $1.70 of additional principal per $100 of value, which will raise the total cost of the investment.

If you are considering an investment, keep an eye on the data sources linked above. A lot can change in four days.

Is this a good yield? It's not horrible, at least by near-term historical standards. The 30-year TIPS real yield has been trading in a narrow band for several months. It spiked up to 1.20% on December 16, 2016, in the wake of financial euphoria after the presidential election. It also dipped as low as 0.78% on September 8 of this year. Here is the five-year trend for 30-year real yields:

Today's yield of about 0.875% is in the lower-middle of recent yields, but it remains well below the historical yield of long-term bonds of about 2%. That makes this TIPS - a very long-term investment - a risky investment for a buy-and-trader. If real yields return to 1.6% or higher - where they were in 2013 - the market value of this TIPS would plummet.

Inflation breakeven rate. With a nominal 30-year Treasury trading today with a yield of 2.81%, this TIPS gets an inflation breakeven rate of about 1.93%, meaning it would outperform a nominal Treasury if inflation averages more than 1.93% over the next 30 years. As this chart shows, inflation expectations have been gradually rising since early summer, and today's breakeven rate seems to indicate this TIPS is fairly priced versus a nominal Treasury:

My general thinking is that a breakeven rate of 2.0% to 2.5% for a 30-year TIPS makes its price 'neutral' versus a nominal Treasury. Those numbers have been drifting lower as inflation expectations declined in recent years. Are they on the rise again? Could be.

The phantom tax issue. (Repeated from my June reopening auction preview.) Another factor to consider is that this TIPS should not be purchased in a taxable account, because the proceeds from the 0.875% coupon rate may fall below the investor's tax liability for the inflation adjustments. That would make this TIPS cash-flow negative for 30 years.

Remember, the IRS views the inflation adjustment to principal a taxable event for the current year. Here's the math:

$10,000 in this TIPS will generate $87.50 a year in immediate cash flow, rising with inflation. If inflation averages 2.0% a year, the TIPS principal will increase $200 a year, rising with inflation. If you are in a 35% tax bracket, your tax bill in year one will be $100 on the $287.50 total you received. You are $12.50 cash-flow negative, rising with inflation, every year for 30 years. Don't buy this TIPS in a taxable account.

Yes or no on this auction? In general, buying TIPS is not a scary investment, but a 30-year TIPS will have a volatile market value. Keep that in mind, buy-and-traders. For example, in February 2013, a new 30-year TIPS auctioned with a real yield of 0.639% and a price of $99.49. Just four months later, the yield had risen to 1.42% and the price dropped to $81.75. That's a decline of 17.8% in market value in four months!

For the buy-and-hold investor who can live long enough to reach this TIPS' maturity, I can't argue with a small investment to build your investment ladder. It's a safe investment that will outperform inflation. Just don't buy it in a taxable account.

Here's the history of every 29- to 30-year TIPS auction:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.