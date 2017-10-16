Valeant: Will A Key Weakness Turn Into A Strength Moving Forward?

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (VRX) launched Siliq (brodalumab) in late July 2017 after the FDA approved the BLA (Biologics License Application) for the drug for subcutaneous use for patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in February of the same year. With Valeant trying to stem the drop in sales of its dermatology business over the last year, the results of a new study might help give Siliq the edge it needs to seize market share and turn the business around, while shorts continue to grasp at straws amid real progress with the company.

Valeant launched Siliq with a $3500 per month list price as the lowest priced injectable biologic to directly compete with first-to-market Cosentyx by Novartis (NVS) ($1.1 billion in sales last year), and Taltz, rolled out by Eli Lilly (LLY) in 2016, with $113 million in sales for the back half of 2016. This low price tag is the result of not only Valeant's desire to grab market share from the market leaders but also a direct result of the black box warning for patients with a history of suicidal thoughts or behavior the drug got approved with, which neither Cosentyx nor Taltz had to deal with. Siliq was approved with a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) involving a one-time enrollment for physicians and one-time informed consent for patients. With Valeant projecting over $100 million in its last earnings call in annualized revenue from 2017 product launches, getting prescribers and patients past the black box warning is crucial.

Valeant is desperately trying to stabilize its dermatology business which has suffered mightily over the last year due to strong headwinds.

Dermatology Revenues % Up/Down Q2, 2017 $130M 32.3% down Q1, 2017 $192M 10.3% down Q4, 2016 $214M 4.0% down Q3, 2016 $223M 18.6% up Q2, 2016 $188M

Table by Trent Welsh

Dermatology is a main area of focus for the company as it tries to get its core business revenues growing again. In dermatology, the company has been successful in stabilizing average selling prices compared to last year, hired a completely new leadership team for the business, rebranded the business as Ortho Dermatologics, and successfully launched new products in the category, including Siliq, to help grow revenues in the coming years.

Siliq has a key advantage over its competition, according to Valeant, besides its low price that should help it gain market share. First, what makes Siliq unique is that it is an IL-17 receptor binder (instead of just a pathway inhibitor), resulting in improved and durable response rates from patients. Siliq is the only product on the market that has demonstrated 100% improvement in the psoriasis area and severity index (PASI 100) during clinical trials as a primary endpoint.

Another advantage is that Siliq is showing long-term treatment effects from a Phase 3 extension study (AMAGINE-2) that shows that patients sustained high levels of skin clearance for more than two years after initiating treatment. Not only does Siliq tend to work better than its competitors that inhibit only, it is showing that it can work longer than competitors at a high level of efficacy.

Valeant paid $100 million upfront to acquire Siliq from AstraZeneca (AZN) along with a $130-million milestone payment upon FDA approval while sharing profits in the U.S. market. With Cosentyx and Taltz pulling in over $1.23 billion in sales last year, it might not take Valeant long to make back the money it spent acquiring and getting Siliq approved, and to start helping turn dermatology into a growing business again. With Valeant's next earnings call scheduled for November 7th, 2017, an update on how Siliq is faring out of the gate will be closely watched, especially now that additional studies have shown long-lasting effects.

Debt has been the main issue of risk for the company since its fall from grace and continues to be so, even though the company has taken great strides in paying its debt down from a peak of around $32 billion, while trying to stabilize and rightsize the company. Selling non-core assets can only get the company so far in reducing its debt; it also needs to turn around struggling parts of its portfolio, which is where key new launches like Siliq can have a significant result. The main risk of Siliq by itself is its Black Box warning and if the company can overcome concerns about using the drug by both prescribers and patients, which only time will tell.

The good news for Valeant is that its debt problems are being solved, slowly but surely; so bearish analysts have to look for new, and sometimes pretty flimsy, stories to try to bolster their position. Look at this latest blurb by a Wells Fargo (WFC) analyst questioning Valeant's accounting practices over a $20-million dollar royalty dispute and potential settlement with Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO). Basically, it is how will Valeant choose to properly account for the potentially minuscule $20-million dollar settlement if and when it ever comes around to being settled. It is hilarious how far down some analysts are scraping the barrel for new issues with Valeant at this point when the company is doing remarkably well on so many of its fronts.

The launch this summer of Siliq has a chance to turn around the struggling dermatology business for Valeant as its low price and unique actions and benefits, as shown by recent studies, allow it to seize potential market share from its rival competitors. Reducing the company's debt while turning key business units like dermatology into growth are keys to Valeant's rise from the ashes of its fall from grace. Watch Valeant's next couple of earnings calls to see if one of the company's biggest headaches over the past year instead turns into a boon going forward. I continue to stay long Valeant as it continues its turnaround from market dud to potential market outperformer again.

