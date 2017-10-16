Infrastructure Becoming Mainstream REIT Sector

I maintain a small stake in CORR (less than 1%) and I will continue to hold shares, hoping for the company to benefit from the growing demand in energy infrastructure.

REITs are another vehicle that can be used to raise capital for infrastructure investments in “public-private partnership” transactions.

Allocations to listed infrastructure have been on the rise in recent years amid growing demand for real assets offering relatively predictable cash flows.

As many of you know, I recently decided to include “Infrastructure” in my “Intelligent REIT Lab” section of my newsletter, The Forbes Real Estate Investor. In a research paper, Cohen & Steers writes:

“Allocations to listed infrastructure have been on the rise in recent years amid growing demand for real assets offering relatively predictable cash flows and the potential for attractive real returns…As cash-strapped governments increasingly turn to private markets to fill a capital void, new security structures have been introduced globally, including those focused on income delivery.”

Cohen and Steers explains that “political shifts in the U.S. have also drawn attention to infrastructure, as the Trump administration appears keen to boost infrastructure spending to repair aging systems and provide economic stimulus.

This trend will be supported by increasing awareness of service and reliability issues—reinforced by headline events ranging from Flint, Michigan-type water crises to the latest freight or passenger train derailment.” The infrastructure universe spans a broad range of subsectors, which C&S groups into four main categories:

The challenges faced by the US in maintaining and updating its current infrastructure have been well documented. While the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 provided some stimulus money for U.S. infrastructure projects, public funds simply will not be sufficient to meet all of the ongoing infrastructure maintenance and new construction needs. Additional sources of capital will be necessary to fill the gap.

Although rarely applied until recently, REITs are another vehicle that can be used to raise capital for infrastructure investments in “public-private partnership” transactions. In the abstract, REITs have certain advantages over the fund model. Recently, several favorable IRS private letter rulings sanctioning the use of REITs to own electric and gas distribution systems have increased interest in their role in infrastructure investments.

The Infrastructure REITs

Infrastructure REITs are Equity REITs that own and manage industrial infrastructure properties and collect rent from tenants. Infrastructure REITs’ property types include data centers and telecommunications towers.

Infrastructure REITs include American Tower (AMT), Crown Castle (CCI), CorEnergy (CORR), Hannon Armstrong (HASI), Power REIT (PW), InfraREIT (HIFR), SBA Communications (SBAC), and Uniti Group (UNIT). In addition, Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK) is an MLP (with a REIT subsidiary).

I have written on a number of these companies, including American Tower, Crown Castle, Hannon Armstrong, and Landmark Infrastructure.

More recently, I wrote on Uniti Group and recently Rubicon Associates explained,

“There is an old saying: If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck…The filing by the indenture trustee is Windstream's debt giving notice of default could rapidly change the playing field if it is allowed to stand. Until there is clarification (i.e., a court ruling), I would expect weakness in Uniti's share price and bond prices.”

Rubicon adds,

“This is why investors have to be patient, and leg into higher risk positions. There is always potential volatility and downside when there is litigation involved, and this situation is complex…”

Wait a minute. Haven’t we seen this rodeo before?

Does Anyone Remember This Rodeo?

Back in December 2016, I wrote that my “best REIT in 2016 was up over 150% on a year-to-date basis, CORR has been on fire.”

Of course, I’m referring to the energy infrastructure-focused CorEnergy (CORR), a former BDC that restructured as a REIT. By restructuring as a REIT, CORR started acquiring real property (to qualify as a REIT) while still focusing on energy infrastructure.

The highly fragmented energy sector enjoys a resilient inflation hedge - the distribution that you get with CORR includes underlying contractual features that give visibility over the long run to inflation-based returns (1% to 3% is a reasonable expectation).

As I said, CORR was a BDC in a previous life, but the company smells more like an MLP. Also, the accounting nuances (MLPs distribute K1s), MLPs are volume-based, so the actual pipelines and operational acumen are joined at the hip.

Keep in mind, CORR is NOT involved in the operation of energy-related assets. The company is simply a landlord that primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. Commodity prices have stabilized and CORR should become less volatile as a result:

CORR’s assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. The company invests in a variety of infrastructure-related assets across the energy value chain, and since commodity prices have stabilized, the frequency and magnitude of energy bankruptcies have decreased. As viewed below, CORR shares have returned to normalized trading levels, as the company continues to diversify its sources of revenue.

The CorEnergy Business Model

CORR primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The amount of infrastructure assets necessary to support the upstream growth in the U.S. generates ripple effects on asset development needs.

By structuring sale/leaseback deals, CORR has minimal operational and/or maintenance risk and the benefits offer tremendous value for the capital-constrained owner/operators.

This niche infrastructure REIT sector is a small untapped category that is often overlooked by the MLPs, and yields are too skinny for the BDCs. By modifying the capital structure to a REIT model, CORR provides a compelling opportunity for companies that need financing to grow their businesses in the energy sector. As illustrated below, CORR has a differentiated and larger investor audience for REITs than MLPs:

Of course, monetizing real estate using a sale/leaseback structure is nothing new. W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), arguably the pioneer of the sale/leaseback model, began financing deals for free-standing property owners over 15 years ago and has since morphed into a globally-recognized financier of standalone buildings. UNIT is a new player to the sale/leaseback market, while CORR continues to round out its investment options:

Note that CORR does not own buildings per se. Instead, the externally-managed REIT owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets including pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. Energy infrastructure is utility-like…

The Portfolio

CORR owns mission-critical assets and lease payments are “operating” expenses, not “financing” expenses. It’s important to note that in bankruptcy, real property operating leases are subject to special provisions.

Operating leases have priority in payment and bankruptcy. The CORR revenue stream, therefore, is resilient and protected even during bankruptcy. Therefore, CORR’s stock price moved with commodity prices in this cycle, while revenues and AFFO did not, demonstrating the benefit of CORR’s business model for investors seeking infrastructure assets in their portfolio.

CORR’s assets critically support its partners in conducting their businesses in the U.S. energy industry:

CORR’s tenant base includes these companies: Pinedale Natural Gas, MoGas Pipeline, Portland Terminal, Black Bison, Omega Pipeline, and Energy XXI (OTC:EXXI).

Ultra Petroleum (OTC:UPL), the tenant of the Pinedale Liquids Gathering System, announced the completion of its restructuring process for which they raised nearly $3 billion in financing. Energy XXI tenant of the Grand Isle Gathering System recently announced several new initiatives including new members of senior management, the development of a third-party reserve report and a revised drilling plan. Both of these companies have resumed trading of common stock on the Nasdaq.

The energy markets seem to be adjusting to a new normal of $50 crude, as bankruptcies have decreased in size and frequency and companies are emerging from restructuring processes, which renewed growth expectations, announcing increases in capital expenditure budgets and resumption of drilling plans.

As you can see from the Baker Hughes data (on Slide below), rigs are coming back online in the United States. However, energy companies are still wary of the downturn they just experienced as are their lenders and equity investors. This is where the opportunity lies for CorEnergy.

CORR can acquire what upstream companies might consider to be non-core, but which are essential to their overall operations such as what CORR did for Energy XXI and UPL.

The sale of an asset (to CORR) provides an alternative to issuing new equity or increasing debt for companies where capital project opportunities exceed internally generated cash flow, particularly at these commodity price levels. After CORR’s recent equity capital raise, the company appears to be well-positioned to act quickly on these potential opportunities, while minimizing the need for new common equity.

The Balance Sheet

CORR continues to position the balance sheet for anticipated growth. Recently, the company entered into an amendment and restatement of the credit facility to upsize commitments of up to $160 million (subject to borrowing-based limitations).

In connection with entering into the new facility, CORR utilized the remaining proceeds from the preferred stock offering and $10 million of revolver borrowings to repay the outstanding balance of the term loan in full. As illustrated below, CORR’s capital structure as of Q2-17:

On an as adjusted basis, CORR’s total debt to total capitalization ratio is approximately 21%, which is below its stated target rates of 25% to 50% and the preferred equity to total equity is at 27% (remains below the target of 33%). Those ratios coupled with liquidity (up to $146.7 million at July 31st)) positions CORR’s balance sheet well for growth.

When you factor in leverage that could be included from a transaction or transactions, CORR has the financial flexibility to allow the company to complete one or more deals within its target size (without issuing additional preferred common equity).

The Latest Earnings Results

CORR’s AFFO for Q2-17 was $0.94, down slightly versus prior quarters as a result of the increased preferred dividend requirements associated with the new shares issued. This also impacted the company’s AFFO to dividend coverage ratio, which was 1.4x for the quarter versus the target ratio of 1.5x for the current portfolio.

As a reminder, AFFO in excess of dividends is reserved unused for debt repayment, capital reinvestment activities, funding and other commitments deemed necessary to sustain the business model and dividend. As you can see below, CORR’s quarterly dividend is $.75 per share.

CORR Is Ripe For Reward

Considering the number and various stages of deals CORR is currently doing, the company is “still targeting completion of 1 to 2 acquisitions by the end of this year.” As you can see below, CORR plans to finance those projects, which are likely to still range in size between $50 million to $250 million.

CORR continues to target a return to investors of 8% to 10% in equity on the acquisitions and is planning to reinvest some portion of the cash flows from rents, in future acquisitions and debt repayment, which will ultimately provide a stable and growing dividend to investors. The company expects acquisitions to further benefit AFFO, the AFFO coverage ratio and the stability and potential growth of the dividend.

Keep in mind these KEY catalysts:

CORR’s assets are essential to the operators’ cash flow to support lease renewal expectations.

CORR’s tenant may not devalue CORR’s asset, i.e. construct a replacement asset.

CORR targets an AFFO to dividend coverage ratio of 1.5x.

Let’s compare CORR’s dividend yield to the peer group:

Now compare P/FFO multiples:

There’s no doubt that CORR is a more volatile REIT, and the market cap has a lot to do with the choppy trading patterns:

Lessons Learned: I maintain a small stake in CORR (less than 1%) and I will continue to hold shares, hoping for the company to benefit from the growing demand in energy infrastructure. As many of you know, I also own shares of UNIT in my “speculative” account and I will continue to maintain exposure hoping that the company will follow a similar path of CORR (my top REIT pick in 2016).

As Rubicon wrote, “investors (in UNIT) must be patient” and I would advise the same for owners in CORR. As both of these Infrastructure REITs diversify, investors should benefit from the reduced volatility - associated with one tenant (high concentration) - and this should allow shares to maintain a pattern of earnings and dividend growth.

