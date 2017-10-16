5% Yield, Strong Growth Potential, And Sustainable Dividend Growth REIT Trading At A Substantial Discount

The one major risk to MAC would be their leverage during a market panic.

MAC is trading at a substantial discount to the fair value of their net assets.

Dividend growth rate should average around 3% to 4% increases or around a 2% rate of increase over inflation.

Looking for a sustainable 5% Yield with 3% to 4% expected growth?

Here’s an excellent fit for buy-and-hold investors.

A little history

Macerich (MAC) is the third largest of the traditional mall REITs. Here’s some history on the company:

There’s only so much that can be said on half a presentation slide. However, there is some history you may want to know. Simon Property Group (SPG) offered to buy MAC. Management of MAC rejected not one, but two takeover offers from SPG. The higher of the two valued MAC at $95.5 per share. MAC’s management claimed this valuation was materially below the value of their real estate assets.

The fair value of their assets is dramatically higher than total share value. Recent prices are mid $50s. Share price has fallen substantially since SPG made their offers. At current prices, MAC is trading at a great discount.

Why the offer from SPG?

The weak EBITDA margins are a flaw for Macerich and an opportunity. If they could be fixed, it would send FFO materially higher. For 2015 and 2016, there was some improvement in these margins. So far in 2017, the margins are better than prior years but appear a tiny bit weaker than 2016. I think the second half could produce better margins, so that may correct throughout the rest of the year.

Simon knew they could reduce expenses. Consequently, if SPG controlled the assets they would produce more wealth for owners. SPG carries excellent margins on their mall revenues and has world class economies of scale on their overhead costs. Quite logically, if SPG and MAC trade at the same multiples, SPG buying MAC with shares of SPG would be a win for shareholders. MAC’s assets would become more productive.

Prior to the offer from SPG, MAC’s margins were materially weaker. I believe the improvement in MAC’s operating performance may have been stimulated by the strong offer from SPG. I already own shares of SPG and I’m contemplating buying shares of MAC. In either position (owning SPG or owning both), I would look favorably on a buyout.

Why else would SPG make the offer? SPG wanted more malls that looked like this:

They also wanted more of these:

MAC has exceptionally valuable real estate and SPG wants to own as much of it as possible. Over the years, SPG has been interested in acquiring a few other mall REITs as well.

Macerich

Let’s take a look at the overview:

Debt to market capitalization isn’t too bad, though it is a little high. Low share prices are driving this ratio.

MAC has a lot of strengths and a few weaknesses. The extensive use of unconsolidated JVs (Joint Ventures) makes analysis much slower. It appears that revenue is declining dramatically. It is not. MAC is moving huge volumes of properties into unconsolidated JVs. That causes the revenues to not show up on the consolidated income statement. The difficulty with joint ventures, especially with MAC, is knowing the revenue MAC is receiving.

The revenue MAC is receiving from the joint ventures doesn’t show up on the consolidated income statement. It looks like they are earning less than they actually are.

To be clear, the earnings show up. The net operating income reconciliations show the contribution. FFO per share includes the value of the JVs. However, casual observers looking at metrics such as “total sales” or “sales per share” or even “price to sales” will be reviewing a “sales” metric that is not representative of the revenue MAC is actually receiving.

My dislike of the JV strategy is simply due to the dramatic increase in the complexity of analyzing the company. It takes a material amount of time to reconcile everything. The analyst also has to manually pull every metric because every software “screening” tool will be inaccurate.

Now, let’s dive deeper into the company. First…

The strengths:

Sales and occupancy strength

The growth rate in same center sales per square foot and same center sales was very solid. A 5% growth rate is indicative of a mall REIT emphasizing stronger properties with more growth rather than lower quality malls that provide higher yields today but less growth.

The lower cost of occupancy over the last few years is a good sign. If the cost of occupancy is very high, it indicates tenants are going to have a harder time making a profit. That would be bad for future rental growth rates.

The occupancy averaged 96% in the past, but it was 94.4% at the end of the year. MAC tenants are maintaining strong sales per square foot. MAC is maintaining pretty high rents per square foot, but there is some pressure coming from lower occupancy dragging on results.

Sales per square foot are excellent

The last big boost came in 2015 relative to 2014. MAC was still getting rid of some lower quality malls. The growth rate shouldn’t be that high in other periods. However, there should be a trend higher.

MAC also continued to increase rent per square foot, which is another positive sign. Lower occupancy hurts, but the solid rental rates reflect demand still being present. I wouldn’t be surprised if rental growth rates are weaker over the next year or two to maintain high occupancy.

Property comparison

Macerich’s properties are doing quite well relative to either the high-productivity U.S. mall REITs or the average. The portfolio emphasizes very high-quality malls.

Same Center NOI growth looks amazing.

A tale of two tenants

MAC has seen a substantial difference in the performance of their tenants. Those at the top are doing extremely well while the weaker retailers are struggling. With a 25% cost of occupancy for those bottom tier retailers, many may close up shop over the next few years. That’s fine. Often times it has been the department stores that are struggling. They tend to be “anchor” tenants and the anchors get more attractive lease terms. If the anchor tenant has low sales, they have low traffic. If the anchor isn’t bringing traffic to the mall, it doesn’t deserve a good deal (lower rental rates). As these anchors are replaced, it should help traffic.

Better malls in better locations

Given the recent storms hitting Houston and Florida, malls with less exposure there are in better shape. Generally speaking, the malls won’t be selling a great deal of home-construction or home-repair equipment. Further, flood insurance wasn’t all that common in Houston. The amount of income residents have left for shopping will most likely be lower in those areas.

MAC is pretty concentrated in the North East, California, and Arizona. Those areas are certainly exposed to their own dangers, but tropical storms are less of a threat.

Malls are in developed markets. There isn’t much land available for building competing malls.

NOI dominance

The majority of MAC’s NOI comes from the “Pacific Rim” and from the North East. I’m not a fan of lumping Colorado in as an “other,” but that’s the only major issue here. Due to the concentration, investors using MAC for mall exposure should really own a couple of mall REITs to help diversify.

For comparison, Simon Property Group (SPG) has allocations to Texas and Florida. However, SPG’s total portfolio is much more diversified and much larger. An investor who wanted to only use one mall REIT in their portfolio would be best off picking SPG.

On NOI growth alone, MAC is dominant:

Excellent terms on financing are favorable for shareholders:

So far, MAC has looked like a great investment. Macerich agrees; they have been repurchasing their own stock. This is favorable for future returns.

It’s time to move on and see where they haven’t thrived. On a positive note, since the recession, some of these metrics are climbing.

The weaknesses:

FFO per share growth rate

This was one of the most difficult parts of the analysis. Investors are probably familiar with FFO and AFFO. One of the downsides with those metrics is a company can define them however they wish. Fortunately, most use NAREIT’s definition for FFO and then make whatever adjustments they wish to reach AFFO. Consequently, AFFO is occasionally not comparable across companies. In the case of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR), I found it to be utterly useless.

To further complicate the matter, NAREIT’s definition of FFO doesn’t include adjustments for a few non-recurring expenses such as a gain/loss on closing out a loan. It has no adjustments for merger related expenses. What would be really helpful is a metric that accounts for those one-time charges and establishes a reasonable basis for comparison across mall REITs.

Therefore, I’m introducing “Colorado FFO.” The metric is built from NAREIT’s FFO and then adjusted year by year for the non-recurring gains/losses that I believe are appropriate. I won’t always be right. Sometimes, I will make a mistake. However, I have no vested interest in putting lipstick on a pig. That allows me to be more objective.

Here are the numbers along with the adjustments I made for each category that I considered relevant:

We can turn that into a simple bar chart to check the growth rate in Colorado FFO per share:

Notice the most recent values are on the left for this chart and the latest value is for only 6 months.

The point here is that Macerich got hammered on their FFO per share in the great recession. Since then, they’ve made some huge strides in their recovery.

Guidance for FFO per share this year indicates the value falling from a year prior. Is it really? NAREIT FFO per share is expected to be lower (based on guidance), but there is an impairment they aren’t adding back for NAREIT FFO. Guidance is for $3.90 to $4.00, or a midpoint of $3.95. The impairment is lowering that value by about $.067 per weighted average share. If we adjust for that, FFO guidance would be around $4.02.

Dividends

Dividends also took a hit in the great recession but are climbing back:

On a positive note, special dividends are great for shareholders:

EBITDA margins

EBITDA is a simple and useful metric for REITs. In a nutshell, EBITDA should provide a pretty clear indication of how effectively management is controlling expenses. A mall REIT with a higher EBITDA margin, which is EBITDA/Revenue, is doing a better job.

For MAC, this is running about 56% to 61% on consolidated properties. Several of the other mall REITs are doing materially better. Consequently, I believe MAC is not doing a great job of controlling their expenses.

Here’s what we are looking at:

Essentially, we are comparing the numbers in the red box to the numbers in the green box. This gives investors an idea of how well management is controlling expenses. The ratio will tell you the percentage of revenue going to expenses not including interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization.

Note: Just taking the red and dividing by green will give you around 40%. This will tell you what percentage of revenue is being used for operating expenses. The 60% is what we want to know: what percentage of revenue is left over. Normally, mall REITs have 55% up to about 75%. I consider 55% to be poor and 75% to be exceptional.

To be more precise, perhaps I should put the limit at 74%. SPG is running margins over 73%.

Impact of leverage

MAC holds a fairly conservative balance sheet, but it isn’t as conservative as SPG. That creates a bit of a challenge when it comes to valuation.

The debt to total market capitalization is higher, but it certainly isn’t too bad. Perhaps the more important thing is that the debt to property value across the portfolio is materially better. While the share price is low, the value of the properties remains high.

I’m valuing the mall REITs using capitalization rates across their entire portfolio. The joint ventures are included, but scaled to the REIT’s ownership interest. If MAC owns 60% of the property, they get 60% of the NOI included.

However, NOI often leaves out material overhead costs. Consequently, I’m also doing valuations using EBITDA.

The reasoning here is that I want to figure out what the total portfolio is worth and then discount the debt. Otherwise, a REIT changing their capital structure could dramatically alter the fair value assumptions.

Capitalization rates

The value for MAC’s total portfolio of assets depends on the capitalization rate. Management has advocated for very low capitalization rates (high property values). The market is trying to trade mall REITs at much lower capitalization rates. I believe the most reasonable rate for MAC lies somewhere between 4% and 5.5%.

The most recent share price of $56.44 implies a capitalization rate of 5.97% on annualized and seasonally-adjusted NOI or 5.44% on Colorado Adjusted EBITDA (I use different adjustments to standardize metrics across the sector).

Why do I make seasonable adjustments? Mall REIT NOI is regularly stronger in the fourth quarter.

For my target buy-under price, I’m averaging the implied share prices for a 5.8% rate on NOI and a 5.5% rate on Colorado Adjusted EBITDA. The result is $57.42 from combining the first half results with management’s guidance for fiscal 2017.

The strong-buy-under price is reached the same way, only using a 6.2% rate on NOI and a 5.9% rate on Colorado Adjusted EBITDA. That gives us a strong-buy-under price of $50.39.

I used the same rates on Simon Property Group and updated the values for SPG to be a strong-buy under $156.17 (previously $155) and a buy under $173.33 (previously $165).

Maximum upside

I believe the maximum upside here would be for MAC to be revalued around 4% on NOI and 3.7% on EBITDA. That would push prices up to $107.20 per share. I don’t expect this to happen at any point in the near future.

Using 5% on NOI and 4.7% on EBITDA, which I consider much more reasonable over the coming years, would establish an average price target of $74.98. Not only could this take years to play out, I believe it quite probably will. Consequently, MAC is a better fit for a buy-and-hold strategy than for trading.

Dividend sustainability

The slight projected decline for this year combined with the increase in dividend put the payout ratio higher. For the first 2 quarters, it is running about 74% of Colorado FFO per share. That is higher than in prior years, but not high enough to be a concern. This dividend is solid.

Growth rates

I believe a 2.5% growth rate assumption would be very conservative. On the other hand, 5% could only be sustained if we see materially higher inflation. Rent growth rates should exceed inflation due to limited supply of high-quality mall space in developed markets.

Dividend growth rate should average around 3% to 4% increases or around a 2% rate of increase over inflation. Since I’m expecting inflation over the next 5 years to run around 2%, perhaps slightly less, that math evens out. In the event that we see inflation running higher, I would expect rental revenues to grow faster and thus net operating income and FFO per share should be higher as well. That would allow the REIT to grow the dividend faster.

MAC usually raises the dividend in October, so I expect them to announce another raise between the 19th and the 27th.

At the latest share prices, the dividend yield is already 5%. After raise, that should be between 5.1% and 5.25%. Combine that with expecting growth at even 2.5%, the most conservative estimate, and we are looking at a combination of yield + growth running over 7.6% for the buy-and-hold investor. This is comparable to the most conservative estimates I’d expect from Altria Group (MO).

Recent outperformance

Over the last few weeks, MAC materially outperformed SPG. Before the outperformance, they appeared to be near equally attractive. Following the run higher, I see SPG as being the more attractive option. However, if MAC dips closer to the strong-buy rating, I would look to initiate a position. I would probably pull the trigger on a small position around $53 or $53.50, which is a little below the half-way mark between the buy-under and the strong-buy-under prices.

Risk

SPG is the logical comparison. MAC is riskier than SPG. If the market goes into an even deeper panic, MAC can get pressured harder due to the leverage. However, if the market begins valuing the REIT near the level private investors are applying to the individual properties, MAC has even more room to run higher.

Conclusion

Macerich is a mall REIT with extremely high-quality properties. They are trading at a dramatic discount to the fair market value of their net assets (malls minus debts). They get a buy rating at current prices.

The company should raise their dividend with an announcement in late October. The yield is already about 5%. The dividend is solid. I expect forward growth rates over the next 5 to 10 years to run around 3% to 4%. MAC uses more leverage than SPG. They should be seen as riskier, but it is potential returns as well as downside risk. This is an excellent fit for most buy-and-hold dividend growth investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: Buy SPG and MAC. Sell WHLR.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.