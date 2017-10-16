Largest Stocks In The Market

Let’s take a look at some mega large companies.

But first, let’s talk about the equity markets. ETFs can be a great way to get market exposure or for investors to get specific sector exposure. With The S&P 500 (SPY) continuously hitting all-time highs, I caution investors. I see ETFs as an investment to put on the watch list for when the market finally shows some volatility. Let’s dive into an ETF.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) seeks to track the largest-capitalization companies in the United States. MGC has 275 holdings compared to The S&P 500 ETF (VOO) which has 512. I’d compare the two so investors could see the difference between MGC and The S&P 500, but…

The correlation is nearly perfect. While there is a material difference in the amount of holdings, the top holdings are very similar:

Ticker MGC Allocation Div Yield Ticker VOO Allocation Div Yield (AAPL) Apple Inc 4.22% 1.62% AAPL Apple Inc 4.02% 1.62% (MSFT) Microsoft Corp 3.17% 2.21% MSFT Microsoft Corp 2.71% 2.21% (FB) Facebook Inc A 2.23% 0.00% FB Facebook Inc A 1.91% 0.00% (AMZN) Amazon.Com Inc 2.19% 0.00% AMZN Amazon.Com Inc 1.83% 0.00% (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson 1.96% 2.52% JNJ Johnson & Johnson 1.68% 2.52% (BRK-B) Berkshire Hathaway Inc B 1.83% 0.00% BRK-B Berkshire Hathaway Inc B 1.54% 0.00% (XOM) Exxon Mobil Corp 1.77% 3.77% JPM Jpmorgan Chase & Co 1.52% 2.31% (JPM) Jpmorgan Chase & Co 1.77% 2.31% XOM Exxon Mobil Corp 1.52% 3.77% (GOOGL) Alphabet Inc A 1.55% 0.00% GOOGL Alphabet Inc A 1.34% 0.00% (GOOG) Alphabet Inc C 1.53% 0.00% GOOG Alphabet Inc C 1.32% 0.00% (BAC) Bank Of America Corporation 1.30% 1.83% BAC Bank Of America Corporation 1.12% 1.83% (PG) Procter & Gamble Co 1.29% 2.99% PG Procter & Gamble Co 1.11% 2.99% (WFC) Wells Fargo & Co 1.26% 2.81% WFC Wells Fargo & Co 1.08% 2.81% (T) At&T Inc 1.26% 5.08% T At&T Inc 1.08% 5.08% (GE) General Electric Co 1.17% 3.94% GE General Electric Co 1.01% 3.94% (CVX) Chevron Corp 1.12% 3.69% CVX Chevron Corp 0.96% 3.69% (PFE) Pfizer Inc 1.11% 3.55% PFE Pfizer Inc 0.95% 3.55% (VZ) Verizon Communications Inc 1.07% 4.84% VZ Verizon Communications Inc 0.92% 4.84% (V) Visa Inc Class A 1.05% 0.62% V Visa Inc Class A 0.90% 0.62% (UNH) Unitedhealth Group Inc 1.05% 1.51% UNH Unitedhealth Group Inc 0.90% 1.51%





The top holdings are extremely similar. The massive correlation makes sense. Investing in mega cap is essentially investing in the largest companies in SPY. Here’s what the fund does:

As usual, the expense ratio is straight forward from Vanguard:

Vanguard has some of the best expense ratios when it comes to ETFs. Charles Schwab (SCHW) has been coming out with lower expense ratios than Vanguard on a few funds.

Dividend yield

MGC has a dividend yield of 1.98%. This isn’t much higher than the 1.93% coming from VOO.

Sectors

Here are the sector allocations of MGC:

With the current market environment, I believe mega cap is more attractive than small cap. Wage growth has been pathetic over the last several decades. I also suspect GDP growth will underperform significantly. When it comes to people forecasting growth rates, none appear to be interested in explaining whether they expect to see higher GDP per hour worked (productivity) or more hours worked (employees * average work week). Further, growth in the labor force should be pretty terrible with many baby boomers wanting to retire. The market continues to see all-time highs. It would seem like the market is saying the economy is booming. That isn’t true.

The next market panic could see SPY having a significant downturn. In that scenario, mega cap should outperform small cap materially. Mega cap companies are large enough to withstand almost anything the market can throw at them.

Portfolio

With current market prices, I strongly prefer to search for undervalued companies. If an investor is not comfortable seeking individual stocks, then MGC is a viable option in some scenarios. One such scenario is the investor with long-term horizon. Investing in MGC today with the intent to stay invested over the next 20-30 years is likely to see positive returns. However, this only works if the investor doesn’t sell MGC after a market panic out of fear.

Conclusion

MGC has seen almost identical returns when compared to VOO (Vanguard’s version of SPY). At current prices, I wouldn’t purchase MGC. However, I still believe mega cap will outperform small cap over the next several years if we see a market correction. Any investor who is looking to purchase MGC should do so with a long-term approach.

Click The REIT Forum to sign up for:

Actionable buy and sell target prices

buy and sell target prices Best research on preferred shares and REITs

research on preferred shares and REITs Best reviews on the site – 284/285 stars

Stable dividend yields over 7%

7% You get instant actionable SMS alerts.

Sign up before November 1st, 2017 to lock in at $370/year

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article. No relationship with Schwab other than having Schwab accounts.