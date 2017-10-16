Could These New Exxon-Fuel Cell Ads Hit A Major Sporting Event And Finally Gain Nationwide Attention

These Exxon-FuelCell ads could end up in the playoffs of the Super Bowl this year. The end of September ad campaign is perfect timing to premiere during a nationally televised sporting event.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) have moved further along the Carbon Capture Sequester CCS timeline. Since my last piece on FuelCell, "FuelCell Energy: The Downside Is Now Protected," Exxon has introduced two marketing videos explaining CCS in simple terms. These videos have only gained the attention of a small group. The first video is a strong explanation of CCS. The second is a 30-second (similar to the first) spot ad, which is the perfect length for a commercial advertising campaign. The recent headlines on hydrogen infrastructure and fuel cell cars have increased the potential for a commercially viable trigeneration business in the long term. There are still inherent risks going forward, but between the new Exxon videos and the recent flood of deals, the future looks bright again.

Exxon Mobil has numerous advertising videos, some on technology, some on innovation, and some of its videos are simply about how integral the company is to daily life. One of its main slogans is “Energy Lives Here.” In the past, there have been marketing videos that touched on CCS by FuelCell Energy, but these two videos are incomparable to the earlier ones.

On September 30, 2017, Exxon posted two new videos giving a layman’s terms explanation of CCS. "Inside the Box" is a simple yet elaborate explanation of the fuel cell CCS technology. Tim Barckhoitz, Ph.D., is the star of the ad and narrator. The second video, "A New Way to Capture Carbon." is a 30-second ad where Tim Barckhoitz, Ph.D., again explains fuel cell CCS in even more simplistic terms, saying “this is the potential” and “this could be big.” Every investor on both sides of the position should watch these ads.

These two ads give hope for sure, but there is still the fear that this technology will gain significant traction and micro-cap FCEL will get left in the cold by Exxon. In both videos, the FuelCell Energy name is clear on the box. In both videos, the technology is advertised as potentially game-changing. These two videos are extremely good news for FCEL bulls. After seeing these advertisements, I am more confident than ever that CCS will be worth billions upon billions of dollars in sales and service contracts. What is even more interesting is the 30-second ad. 30 seconds is the perfect size for a nationally televised sporting event. Exxon is not shy about buying ad time on major television events. The NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL playoffs and championship games would be the best medium for this ad campaign.

Hydrogen fuel has recently gained traction in the market. Hydrogen has been accounted for in infrastructure planning and automotive manufacturing. Multiple states on the east coast have plans to open hydrogen infrastructure in the next two years. It is clear that by 2020, there will be a workable nationwide hydrogen network unfolding. Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) is opening Britain’s first no petrol service station in London next year. “Expected to offer motorists biofuels, electric vehicle charge points and hydrogen cell refueling instead of traditional petrol and diesel pumps.” This is the first big move I have seen in the green car space in infrastructure planning. No gas offered! That’s huge for electric and biofuel, but it's even bigger for hydrogen.

Hydrogen is very similar to gas in the way you manage infrastructure, and this is key. I don’t see an all-electric fleet or all hydrogen fleet or all-biofuel fleet. I see a mix of all three heavy in electric and hydrogen. As the masses migrate towards clean fuel cars, there will be great difficulties in scaling electric cars. For one thing, they are currently grid dependent, and that can be dangerous, as we just saw storms could destroy transmission lines. And the electric car has one major scalability flaw - land. A gas station has subterranean fuel tanks that hold about 10,000-20,000 gallons of fuel. They are refilled every 2-3 days, on average. To replace this infrastructure system would require a 10-acre battery farm per gas station, claims UT Austin Program Manager for Fuel Cell Vehicle Research, Micheal Lewis. The piece goes in depth into how our infrastructure can work and how electric cars will have a difficulty to scale, as I just explained. The fuel tanks allow for storage of a lot of fuel in a small space. That won't be the case for electric cars. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has scaled up its infrastructure since the Model S hit the roads, and while it has an accommodating system for a relatively low volume of Tesla cars, if all cars were now using this infrastructure, it would be swamped with traffic in a matter of hours.

Lewis explains how difficult scaling electric will be when hydrogen scalability is essentially the same as gasoline. Electric cars will be a step stool for hydrogen cars to dominate the market in the long term. Well, why does this matter at all to FCEL? It’s a long-term plan, but trigeneration fuel cells can produce hydrogen on site. Tying hydrogen infrastructure and trigeneration will be the best way to scale hydrogen production in rural areas or areas with massive daily volume demand. In either situation, hydrogen can be produced and stored when needed or used in overflow areas when demand exceeds supply.

I want to talk about the "then" and "now" of the FuelCell-Exxon deal and why we must act now. Back in June 2016, Exxon and FuelCell CEO Chip Bottone held a panel with the Center for Strategic and International Studies and National Security Program. The video can be found here.

It's an hour long! It's not exactly exciting! And it's over a year old news. But I found a line from Chip at the 1-hour mark, “we have had a contract with our friends at Exxon for years, and we didn’t want to bring it out because people would be like oh is this the coming. Look, this is a serious business both from a safety perspective - it's large, you're dealing with the biggest companies in the world. People can be affected by this. We have downplayed this, frankly because we want to make sure it works.”

So why is this statement extremely important? This video is from June 2016; the CCS Exxon-FuelCell videos are from September 30, 2017. Which means they are now pretty sure it works! After the Bloomberg article from last month, things have gotten pretty exciting, but these videos are truly a beacon of light for fuel cell investors.

Finally, there was a very intelligent comment I read on a seeking alpha article. From Seeking Alpha reader Hiramw:

“It is overall costs that count. Nukes are cheap, Fukushima and Chernobyl are expensive. It is like oil, fracking is cheap but cleaning up the drinking water and wrecked land is expensive.”

This is truer than ever as we reexamine the world and plan for the future. What could be more efficient long term - rebuilding Puerto Rico just as before, or decentralizing their grid with microgrids in key locations and building all electrical lines underground? On average, building lines underground is about 4X as expensive, but over the long term, it might be worth it. This should also be looked at when planning for the rest of the United States.

Fuel cells will be the better planning we do for the world, not just the United States, using smaller parcels of land for infrastructure. When you account for land conservation, fuel cells will always be more efficient than solar power. In less than 15 acres, a fuel cell can produce the same amount of power as hundreds and hundreds of acres of land covered in solar - the same amount of power!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCEL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This investment is looking better but it remains high-risk. Please always do your own research before investing.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.