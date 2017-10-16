Nestle: Another Win For The Activists?

While not all demands are met yet, the ordinary shareholders are the ones that will continue to benefit from the influence of Third Point on their company.

Running a public campaign for change inside a public company is not a new thing for a lot of investors. In the recent years, the rise of the so-called activist investors made us think more about how the various boards along with their committees should run their businesses in order to create a greater transparency between shareholders and the executive branch of an enterprise and how to improve the ways of governing a public company.

In June, when famous activist investor Daniel Loeb of Third Point disclosed that he has acquired around 40 million shares of the Swiss-based consumer goods manufacturer Nestle (OTCPK:OTCPK:NSRGY)(OTCPK:OTCPK:NSRGF), there were supporters and critics of such a move. The main motive of Third Point behind the purchase to invest in Nestle was to improve the efficiency of its businesses by restructuring the overall portfolio of its assets, increasing its margin targets to 18-20% in the upcoming years, increasing its formal leverage target of net debt to EBITDA from 1.0x to 2.0x-4.0x and perhaps most importantly, to sell its stake in the French cosmetic company L’Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCY), which is worth around $25 billion and accounts for nearly 10% of Nestle’s capitalization.

For American investors, investing heavily in the European companies could be considered as a novice thing, especially if they pursue an activism strategy. Lack of universal governing laws and various unknown regulations inside and outside the EU make it hard to achieve the goals that investors pursue at first. In addition, the unstable political situation from time to time makes it even harder to track all the possible legislative changes in different sovereign states that could either improve or hurt the company’s health. While Nestle’s country of origin - Switzerland - is not in the European Union, most of its businesses are conducted there on a daily basis, and thereby, the company needs to constantly adapt to the ever-changing environment.

However, despite Brexit, in the recent years we saw the willingness among representatives of the European parliament to improve the efficiency of the European markets and create more transparency that will strengthen capital markets in the region. In January 2018, the new financial directive, which is called Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II, or simply MIFID II, will apply within Member States. The goal of the directive is to consolidate the capital markets of the EU, create fair rules for every participant and make it safer and easier to invest in the European companies. MIFID II is also going to have a direct impact on the Swiss companies, as they will need to comply with the directive to have successful cross-border relations with its neighbors.

Daniel Loeb, who has a strong track record of successful activism performance around the world, could be considered the right manager for the job of representing various groups of shareholders, who are also interested in creating additional value in Nestle. Since the company trades on the Swiss stock market, Euronext and American OTC, the application of MIFID II could have a positive effect for investors, who hold their shares in one of those exchanges, and will be one of the first steps for the closer cooperation between American and European shareholders, including those of Nestle. And as the European capital market environment continues to improve, the question arises regarding the ways of achieving the best results and driving growth for Nestle around the globe.

So far, all but one request of Daniel Loeb, which were described in his letter, were accepted. The recently elected CEO Ulf Mark Schneider throughout the last couple of months announced that Nestle plans to improve its operating profit margins and make them in the range of 17% to 18% by 2020. In addition, Mr. Schneider said that the company will accelerate its share repurchasing program and plans to acquire its own stock worth of $20 billion in the upcoming years.

However, there is a great difference of opinion regarding the L’Oreal stake. Last month, Nestle announced that it will continue to hold its stake in the French cosmetic company, as the news came out that L‘Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt passed away at the age of 94. While both sides of the isle have their own views about the future of the French assets, the decision to hold or sell them will benefit all of the shareholders either way. The reason why Daniel Loeb leans towards selling them in the foreseeable future is due to the fact that it will unlock the value of those assets on a short-term basis and create an exit strategy for a lot of investors, while at the same time creating free cash flow that could be used for the improvement of the existing businesses and/or investing into the new endeavors. The opportunity cost of holding L’Oreal stake will have similar results, but on a long-term scale, as there is a great possibility that the stake will increase in value as the cosmetic manufacturer will probably go through some sort of restructuring after the death of Liliane Bettencourt.

In April 2018, Nestle will hold its annual shareholders' meeting. During that time MIFID II is going to already be implemented and we should expect the consolidation of all of the shareholders that trade the company’s stock on different exchanges. In addition, we will probably see some reshuffling of the board of directors, since Nestle needs to add some new faces with consumer and digital expertise. Also, I see no reason for Nestle to wage a proxy fight with Daniel Loeb, as both sides have similar ideas about the way the company should be run and the different views regarding L’Oreal shouldn’t put the business on the rails of war. At the end of the day, we could all agree that Daniel Loeb’s stake was one of the major catalysts for change inside Nestle, as the management of the company agreed on improving its net profit margins and accelerating the buyback program, and while not all demands are met yet, the ordinary shareholders are the ones that will continue to benefit from the influence of Third Point on their company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NSRGY, NSRGF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.