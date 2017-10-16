The BOJ Becomes A Virtuous Currency Board

(Source: Bloomberg)

Sustained economic growth has got some developed nation central banks talking about normalizing monetary policy. The BOJ is not one of them. Although Governor Kuroda sells the divergence from his global central bank peers in terms of inflation differentials, this defies an alternative conclusion based on the facts in relation to Japan’s national debts and its holding of foreign assets. At a time when observers have seen a Japanese steel manufacturer lie about the provenance of its output, it is quite acceptable to expect that the Governor of its central bank may be misleading his audience about monetary policy. Observers of the Fukushima disaster will remember the same signature theme of duplicity.

Although Governor Kuroda sells the divergence from his global central bank peers in terms of inflation differentials, this defies an alternative conclusion based on the facts in relation to Japan’s national debts and its holding of foreign assets.

The BOJ continues to signal stoic acceptance of the fact that it has no scope for either monetary expansion or to follow the alleged normalization by its developed central bank peer group. In the last report the roots of this stoicism were explained in the BOJ’s ambivalence towards the preliminary growth data which showed Japan way ahead of its developed market peers. This stoicism was justified in the latest GDP data, which slashed the growth rate from 4% to 2.5% based on the continued lack of capital investment by Japanese companies.

BOJ deputy governor Hiroshi Nakaso continued to downplay any imminent prospect of further monetary policy expansion. In his latest commentary, he urged patience rather than any further response to the prospect that it will take longer than the envisaged timeline of 2019 to hit its inflation target. He also noted that the BOJ’s policies are nearing a “true dawn” and that tight labor markets combined with structural reform are about to boost productivity. Such views are incongruent with a further expansion of monetary policy, beyond its current level. Thus far, the BOJ is holding out against the prospect of formally accepting failure of its policy by lowering its inflation target.

Speaking recently at a forum in Osaka, BOJ Governor Kuroda clearly articulated where he stands in relation to the current developed central bank imperative to start normalizing monetary policy in the absence of any confirmatory support from incoming inflation data. Just like his colleagues at the Fed and the ECB, he noted economic growth and tight labor markets as reasons to assume that inflation will inevitably return in the future albeit later than initially assumed.

Governor Kuroda then addressed his divergence from the current phase of developed economy central bank normalization. In his opinion, Japan suffered an economic downturn more severe than its trade partners because the already low Japanese rates of interest prevented it from a more conventional monetary policy reaction to the Credit Crunch. This lack of conventional ammunition therefore justified unconventional QQE from the BOJ. Now real interest rates are significantly higher in Japan, than previously was the case and also are now the case in Japan’s trade partners, so by his reasoning there is now greater room for the BOJ to address any future slowdown in economic policy. In effect, he was trying to say that Japanese monetary policy is in fact tighter than that in its trade partners so that there is no pressure on the BOJ to follow the normalization process of other central banks. Highlighting the yield curve targeting policy currently in operation, he opined that it is consistent with the continued improvement in lending conditions.

Addressing the missing inflation, that plagues central bankers, he stated his view that companies have absorbed input price and wage increases rather than passed them on to consumers so far in this economic expansion phase. He therefore expects that over time these prices will get passed on and inflation will reach the 2% target. Of the 2% target, he remains of the view that it should not be lowered just because it will take longer to reach. He also believes that 2% is the new global benchmark for all developed central banks, so that by conforming to this target the BOJ’s monetary policy will support rather than conflict with that of its global partners.

A curious picture has therefore emerged from Kuroda’s guidance, in which it can be concluded that he believes that Japanese monetary policy is in fact tighter than that in its trade partners. This does not mean that the BOJ will necessarily ease, but it does mean that it will not follow the global normalization process either. Since current inflation rate in Japan is still only 0.5%, Kuroda implies that QE can go on for much longer; even as other central banks normalize as their inflation converges on the 2% global target faster than in Japan. With Eurozone and US inflation currently circa 1.7%, Japan is still way behind and therefore has less pressure to normalize.

Following Kuroda’s Osaka speech the BOJ released its minutes of the last policy meeting. The minutes strongly resonated, often verbatim with Kuroda’s Osaka speech. The minutes reported a virtuous circle of growth reinforcing conditions across all domestic sectors and export sectors of the economy. In addition an output gap was observed at corporate level, which was viewed as an early key signal of a return to normal inflationary conditions. The board felt that at some point inflation will be passed on to consumers and also through to higher salaries. Whilst there was no complacency or hint of a mission accomplished view, that would trigger a normalization of monetary policy, the opinion was definitely that further easing of monetary policy beyond the current level is unwarranted. The BOJ is thus still in easing mode and won’t normalize, but neither does it see the economic situation deteriorating significantly enough to justify further monetary policy expansion.

Governor Kuroda then clarified his position to a group of BOJ branch managers. It is his intention to maintain an expanded monetary policy until inflation overshoots. Whilst there may be no prospect for further monetary policy expansion, Kuroda intends to stay with the current phase of QE for the duration of the process required for inflation to overshoot his target. The BOJ will not be normalizing, although to many observers its refusal to increase the current level of monetary expansion may appear to be a normalization.

(Source: Econoday)

The incoming economic data for September all clearly resonated with the BOJ’s commentary. The latest report on the output gap, also showed a healthy positive differential consistent with the minutes and guidance from the last BOJ policy meeting. Labor Ministry data registered the biggest salary gains of the year. The BOJ is perhaps being more rigorously data dependent and transparent with its guidance than its developed central bank colleagues, who are talking the talk on normalization without really walking it convincingly.

(Source: BOJ)

The incoming reports from regional BOJ branches also underscored the thesis of moderate economic expansion, yet certainly no further deterioration in the Japanese economy.

(Source: Bloomberg)

The BOJ’s latest decision to maintain the pace of bond buying and leave interest rates unchanged contrasted with the FOMC’s decision to press on with the normalization. As noted in the last report, the BOJ Can’t Normalize, Won’t Normalize. What was interesting was the new direction that dissent is now moving. Previously, dissent had come from BOJ Board members who disagreed with the expansion of the BOJ’s balance. All this has now changed. Guoshi Kataoka, the new board member, dissents against the status quo of expanding the balance sheet at the current pace and now wishes to increase the pace of bond buying. He doesn’t feel that the current yield curve targeting policy will achieve the 2% inflation target. He doesn’t say what will, but it is clear that this will involve some further expansion of monetary policy by unconventional means. Evidently, he has been put onto the Board by Prime Minister Abe with a clear agenda to expand monetary policy.

As the domestic case is gradually being made for further monetary policy expansion, the IMF has wasted no time in preparing the global case, amongst Japan’s potential critics who see it as trying to weaken the Yen unilaterally again. Whilst not yet fully endorsing a further expansion of monetary policy by the BOJ, the IMF’s mission chief for Japan openly endorsed the BOJ’s refusal to normalize with its other developed central banks peers.

(Source: Bloomberg)

The BOJ’s hunkering down is all well and good, however its confidence that the 2% inflation target will be met maybe misplaced. Closer inspection of the compensation data shows that companies are spending more on the social security component of salaries than on actual take home worker pay. Inflation is being passed on to the social security deficit rather than to salaries that can be used to drive economic consumption. These social security costs are a major driver of Japanese companies' preferences for hiring contract workers rather regular salaried workers. The BOJ is therefore placing hope in structural economic reform that will cut this social security burden and boost real compensation. Given the parlous state of Japan’s social security deficit and aging population, this hope seems to be structurally misplaced. In fact recently, in a pre-election giveaway, the Prime Minister inflated the social security deficit even further by spending on education and childcare. There is thus no real political intention to address this deficit that can be discerned at this point in time. The BOJ may therefore be hopelessly missing the point.

As the BOJ dug in for the long-haul on inflation, under fire Prime Minister Abe increased the pressure on the central bank. Whilst signalling his approval for what current BOJ Governor Kuroda has done for growth and inflation, the prime minister qualified his support for the continuation of Kuroda’s tenure by making it clear that he is primarily interested with any BOJ Governor who is determined to address the missing of the inflation target. Kuroda has been warned to get with Abe’s monetary policy easing agenda or lose his job.

The latest tensions on the Korean Peninsula focused attention further on Japan and its currency, as an alleged safe haven and what this implies for monetary policy. Successive knee jerk reactions of buying Yen as tensions rose, became softer with each headline. Whilst this undoubtedly is attributable to the fact that President Trump’s happy trigger finger has been dislocated by the UN, especially through Russian and Chinese political pressure, there is more to this than meets the eye. The whole exercise has served to illustrate that Japan as the world’s largest creditor nation, is living on its global assets and savings; more than it is living off its global exports. In fact, the offshoring of Japanese industrial capacity has led to an even larger foreign exchange translation in Japanese earnings. Simply put, Japan as an aging nation of retirees is served better by a weaker Yen. Strengthening of the Yen by alleged repatriation of foreign earnings or liquidation of foreign assets, is therefore not something that will necessarily be driven by Japanese investors. Yen strengthening on flight to quality is driven mainly by non-Japanese investors who perceive the Yen as a reserve currency and safe haven during times of tension. These perceptions may become fallacious, especially as more Japanese capital is exported abroad to put it out of range of North Korean missiles.

According to recent IMF data Japan’s net foreign assets rose 3 percent to 349.1 trillion yen ($3.2 trillion) last year. This figure is curiously converging on the size of the BOJ’s expanded balance. It is possible to envisage a point at which the two fully converge. At this point, one could argue that the BOJ is in fact monetizing the conversion of Yen to foreign assets, rather than the national fiscal deficit per se. In fact, the national fiscal deficit is increasingly being backed by foreign assets, rather than the diminishing tax yield of Japan’s aging economy. Looked at in these terms, the Yen suddenly doesn’t look like a safe-haven at all. It is in fact a currency that is increasingly backed by the foreign assets of the nation. A weak Yen thus becomes a structural default of such a perception, in which the BOJ’s job is to weaken the Yen without precipitating an out of control run on the currency that creates hyperinflation. Judged against this new primary directive, current BOJ policy looks more successful than any attempts to hit a 2% inflation target. In fact, BOJ policy seems more specifically designed to match this new alternative primary directive than to hit the inflation target. The BOJ is thus becoming more of a currency board than a central bank, even though the MOF is allegedly responsible for the Yen.

Politically tarnished Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also had his eye on tensions with North Korea. The rumor that he was considering calling a snap general election, as his popularity has risen somewhat as a consequence of his crisis response, was ultimately confirmed by his coalition partner. The rumour that he would sweeten the deal with a budget that would be inclusive of all generations of potential voters, in order to buy his new electoral mandate was similarly confirmed by his announcement of an extra $18 bln spending package aimed at education and childcare.

Finance Minister Taro Aso signaled that the election move is a strategic gamble, when he prudently underlined the intended fiscally neutral impact of the election spending out of the upcoming sales tax hike revenues. He then completely undermined this initial fiscally neutral frame of reference, with subsequent commentary in which he suggested that the 2021 deadline for hitting a balanced budget should be kicked even further down the road. Evidently, Prime Minister Abe is going to try and appear to give back the increased and hated sales tax revenue, by using it to fund his re-election. This may then extend into a further phase of fiscal policy easing, disguised as structural economic reform.

Whilst the two issues cannot be equated in terms of loss of human life, Abe should pay close attention to Theresa May’s misplaced opportunism in using nationalist feeling over Brexit to cement her own political mandate. Never trust opinion polls if you are a Prime Minister or false news for that matter. Whilst on the face of it Abe is the favorite to be re-elected, if Japan follows the current global political trend there will be a surprise.

Upcoming election politics also have a macroeconomic dimension that will become discounted by capital markets as the campaigns progress. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike’s opposition party has promised not to rely on monetary or fiscal excess when it comes to economic policy. The implication of what has been called “Yurinonomics” is significantly more disinflationary than the general reflationary economic targets of Abenomics. As an Abe victory serves to weaken the Yen, then so on the face of it a Koike victory may strengthen it.

“Japan has got a structural fiscal debt problem that is much bigger than its low inflation and growth problems.”

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The election outcome may also change the way in which Japan approaches its real economic problem. In the last report, the fiscal debt problem was seen as the real economic problem. Based on its behavior, there is a case to be made for concluding that the BOJ is already addressing this real economic problem. The constraints of addressing this real economic problem have upset Prime Minister Abe and may cost Governor Kuroda his job, but it will not go away and continues to compound.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.