The Uber Economy

But these effects are greatly modulated by the institutional and cultural surroundings.

Structural changes like these have profound impacts on the prospect of wages, prices and hence monetary policy, bond yields and equity valuations.

Here is one reason why wages are not rising - the uberfication of the economy, which has actually preceded Uber for decades; outsourcing is very similar in its effects.

Uber's (Private:UBER) license was revoked in London and not everybody was impressed with that. There was the usual hyperbole in headlines, like "To threaten banning Uber is a political move more worthy of Venezuela" (The Telegraph) and we even had economist Tyler Cowen declaring stuff like:

The new Britain appears to be a nationalistic, job-protecting, quasi-mercantilist entity, as evidenced by the desire to preserve the work and pay of London’s traditional cabbies

We're not sure how Cowen would have liked if having to study for four years for an exam and/or his investment in a taxi license costing tens of thousands of dollars is suddenly rendered worthless, but alas.

At stake was whether Uber took regulations about passenger safety serious; here is Simon Wren-Lewis:

However there is public evidence in this case. We do know the that as recently as August, a Metropolitan Police Inspector wrote to TfL about his concern that the company was failing to properly investigate allegations against its drivers. Between May 2015 and May 2016 the police investigated 32 drivers for rape or sexual assault of a passenger. It appears there has been at least one case where the police allege UBER allowed a driver that had been accused of sexual assault to stay on their books, leading to another ‘more serious’ attack on a woman in his car.

And this isn't the only conflict, from The Guardian:

Uber says it will stop operating in the Canadian province of Quebec if authorities push forward with plans to demand additional training of its drivers. Last week, the Quebec government announced legislation that would require Uber drivers to undergo 35 hours of mandatory training – an amount in line with taxi drivers in the province – rather than the 20 hours currently demanded of them.

As an interesting side note, 35 hours of training absolutely pales compared to what traditional London cabbies have to go through, which is one of the toughest exams out there.

This education and exam (a 2-4 year process), forbiddingly called 'The Knowledge,' even produce physical changes like an enlarged hippocampus in the brains of those that undergo it.

Jury still out on these conflicts. This is often pitched as a conflict between a meddling state interposing onerous regulations and protecting insiders against giving people opportunities. Below we'll put another perspective on it.

Outsourcing

Uber offers an economic model that has interesting propositions. Digital platforms like Uber contain many of the elements that an earlier economic development, that of outsourcing characterized.

The common denominator of Uber and much of the outsourcing is that a main driver is the improvements in ICT (information and communication technology). ICT lowers transaction cost, increases transparency and thereby extends the domain of arm's-length market transactions.

And it's the decline of transaction cost which enables the substitution of one type of contract by another.

Compare the conditions of two cleaning workers, both working for one of the most successful companies of their time, Ms. Ramos at Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Ms. Evans at Kodak (NYSE:KODK) 35 years ago (from the NYT, our emphasis):

The $16.60 per hour Ms. Ramos earns as a janitor at Apple works out to about the same in inflation-adjusted terms as what Ms. Evans earned 35 years ago. But that’s where the similarities end. Ms. Evans was a full-time employee of Kodak. She received more than four weeks of paid vacation per year, reimbursement of some tuition costs to go to college part time, and a bonus payment every March. When the facility she cleaned was shut down, the company found another job for her: cutting film. Ms. Ramos is an employee of a contractor that Apple uses to keep its facilities clean. She hasn’t taken a vacation in years, because she can’t afford the lost wages. Going back to school is similarly out of reach. There are certainly no bonuses, nor even a remote possibility of being transferred to some other role at Apple. Yet the biggest difference between their two experiences is in the opportunities they created. A manager learned that Ms. Evans was taking computer classes while she was working as a janitor and asked her to teach some other employees how to use spreadsheet software to track inventory. When she eventually finished her college degree in 1987, she was promoted to a professional-track job in information technology.

Here you see outsourcing enabled the substitution of one type of contract, the traditional fixed labor contract, with a more arm's-length market-based contract.

Economists, as well as shareholders, tend to applaud this evolution as market-based contracts are providing more flexibility and for shareholders it offers cost reductions.

It severs a fixed link between the provider of a service and opens it up for market-based competition.

But for the employees in question, the effects are often profound. What for one party are reduced cost and increased flexibility are reduced economic security and opportunities for others.

Rather than being powered by new possibilities in ICT, outsourcing began in the 1980s in response to greater pressure from shareholders and the advent of shareholder capitalism; only in the 1990s, with the advent of the internet was it enabled further by the rise of ICT.

And we've seen earlier developments that were similar. The rise of Taylorism in the first half of the 20th century wasn't actually all that different.

Taylorism broke down complex crafts into simple single tasks, the performance of which could be easily monitored and timed. This robbed employees of much of their power base, their superior job knowledge.

That knowledge was no longer needed for the simple tasks; hence expensive schooled craft employees were being replaced by much cheaper, easier-to-monitor unschooled laborers which were basically interchangeable, increasing competition between them.

Basically, the ambition of Taylorism was to turn labor into an interchangeable part, just like the American production system had produced the innovation of identical interchangeable parts at Armories at Springfield, opening up the path to specialization, mass production and mechanization.

Fordism allowed a certain amount of redress in the unequal power balance between labor and capital that was the result of Taylorism, by introducing higher wages in order to reduce turn-over cost and foment mass demand to absorb the products of mass supply.

But you can see how Taylorism in the first half of the 20th century, outsourcing from the 1980s onwards, and ICT-driven platforms like Uber share the same characteristics:

Loosening the bonds between company and employee, dissolving aspects of the labor contract or even bypassing the labor contract as a whole.

Increase competition between suppliers of labor.

Shifting the power relations in favor of the company exerting downward pressure on wages or compensation, and reducing secondary benefits.

Institutions

The cultural and institutional context impacts outcomes to a significant extent. In the US, wages have stagnated and the spoils of economic growth have increasingly gone to a small part at the top:

However, this is by no means a necessary outcome as other countries which are even more susceptible to globalization have shown few of these developments:

Wage stagnation and rising inequality don't correlate very well with the incidence of globalization in economies, or in many cases not even at all.

Some countries, through a combination of culture and institutions, have managed to preserve more of the stability of the employment contract which has put a limit on companies to turn labor into an interchangeable part.

It's no accident that a country like Japan where there is less emphasis on shareholder value and much more emphasis on maintaining employment relations that wages have been rising much more, despite Japan being as much dependent on the global economy compared to the US, if not more so.

Or Germany, where its Mittelstand, the economic backbone of family-owned small and medium niche industrial produces, manage to thrive in a globalized world as a result of a very different institutional make-up.

Employment protection can go too far, producing too much 'stability' which protects insiders and reduces overall labor market flexibility. This can lead to higher unemployment. But, as is becoming increasingly clear, too much flexibility can also hurt the economy.

It produces wage stagnation for large swathes of the economy and leads to an increasing concentration of income and wealth at the top, which put downward pressure on demand.

Uber is exemplary, it makes a few of the owners into billionaires whilst it commodifies the drivers and purges their contracts of protections like sick leave, health insurance, holidays and the like.

The wages and inflation riddle

In fact, the dissolving labor contract is behind a substantial part not only of rising inequality, but also of the more recent phenomenon of low wage growth and hence low inflationary pressures, despite low unemployment. The IMF writes in the latest World Economic Outlook. Business Insider sums it up:

It finds that shifts in the labor market toward less stable, temporary or contract jobs, including odd hours and often no health insurance, likely play a substantial role in preventing wages from rising. That’s because job uncertainty makes it harder for workers to bargain for higher wages, giving employers a strong upper hand in any salary negotiation.

This isn't the only factor, slack in labor and product markets and low productivity growth play a large role as well. But the latter is also partly the result of low wage growth itself, which dampens demand and therefore leads to slack in markets which decreases the incentives for businesses to invest which dampens productivity growth.

Conclusion

While we don't downplay the effect of globalization on wages, we simply see evidence that in other countries equally if not more exposed to globalization, the wage stagnation has set in only recently, which makes institutional explanations almost inevitable, in our view.

One explanation for the lack of wage growth in the face of low unemployment today as well as a lack of median wage growth in over four decades is that the US institutional environment has put much more pressure on wages through a variety of means, of which the importance of shareholder value and outsourcing are only a few.

This has the advantage of having a flexible labor market but it also has distinct disadvantages, stagnating wages for many and a sharp rise in inequality, which tend to dampen demand, hence investment and hence productivity growth.

Uber functions almost as the model here. Standard employment contracts are displaced by a more arm's-length market-based contract, providing less rights, benefits, security in exchange for more flexibility.

By making labor more interchangeable it puts downward pressure on compensation and much of the spoils goes to the platform owners. As happened in various extents in many other sectors of the US economy.

But at least we know in part what the Fed and others seem to wonder about, why wage growth is so small in the face of very low unemployment and why inflation doesn't seem to take off.

That drives monetary policy, bond yields and by extension, equity valuations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.