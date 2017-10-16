Nightstar Therapeutics - Novel Gene Therapy Company And Recent IPO

We are initiating coverage on Nightstar Therapeutics common stock with a Buy rating and first price target=$33.

The 2018 data release in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa indication is the next catalyst for the stock price.

London, UK and Lexington, Massachusetts based gene therapy company Nightstar Therapeutics (NITE) recently launched its IPO on NASDAQ offering 5.36 million ADS (1 ADS= 1 ordinary share) at $14/share. Shares have pulled back from around $24 level after the IPO.









The company is targeting inherited retinal diseases using its gene therapy.

(R&D pipeline)

NSR-REP1, the first potential gene therapy for choroideremia

The lead program NSR-REP1 is targeting choroideremia, CHM, an inherited X-linked disorder that has no treatment at present. It affects about 1 in 50,000 people in the US or about 13,000 patients (prospectus) ($4.5 billion market size). It presents in childhood as night blindness, and later leading to vision loss in early adulthood and total blindness thereafter.

NSR-REP1 is a gene therapy that uses an adenovirus vector to transfer a functional version of REP1 gene to the retinal epithelium and photoreceptor cells. It has Orphan drug designation in the U.S. and E.U. in this indication.

(NSR-REP1: two-step surgical process)

In 3 different investigator-sponsored phase 1/2 trials, over 90% of patients treated with NSR-REP1 maintained or improved their visual acuity after 1 year of follow-up (32 patients), source. Forty-two months follow-up data from the first cohort (Oxford trial) was reported in the New England Journal of Medicine.

A phase 3 registrational STAR trial with a planned enrollment of 140 patients is expected to start in the first half of 2018. The study will have 3 treatment arms: 56 patients in a high-dose NSR-REP1 treatment arm; 28 patients in a low-dose NSR-REP1 treatment arm to provide additional masking; and 56 patients in an untreated, no-sham, parallel control arm. A prospective, natural history observational study (NIGHT study) has enrolled 220 patients with CHM. Potential competition is a gene therapy from Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) in choroideremia but it is still in phase 1/2 trials. Nightstar Therapeutics has significant time-lead over Spark Therapeutics in this indication.

NSR-RPGR, the first potential gene therapy for X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, XLRP

XLRP is an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease that begins with night blindness in childhood and causes complete vision loss by age 45 years. Approx. 70% cases of XLRP are due to mutations in RPGR gene (retinitis pigmentosa GTPase regulator). An estimate of target market size of XLRP due to RPGR mutations is approx. 17,000 patients in the U.S. and the five major European markets (prospectus) ($6 billion market size).

NSR-RPGR is in a dose-ranging phase 1/2 open-label clinical trial for the treatment of XLRP (XIRIUS trial) with a target enrollment of 24 patients. Dosing has been completed in the first cohort of 3 patients and the treatment of the second cohort of 3 patients started in August 2017. Initial data from this clinical trial is expected in 2018. Potential competition is a gene therapy in the same indication from Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC). AGTC has filed an IND to initiate a phase 1/2 human trial in this indication. Privately held MeiraGtx is also targeting this indication using gene therapy (phase 1/2 started July 2017). Nightstar Therapeutics has a time lead over the competition.

The third lead program is NSR-BEST1 which is being developed for the treatment of Best disease (vitelliform macular dystrophy) and is in preclinical development. Its prevalence is estimated to be 1-9 / 100,000.

Leadership

CEO David Fellows served as VP of Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) Vision Care Franchise and Senior VP at Allergan (AGN). Chief Development Officer, Tuyen Ong served as Chief medical officer at PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) and VP, Global clinical development and operations at Bausch and Lomb (now a part of Valeant Pharma (VRX). CFO, Senthil Sundaram worked as VP and head of business development at Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT). Chief Scientific Officer, Gregory Robinson worked as the Chief scientific officer at Agilis Biotherapeutics (AGRX). More details about management.

Financials

Cash reserves are expected as $140M after the IPO. Operating expenses were $7.7M in H1, 2017. Outstanding common share count is 28.1M.

Early institutional investors in the company includes NEA management (AUM=$18 billion). NEA owns 6.6 million shares (21.9% stake) per a recent SEC filing. There is no sell-side analyst coverage yet on the company.

Valuation: Considering the target market size from above, average annual price of $350K/patient, and just 10% peak market penetration conservatively, we estimate $1B peak sales in CHM and XLRP indications ($450M and $650M respectively) in 2026. Our peak risk-adjusted revenue estimate in these indications is $292.5M for CHM and $195M for XLRP (65% probability). Using EV/sales multiple of 7 (average for biotechnology) and using 20% discount rate, we calculated risk-adjusted NPV=$929M or $33/share which is our first price target.

We are initiating coverage on Nightstar Therapeutics common stock with a Buy rating and first price target=$33. At its current market cap, the stock appears undervalued compared to late-stage gene therapy companies like Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) which has $3.07B market cap.

The 2018 data release in XLRP indication is the next catalyst for the stock price.

Risks in the investment: The ongoing trials may not be successful and unexpected side effects may be seen. FDA may not approve the gene therapy. Commercial insurers may refuse to reimburse it. Future capital raises by the company will dilute equity holders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NITE.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are long NITE, ONCE