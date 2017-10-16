Retirement Planning: Are You Prepared For Inflation?

This is the first in a three-part series on retirement planning and inflation.

We are currently in the ninth year of this economic expansion that began in 2009. With interest rates set so low, the Fed officials have been persistently surprised by how low inflation has been at this stage of the expansion, with multiple measures of inflation stuck in low gear.

Investors have extrapolated this into the future with expectations of low inflation for the next few years. The 10-year breakeven inflation rate calculated from Treasury Inflation Protection Securities [TIPS] and straight 10-year bonds also shows current expectations for inflation to average under 2%.

With the 10-year Treasury bonds currently yielding 2.28% before taxes, it is a good example of return-free risk. As millions of just-retired and soon-to-retire baby boomers fine-tune their portfolios, we believe the biggest risk to their plans is a giant surge in inflation.

Why we think it will happen?

We think there is a 40% chance that inflation will average between 3% and 4% in the next five years and a 40% it will exceed 4%. We give the current sub 3% reading only a 20% chance of persisting. We base this on three trends.

1) An extremely tight labor market.

While we ignore the monthly excitement over the extremely hard to measure job numbers, the current trend is very favorable for consumers to find jobs.

Adjusting for retiring baby boomers, median wage growth is extremely strong and will start altering averages soon.

Daly said the overall exchange of new workers for new retirees is holding earnings down by a little under 2 percentage points. The phenomenon of richly paid retirees being replaced by more poorly paid workers is always occurring, Daly added, but the impact of the baby boomer generation, because of its size, is about double the historical average. Median weekly earnings actually rose in the second quarter to 4.2 percent, on an annual basis, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. That’s the fastest pace since 2007. Adjust for baby boomers and that would rise to 5.2 percent.

2) Two patterns holding down inflation ending

The commodity crash of 2015-2016 and retail malaise of 2016-2017 have been strong deflationary trends which, in our opinion, are close to ending. Both strongly influenced prices and also influenced inflation psychology. We think commodities are headed higher and the bulk of retail distress is behind us. The combination should remove one strong support for low inflation and allow wage trends to accelerate.

3) Impact from strong US dollar fading

The US dollar strengthened in 2014-2016, pushing the euro to near parity. The strong dollar greatly influenced import prices and was another factor limiting inflation over the past two years. The dollar has pulled back with US trading partners now signalling rate hikes or decreased easing of their own.

Source: Stockcharts.com

While the USD could certainly go higher, we think the chances of a large year-on-year increase are minimal and the dollar is likely to be a tailwind rather than a headwind for future inflation.

Conclusion

We think the Fed is currently behind the curve and they are hesitant to hike briskly and risk another crisis. The current mentality makes it likely that they will be behind the curve for an additional 2-3 years and inflation could gain a strong foothold. It is highly probable that despite their repeated assurances, this is not an outcome that they are averse to as it will finally create conditions akin to past recoveries. However, these conditions will make retiree portfolios really suffer. In part two, we will explore how inflation even in the 4% range could wreak havoc on an unprepared portfolio.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

