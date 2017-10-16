How Does Transocean Stack Up?

The company handled the severe downturn especially well, and with its recent acquisition of Songa, it is well positioned to benefit from the upcoming recovery.

Transocean (RIG) stock price has performed in-line with those of Diamond Offshore (DO) and Rowan (RDC), which together have significantly outperformed those of Ensco (ESV) and Noble (NE) in the last three months:

RIG data by YCharts

As the above graph shows, the performance divergence in stock prices of the two groups of offshore drillers has emerged in August and widened dramatically since the beginning of October.

A similar divergence is seen in the companies' price-to-book ratios, which is one of the more than two dozen fundamental factors I follow, especially in asset-heavy industries:

The above graph tells me that the divergence in the stock prices may be primarily driven by market sentiment, instead of changes in fundamental factors. It is important to note, however, that no single fundamental indicator is the be-all and end-all of investing and that investors should continuously search for indications that disprove their hypotheses.

Recent Financial And Operational Results

Fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, Fun Trading, recently did a nice job of discussing Transocean's 2Q17 results in this article, so I won't regurgitate the information, as I agree with Fun Trading analysis of the company's fundamentals.

In that article, Fun Trading discussed the company's backlog and financial results, and concluded:

RIG is slowly bottoming out now and I expect the stock to trend up in the next few months, assuming a positive outlook for the oil prices which is far from certain. I recommend to accumulate the stock on any weakness below $9.

Since the article was published, Transocean's stock price declined from just above $9 per share to $7.20 per share, before rebounding strongly thereafter to nearly $11 per share, which is where it currently trades.

Acquisition of Songa Offshore

Just like when Ensco (ESV) acquired Atwood (ATW), Transocean recently leveraged its industry leadership position, along with the benefit of having been conservative leading up to a severe industrywide downturn, to acquire Songa Offshore.

As a result of this accretive acquisition, the company added more than $4 billion of backlog, which extends into 2024. Transocean today enjoys a combined backlog of $14.3 billion and liquidity of $5.2 billion with a vast fleet of ultra-deepwater and harsh environment floaters.

Source: Transocean Investor Relations

The company is well positioned to benefit from the fledgling recovery in the offshore drilling industry, especially in the ultra-deepwater segment.

Valuation

The following graph illustrates the price-to-book ratios of Transocean and its peers:

Readers should note that Diamond is in a league of its own with a price-to-book ratio of more than 0.5x, in the second group are Rowan and Transocean with ratios of approximately 0.3x, and "cheapest" are Ensco and Noble.

The relative valuation illustrated above is likely why Transocean was recently upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a $14 price target by Citigroup, which said that if an upturn is forthcoming, the stock should outperform given a "diminution" of concern toward its balance sheet and more new contract catalysts.

I recently rated Diamond a HOLD due to the reasons I discussed in my recent article, Diamond Offshore: Significant Accumulation, so I disagree with the Citigroup analyst that Diamond should be sold for a pair trade.

Having said that, however, I also rate Transocean a HOLD, because of its relatively high valuation compared to Ensco and Noble.

I expect the rising tide in oil prices to lift all offshore boats (pun intended; not sure why people don't claim puns when they run into one), and I would rather invest in companies that were hit hard on the way down, despite their relatively higher balance sheet risk if oil prices remain "lower for longer."

Key Assumption

Readers should note that my projection depends on an expectation of higher oil prices in the coming months, above the all-important $60-65 range as noted by many offshore drillers. As I discussed in my article "Is Oil Boiling Under The Surface?" I expect global oil demand growth to surprise to the upside and global oil supply to surprise to the downside in 2017 and 2018. Data released since my article was published in July supports my expectation as oil inventories have continued to decline at a higher rate than expected.



If you'd like to cruise through my nearly two dozen articles on oil markets, please visit my author page for a comprehensive list, but I specifically recommend: (1) Is Oil Boiling Under The Surface?, (2) Expect Global Oil Production Growth To Slow Down, and (3) Significant Oil Demand Revisions, all of which are recent and provide investors with a solid discussion of my oil price expectations. Specifically, I expect WTI and Brent crude oil prices to reach $70 and $72 per barrel by year-end, as the oil glut continues to decline.

Bottom Line

I expect most offshore drillers to outperform the energy sector (XLE) and the major indices in the coming months. Transocean is well positioned as an industry leader to benefit handsomely from the fledgling recovery in the offshore drilling industry. Having said that, however, I rate Transocean a HOLD, because of its relatively higher valuation compared to Ensco and Noble.

Follow For Free Articles



As my followers know, I provide long-term strategic analyses driven by more than two dozen fundamental factors. If you'd like to read my articles on offshore drillers, as well as other companies, please click "Follow" at the top and be sure to check the box "Get email alerts" for timely updates.

Premium Research

If you're interested in learning about my investment methodology as well as high-quality fundamental research on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which will affect the future of oil markets, sign up for Tesla Forum. I am confident that you will find my research to be very insightful, and I look forward to continuing the discussion with you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA, ESV, NE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.