AG Mortgage Investment From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

Therefore, which is the better investment, its common or one of its preferreds?

MITT, as most of the REITs studied, rose dramatically in price beginning in February of last year.

While going down my common vs. preferred comparison list, I arrived at AG Mortgage Investment (MITT) and realized that I had never written an article concerning one of my long-term preferred holdings MITT-B. Consequently, this article will serve a dual purpose, both as an introduction to MITT and as a comparison of its common vs. its preferred performances. Consider it two for the price of one.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, "The Basics: Underlying Investments Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process. I confess it's the same process I use whenever I first research a company. It has worked well for me, especially because of my admitted failure to accurately digest and understand complicated financial statements and well-spun conference calls.

When considering the acquisition of a MITT preferred, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferreds we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite search site, Quantum Online. Be sure to Type MITT in its search box. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that opening page:



Here we learn that MITT is a REIT that acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets and other RE related securities. I don't like that it's externally managed because at times the interests of the external management are not aligned with the company's.

Let's click on the Find Related Securities to examine any preferreds or notes this company might have to offer:

Here we learn that MITT offers two preferreds, MITT-A & MITT-B, offered at coupons respectively of 8.25% and 8.00%.

Let's click on MITT-A. I did this for two reasons: It offers the highest coupon yield and because I utilized it for the comparison study.

I like it because it's a cumulative preferred, meaning in an event that payments are suspended, it accumulates and is owed to the shareholder and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. And it must be completely repaid before the common shareholder will be allowed to receive any further dividend payments. Additionally, there are probably more sanctions and restrictions placed on the company, and there will remain so until the missed payments are repaid in full. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds.

These shares were callable on 8/3/17 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed. This means it is callable now and can be called at any time.

It pays a yearly dividend of 2.0625, paid quarterly at the rate of .515625 on 3/17, 6/17, 9/17, and 12/17.

At the time of its IPO, 7/27/12, these shares were unrated by Moody's and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Dividends are not eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following chart is supplied by Yahoo Finance:



It displays how MITT performed over the past five years, which, as far as I'm concerned, is the picture of a company that initially did not perform well, but since early last year has performed very well. On 10/22/12 it was priced at $23.55 and fell to its low of $10.95 on 2/8/16, then recovered to its current $19.45 in tandem with the majority of its sector. Ironically, all reached their lows at approximately the same time as did the dry bulk shipping sector. I wonder if they might be connected in some fashion.

As a preferred investor, I'm interested more in a company that's built to last rather than a barn-burner. And the recent performance of MITT warms the cockles of my heart.

As for MITT's Finviz financial highlights, as shown below...

...it has a market cap of $539.35 million and earned $89.90 million on sales of $121.30 million. It shows a manageable debt/equity of 4.36 and LT D/E of 0.04. Its YTD performance has risen by 14.26%. All of which confirmed my rosy first impression. Additionally, it was upgraded by Wunderlich last year from a Hold to a Buy.

Consequently, I like this company enough to consider buying its preferred; however, I already own the B.

Let's see which is the best buy at these prices, and decide whether or not either is a good buy at all.

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield % Best MITT-A 8/3/17 2.0625 25.77 2.0625/25.77 8.00 MITT-B 9/27/17 2.00 25.39 2/25.39 7.88 Best

Both are currently callable and you stand to lose the par coverage if and when called. The A will certainly be called first because it costs MITT more/share. Therefore, even though the B offers less of a yield it is less likely to be called and if it is, you will only lose 0.39/share. Of course, the dividends you collect will certainly more than cover any loss sustained.

Now for the twofer - The original comparison list:

Symbol Start Price End Price P/L Dividend +/- P/L Gain/Loss MTGE 5/15/14 16.51 5/27/16 13.43 (3.08) 4.15 - 3.08 1.07 MTGEP 5/15/14 25.00 5/27/16 24.95 (.05) 4.06 - .05 4.01 ABR 1/28/13 7.07 5/27/16 6.90 (.07) 1.90 - .07 1.83 ABR-A 1/29/13 25.00 5/27/16 24.79 (.21) 7.22 - .21 7.01 CLNY 3/12/12 17.09 5/27/16 16.43 (.66) 6.15 -.66 5.49 CLNY-A 3/14/12 25.00 5/27/16 25.99 .99 9.03 + .99 10.02 ARI 7/30/12 16.75 5/27/16 16.04 (.71) 6.24 - .71 5.53 ARI-A 7/26/12 25.00 5/27/16 25.65 .65 8.09 + .65 8.74 LXP 5/30/11 9.00 5/27/16 9.46 .46 3.21 +.46 3.67 LXP-C 5/30/11 45.00 5/27/16 45.96 .96 13.00+.96 13.96 NCT 5/30/11 2.22 5/27/16 4.42 2.20 12.00+2.20 14.20 NCT-D 6/6/11 23.34 5/27/16 24.12 .78 10.47+.78 11.25 MITT 7/30/12 22.93 5/27/16 13.91 (9.02) 7.82 - 9.02 (1.20) MITT-A 7/27/12 25.00 5/27/16 24.96 (.04) 8.25 - .04 8.21 OAKS 12/16/13 9.25 5/27/16 5.01 (4.24) 2.91 - 4.24 (1.33) OAKS-A 12/17/13 25.00 5/27/16 19.56 (5.44) 5.29 - 5.44 (0.15) AMTG 9/10/12 22.48 5/27/16 13.43 (9.05) 7.36 - 9.05 (1.69) AMTG-A 9/13/12 25.00 5/27/16 24.45 (0.55) 7.50 - .55 6.95 CMO 5/6/13 13.01 5/27/16 9.61 (3.40) 3.69 -3.40 0.29 CMO-E 5/8/13 25.00 5/27/16 24.37 (0.63) 5.63 - .63 5.00 ARR 5/28/12 55.52 5/27/16 19.26 (36.26) 16.09-36.26 (20.17) ARR-A 5/31/12 25.00 5/27/16 23.53 (1.47) 6.36-1.47 4.89 CYS 7/30/12 14.16 5/27/16 8.15 (6.01) 4.84 - 6.01 (1.17) CYS-A 7/27/12 25.00 5/27/16 24.21 (0.79) 7.27 - .79 6.48

MITT's performance over the past year.

Symbol Start Price End Price P/L Dividend +/- P/L Gain/Loss MITT 5/27/16 13.91 10/13/17 19.45 5.54 2.95 + 5.54 8.49 MITT-A 5/27/16 24.96 10/13/17 25.77 0.81 2.58 + .81 3.39

Consequently, using dollar-for-dollar math we get the following:

24.96/13.91 = 1.79 X 8.49 = 15.23 common profit vs. 4.91 preferred profit.

MITT's common blew its preferred brother away.

According to my study, this appears not to be an outlier or even an exception to the rule, as I will now explain. When a company outperforms comfortably, its commons usually outperform their preferred cousins in a big way, as is demonstrated by the above charts and figures.

Again, MITT appears to have substantiated the following conclusions I have drawn from this study:

When the commons appreciated, their gains usually outperformed those of their preferred cousins.

When the common shares appreciated minimally, the preferreds usually outperformed them, especially when their dividends were factored in.

On the one rare occasion OAKS lost value, its preferreds wildly outperformed its commons.

It appears overall that for the commons to outperform the preferreds, the company has to do very well - not just marginally well.

However, in defense of the preferreds, one must always consider the risk/reward consequence of each trade. In the event a company underperforms or actually loses share value, the common dividend might be cut in proportion to the share value lost, which often further increases the loss. Unless the company faces dire straits, the preferred dividend will usually be maintained. Even in the event of a dividend suspension, the preferred shareholder is still owed those missed payments. Finally, when and if called, preferreds will be called at par value. The same cannot be said for the price of the commons going forward because their prices will be tied directly to the future performance of the company.

One further thing of note. Preferreds are meant to provide a stable source of fixed income and to preserve wealth, not necessarily to build it, although over time they usually do.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MITT-B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.