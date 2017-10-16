Ulta: Down But Not Out

For Ulta, we have been through this scenario once before. Despite being down, the company is far from out.

Anyone following Ulta Beauty knows about the beating the stock took this past week; the stock has been in a downtrend since its peak in June.

The Snapshot

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) witnessed an -8.5 percent decline last Thursday, dropping below $190 per share intraday. That’s a whopping 40 percent decline from the company’s June 2017 peak. On Friday, the stock price recovered some of those losses, testing the $200 level and getting back above $198.

Prudent investors put on the brakes when they see a chart in free-fall like the one above. But if we go back in time, Ulta has witnessed a very similar occurrence before. Back in the fall of 2013, analysts were also questioning the company’s growth prospects and overall long-term strategies. Since 2012, this was the only time that the stock price had deviated by greater than -25 percent against either the 50- or 200-day moving average. On Thursday, a new low was set for only the second time during the previous six years.

Investors should note that Ulta stock price rallied by nearly 300 percent from the January 2014 low to the June 2017 peak. This was largely driven by a reacceleration of comparable store sales growth peaking during the January 2017 quarter. The rate of growth has declined sequentially during the last two quarters, with the rate of decline intensifying as of the most recent quarter. On top of this, Ulta missed the most recent comparable store sales growth target.

The Cleveland Research report did not offer a substantial amount of new information and mostly addressed concerns already espoused. The firm continues to express challenges regarding the near-term earnings per share (EPS) upside from competition and possible hurricane-related disruptions. There have been mixed reports of late regarding Ulta’s near-term potential, but the negative reports have obviously gotten the best of the company since June.

Competitive fears have ranged from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to both Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) and Macy’s (NYSE:M) new focus on shifting towards e-commerce, including beauty-based digital interfaces. Amazon’s growth in the beauty category has grown at a substantially rapid rate over the past six years.

The near term for Ulta is going to be predicated on whether the company is able to sustain expected growth rates, which currently stand at 21 percent for net sales and 29 percent for diluted EPS. Recent multiple valuation contraction levels have dropped substantially, as the market has been influenced by recent downgrades asserting that near-term uncertainties have increased. A question for investors to think about is have these changed fundamentally from 2013/2014?

Valuation

Ulta’s valuation drop has put the company at a P/E multiple just over 26 times trailing twelve-month (TTM) earnings and an EV/EBITDA measure at 12.5 times. Based on 2019 estimates, the company will be approaching $7 billion in net sales. The P/E ratio based on 2019 estimates stands at 20 times earnings, while EV/EBITDA is at 9 times.

Valuation multiples are varied for retail, with department store companies like Nordstrom and Macy’s seeing EV/EBITDA at 4.5-6 times. Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) is a recent example of a fast-growing retail stock that completely lost its momentum and also now trades close to 6 times EBITDA. These companies are all currently witnessing substantially declining EBITDA performance as retail broadly struggles. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) still commands a premium, as its EV/EBITDA was at 14 times despite EBITDA declines. Just for kicks, Amazon’s EV/EBITDA TTM multiple was at 38 times.

The valuation multiple contraction that Ulta has recently faced is a real risk for investors, which could even lead to future lower valuation levels in worst-case scenarios. But today’s valuation levels also could be too low in the event the company is able to sustain its growth trajectory over the near term. Today, Ulta is trading around 1.8 times 2019 net sales estimates.

While analyst earnings upside conviction may not be highly positive for some firms in the near term, not much has changed based on overall estimate expectations for the upcoming quarter. For the year, the opposite has occurred as recent revisions have continued to increase, even from the previous week.

Despite lower conviction, most analysts are not making any downward changes to earnings estimates for either the quarter or the year. This puts investors in a challenging situation, as downgrades have been winning out during the back half of 2017. It also appears that analysts are comfortable letting the negative sentiment play out with the higher expectations in place for now.

One of Cleveland Research’s nervous areas of focus is on Ulta’s margins. For fiscal year 2018, the company is expected to witness a 40 basis point (bps) margin expansion for profits. This is an important piece of Ulta’s growth story, as increasing margins are expected to be a contributor to improving earnings performance.

During the first six months of 2017, its margin expansion increased by 80 bps. In the event there was weaker performance driven by hurricane impacts during the third quarter, there could also be deferred and/or increased performance during the preceding quarter. But again, this just alludes to the perceived uncertainties that some firms are focusing on.

Ulta has never traded below 27 times earnings by fiscal year end over the past seven years. So, it has to go higher, right? Just kidding. The stock has traditionally had a steep premium for investors to invest in the company with the P/E ratio consistently being from 30 to 40 times earnings during this period.

If the company is able to weather the storm and continue on its expected growth trajectory, both the P/E and EV/EBITDA valuation multiples should see an expansion to a higher premium. Whether this goes to 25 or 30 times earnings or even higher is debatable. Either way, upside could be from 25 to north of 50 percent. We have past precedent that in the event Ulta is able to sustain its growth and meet or exceed estimates, the stock price at today’s levels could be set up for a strong breakout in the near term.

The worst-case scenario would be that comparable store sales continue to decline at a faster rate than expected and/or profits are squeezed lower from the competition. In this scenario, the stock price could fall as low as $150 per share or another 25 percent or so assuming further valuation multiple contraction and/or lower revised earnings estimates. Who knows what will really happen? And has anything fundamentally changed?

I don’t think any firm or investor has the answer to the first question for Ulta or any company for that matter as earnings approach. As for the fundamentals, the recent natural disasters do present potential impacts, but this would be broad-based across the competitive market, even including e-commerce. Some analysts seem to be assuming that time is on Amazon’s side, and that Ulta’s past performance will not be an indication of future market share gains.

To the point of Ulta rallying by nearly 300 percent from January 2014 to June 2017 - I don’t see this type of recovery on the near-term horizon, but nothing has changed so far to hint that the company’s growth prospects are not looking any worse based on near-term expectations. If anything, investors have received a discount to future potential.

Summary

Last quarter, despite missing analyst comparable growth store sales targets by 30 bps, Ulta was still able to generate robust year-over-year (YoY) growth, while prioritizing earnings growth in margin expansion over sales growth. The company did not run incremental promotions in the final month of the quarter to increase net sales. Even without this, it did still exceed net sales estimates and beat earnings handily.

The core driver for Ulta continues to be the company’s loyalty program, with 25.4 million customers as of the last quarter, a 23 percent increase YoY. Ulta now estimates that it has a 27 percent share of the beauty enthusiast market. The company’s retention rates, sales per member, frequency of purchase and average member tickets have all remained strong and/or stable.

Ulta’s approach to beauty products through a combination of physical retail and e-commerce is unique and innovative. Execution has been successful, and replicating a team to achieve similar performance by companies looking to transition their businesses will not be an easy adjustment. Department stores are playing catch-up, despite some analysts believing that Nordstrom is ahead of Ulta based on digital presence. Ulta’s e-commerce percent of net sales is growing at a rapid clip.

Despite negative sentiments towards Ulta’s near-term prospects, it is highly debatable whether the company will remain down for long, as the stock price has been punished over the past four months. Despite select analyst downgrades of late, there are also those who have defended the company - most have remained muted, unwilling to stick their necks out on the line just yet. The next quarter’s earnings results are still over a month away, so there is still plenty of time for further analyst action.

As we get closer to closing the month of October, investors should pay attention to analyst action, especially earnings expectations. The economy continues to show stability, as consumer sentiment and the most recent retail sales report were solid. As Ulta’s loyalty program approaches 30 million, the company is poised to continue to sustain its growth expectations over the near term. At current levels, investors can still achieve robust investment returns, even with a lower valuation multiple. The company may be down, but it is far from out - investors should expect continued volatile swings as the market continues to consider Ulta’s valuation level.

