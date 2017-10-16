Follower Favorites, Tecnoglas And Uniti Cited As Top Broker October Targets

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top yield October FoFaves showed 27.21% more dividend than from the same investment in all ten.

By yield, the following top ten underdogs were October's most note-worthy: CPTA; PSEC; NRZ; CBL.TO; CBL; TCAP; SPH; UNIT; BPT; MORL. These averaged 13.58% yields. (Yes, three made all-three lists.)

By price upside, alone, these ten FollowerFaves made the top tier: CTL; ARLP; GEO; CHS; TCAP; CXW; CHL; CPTA; UNIT; TGLS. They had estimated 46% price gains on average.

September 15 - October 12, Arnold dividend dog "followers" suggested 35 by comment and suggestion. Some commented on bad news so bad news rogue stocks mixed in with real favorites.

Follower Selections

Since May, when you send a message or comment on the author's new posts, the dividend paying stock you mention becomes eligible for mention in a future follower favorite feature. Thus It is possible that only rogues and discontinued dividend issues may appear.

Now here are tangible results for the follower rogue & real favorites as of October 12, 2017.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predicted 29% To 154% Net Gains For Ten FoFave Dogs Of October To 2018

Three of ten top dividend-yielding Follower Favorite dogs were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for the FoFave dogs, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 30% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed by YCharts data:

Tecnoglass (TGLS) was projected to net $1,536.47, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from one analyst, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 53% less than the market as a whole.

Uniti Group (UNIT) was projected to net $801.76, based on dividends plus the median of eleven analyst ratings, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for UNIT.

Capitala Finance (CPTA) was projected to net $617.51, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% more than the market as a whole.

China Mobile (CHL) was projected to net $403.43, based on dividends plus mean target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 72% less than the market as a whole.

Triangle Capital (TCAP) was projected to net $393.04, based on the median of target price estimates from eleven analysts, dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

Alliance Resource (ARLP) was projected to net $331.22, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

CenturyLink (CTL) netted $329.11 based on mean target price estimates from seventeen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

CoreCivic (CXW) was projected to net $327.46, based on a target estimate from three analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

The GEO Group (GEO) was projected to net $311.30, based on target price estimates from four analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 51% more than the market as a whole.

Chico's FAS (CHS) was projected to net $290.67, based on target price estimates from twelve analysts, plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 53.42% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 17% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusions (11 & 12): Analysts Expected Net Losses From Two FoRoFave Dogs By October 2018

Frontline (FRO) was projected to lose $41.21, based on target price estimates from nine analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 100% more than the market as a whole.

BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT) was projected to lose $317.24, based on a target price estimate from one analyst, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 46% opposite the market as a whole.

Average net loss in dividend and price was estimated at 17.92% on $2k invested as $1k in each of these two dogs. This loss estimate was subject to average volatility 27% less than the market as a whole.

Notice that the top (gainer) and bottom (loser) dogs by gain were both selected by estimates from single analysts. The singular fact is that those selections are either dead right or dead wrong and usually are ignored by the author. However in the case of these favored few, were included as single analyst extremes.

Another single analyst rated stock has not declared a quarterly dividend since May, and therefore is subject to ensure according to one fellow SA contributor.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Thirty-five For the Money

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts.com verified by Yahoo Finance for "follower favorite" stocks as of market closing prices 10/12/17 revealed actionable conclusions discussed below.

See any Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analyst price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

Actionable Conclusion (13): Follower Favorite Stock, By Yield, MORL, Led 35 In October

Thirty-five follower favorites sorted by yield calculated as of market close 10/12/17 included ten of eleven Morningstar sectors, no closed end investment companies, one ETN, and no ETFs.

Of the leading ten, the top dog was the ETN, followed by one from the energy sector, three REITs, one utility, and four financial service entities. Four of the top ten follower-mentioned dogs by yield paid monthly dividends.

The whole pack by yield, was led by the ETN, UBS ETRACS Mthly Py 2xLvg Mortg REIT ETN (MORL) [1]. Thereafter, three REITS placed third, sixth, and eighth: Uniti Group (UNIT) [3]; CBL & Associates (CBL) [6]; New Residential Investment Co. (NRZ) [8].

One utility placed fourth on the list, Suburban Propane Partners.(SPH) [4]. Finally, four financial services sector representatives placed placed fifth, seventh, ninth, and tenth: Triangle Capital (TCAP) [5]; Callidus Capital Corporation (CBL.TO) [7]; Prospect Capital (PSEC) [9]; Capitala Finance (CPTA) [10]. They completed the top ten.

Actionable Conclusions: (14-23) Top Ten FFave Dogs Showed 24.3% To 147.9% Upsides To October, 2018; (24-27) Four Downsides Ranged -5.6% To -45.95%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Estimated (27) A 17.5% Median Target Price Upside and (28) 22.8% Net Gain From 30 FoFave Upside Dogs Come October 2018

Follower Favorite top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of October 12, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

Analysts projected a 7.5% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those 15% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year predicts no overbought conditions coming within $500 of these Follower Favorite top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Detected A Nearly 28% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Follower Favorite Stocks To October 2018

Ten top FoFave dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten FFave dogs selected 10/12/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of eleven sectors plus one fund.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected (29) 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Follower Favorite Dogs To Deliver 31.7% Vs. (30) 24.8% Net Gains by All Ten by October, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten FoFaves kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 27.71% more net gain than $5,000 invested in all ten. The sixth lowest priced Follower Favorite top yield dog, Uniti Group (UNIT), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 80.18%.

The five lowest-priced FFave top yield dogs for October 12 were: Prospect Capital (PSEC); CBL & Associates (CBL); Capitala Finance (CPTA); Callidus Capital Corporation (CBL.TO); Triangle Capital (TCAP), with prices ranging from $6.32 to $13.80.

Five higher-priced FFave dogs for Ocotober 12 were: Uniti Group (UNIT); New Residential Investment (NRZ); UBS ETRACS Mthly Py 2xLvg Mortg REIT ETN (MORL); BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT); Suburban Propane Partners (SPH), whose prices ranged from $15.26 to $26.35.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The 35 asset vehicles discussed in this article were suggested by Seeking Alpha members, nicknamed: Bill Cunningham, billinsd, Buyandhold 2012, cssys, Defender8, doc47, dr.polaris, HunterKiller89, Insider-Alerts, J-L, johnaudio, kaplanassetmgt@gmail.com, LG21, lwpcolonel, minnesota72, mmkkgg, Neocotrarian, ohlawd, pa28761, PI Co, Ricardo Woof, Rod Wilmot, sahand, Trying To Retire Early, wdjax0n.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Three of these top 37 Follower Favorite pups by yield qualify as a valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I found on 52 Dogs of the Week II now accumulating returns. Also, a Safari to Success (Dogs of the Week III) launched in early September. Click here to subscribe or get more information.

