J.B. Hunt Results Weigh On Trucking Industry, But Trucking May Soon Push Higher

Despite the lackluster results leading into higher expectations for the trucking industry, positive momentum is still on the horizon.





Overview

It is not complicated. J.B. Hunt Transport (JBHT) continues to struggle as operating margin contraction increased during the third quarter. The headwinds have remained the same for the most part, with new exceptions being hurricane impacts and the purchase of Special Logistics Dedicated (SLD).

As covered on Seeking Alpha, J.B. Hunt’s results sent trucking stocks down on Friday, and J.B. Hunt finished the day down 4 percent. Only Daseke (DSKE), Werner Enterprises (WERN) and ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) performed worse than J.B. Hunt.

No company was unscathed with the exception being Celadon Group (CGI) which was flat. Companies with less impact included smaller peers like Universal Logistics Holding (ULH), Roadrunner Transportation (RRTS) and USA Truck (USAK). More broadly, there was weakness seen in Hub Group (HUBG) due to intermodal exposure, and even companies like FedEx Corporation (FDX).

As for truckload peers, J.B. Hunt’s performance for the year has lagged the majority. The breakdown of relative stock price performance has been consistent with expectations. Celadon Group and Roadrunner have been the weakest links due to financial statement challenges. Truckload pure plays have been some of the strongest performers.

J.B. Hunt’s struggles have been ongoing for over a year now as the company has been impacted by declining margins. The primary culprit has been increased rail purchased transportation costs, increasing insurance and claims as well as driver compensation. However, during the third quarter, exceptions including natural disasters effecting all segments and the SLD purchase added more pressure.

My thesis and reason for owning J.B. Hunt as a core long-term position, has been the fact that the company is operated exceptionally well, and that a catalyst for growth would emerge once the tables turned for cost pressures. As the federal electronic logging device (ELD) mandate will be in effect this December, and when factoring for the competitive driver market and improving freight demand, a catalyst leading to stronger profit growth for companies like J.B. Hunt is seemingly on the horizon.

Looking to the one-time cost impacts, nearly $2 million was added to the intermodal segment related to natural disasters. This reflected $0.02 per share before taxes. For the dedicated segment, the combined natural disasters and purchase of SLD contributed to $5.5 million or $0.05 per share before taxes.

A company like J.B. Hunt does not make non-GAAP adjustments to earnings, but recognizing that these cost impacts were extraordinary, and J.B. Hunt’s performance was closer to analyst average targets. Regardless, I was looking for a beat, which J.B. Hunt obviously did not achieve, even when adding back the extraordinary costs.

Despite the seemingly poor performance this past quarter, the thesis for a catalyst to emerge for J.B. Hunt and other companies with strong intermodal exposure can and will play out at some point over the next year. The same can be said for contract logistics companies. Basically, companies with high exposure to purchased transportation costs, as well as the tight driver market and other costs, will continue to see challenging margin impacts.

The good news is that as pure truckload plays see stronger pricing, intermodal and contract logistics companies will also begin to gain stronger pricing as contracts renew. For investors, this is the area of focus as this earnings season progresses.

Summary

J.B. Hunt’s results missed average analysts estimates for the bottom line. When factoring for one-time and/or extraordinary charges, the company m issed by a penny. While much closer to where expectations were, the market is looking for beats and/or increasing guidance for the trucking industry as stock prices have surged higher.

The key from this point forward is to gauge how pure-play trucking companies are seeing pricing power evolve. With less purchased transportation, expectations are for stronger profit growth and improving near-term guidance. If this begins to take place this quarter for truckload peers, J.B. Hunt could see momentum come back, as it will only be a matter of time until intermodal and contract logistics begin to see similar tailwinds.

