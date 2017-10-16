Weekly Oil Markets Recap - Energy Stocks Failed To Keep Up

Welcome to the weekly oil markets recap edition of Oil Markets Daily!

WTI finished the week up 4.38%.

Oil prices rallied across the board with Brent also gaining 2.79%.

Back in June when Seeking Alpha did its first ever Energy Week interview, we stood out from the rest of the contributors for our call on Brent, here's what we said:

We see Brent averaging above $60 and reaching $65 by year-end. We think the market is currently too complacent on the bullish crude storage draws, and while sentiment is currently depressed, we see global crude storage moving back to the five-year average by year-end.

We currently expect Q4 2017 global oil storage balance to accelerate to the downside providing further tailwind for Brent pricing. This can also be seen in the time spreads along with physical cash grades globally. We think the physical oil market strength will push Brent above $60/bbl.



Brent-WTI spread also remains far apart at $5.72/bbl indicating that US crude exports will remain elevated. As we detailed in our weekly oil storage report, we expect EIA to report a material crude storage decline for the week ending Oct 13. Hurricane Nate resulted in ~8.5 million bbls of total supply lost from GOM shut-ins, but around ~550k b/d of refinery throughput was impacted as well. Net effect, however, is for a lost of around ~6 million bbls, which coupled on top of our original estimate of ~4 million bbl draw could see EIA report 10 million bbls of decline in crude storage.

Despite the bullish backdrop for global oil market fundamentals, energy stocks failed to keep up with oil prices this week. While WTI regained most of its losses from the previous week, XOP, S&P oil and gas producer ETF, finished the week flat.



Our discussion with other portfolio managers this week led us to believe that the energy stock outperformance in September was in-part led by a short squeeze given the massive long tech (XLK) short energy exposure amongst hedge funds. The quarter end/quarter start rebalancing is taking its toll, but we expect energy stocks to outperform going forward.

