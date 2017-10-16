Upcoming Economic Data - Great British Pound In The Cross Hairs

The British pound is at interesting levels on charts. A decisive break of some key levels likely to lead to sustainable trends.

Three pieces of data that will be closely watched are data on inflation, employment and retail sales.

All times in EST.

Sunday, October 15th: 7.00 PM: United Kingdom, Rightmove HPI

Tuesday, October 17th: 4.30 AM: CPI

The Consumer Prices Index, including owner occupiers’ housing costs 12-month inflation rate, was 2.7% in August 2017, up from 2.6% in July 2017.

Rising prices for clothing and motor fuels were the main contributors to the increase in the rate between July and August 2017.

Air fares also rose between July and August, but the rise was smaller than between the same two months a year ago, and so resulted in a partially offsetting, downward contribution.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) 12-month rate was 2.9% in August 2017, up from 2.6% in July 2017.

Tuesday, October 17th: 4.30 AM: Land Registry HPI

The average price of a property in the UK was £226,185.

The annual price change for a property in the UK was 5.1%.

The monthly price change for a property in the UK was 1.1%.

The monthly index figure (January 2015 = 100) for the UK was 118.6.

UK House prices grew by 5.1% in the year to July 2017, unchanged from the year to June 2017.

Average house prices in the UK have increased by 5.1% in the year to July 2017 (unchanged from 5.1% in the year to June 2017).

The main contribution to the increase in UK house prices came from England, where house prices increased by 5.4% over the year to July 2017.

Wales saw house prices increase by 3.1% over the last 12 months.

In Scotland, the average price increased by 4.8% over the year.

The average price in Northern Ireland increased by 4.4% over the year to Q2 2017 (April to June).

Tuesday, October 17th: 4.30 AM: PPI

The annual rate of inflation for goods leaving the factory gate increased for the first time in 6 months in August 2017.

Factory gate prices (output prices) rose 3.4% on the year to August 2017, up from 3.2% in July 2017, with the change in the rate being driven mainly by petroleum products.

Prices for materials and fuels (input prices) rose 7.6% on the year to August 2017, up from 6.2% in July 2017, with the change in the rate being driven mainly by crude oil.

Recent rises to input costs may have now passed through industries that represent core inflation, although energy and food prices have grown in recent months.

Wednesday, October 18th: 4.30 AM: Average Earnings Index

Average regular pay (excluding bonuses) for employees in Great Britain was £474 per week before tax and other deductions from pay, up from £465 per week for a year earlier.

Average total pay (including bonuses) for employees in Great Britain was £505 per week before tax and other deductions from pay, up from £498 per week for a year earlier.

Between May to July 2016 and May to July 2017, in nominal terms, both regular pay and total pay increased by 2.1%, the same as the growth rates between April to June 2016 and April to June 2017.

Wednesday, October 18th: 4.30 AM: Labour Market

Estimates from the Labour Force Survey show that between February to April 2017 and May to July 2017, the number of people in work increased, the number of unemployed people fell, and the number of people aged from 16 to 64 not working and not seeking or available to work (economically inactive) also fell.

There were 32.14 million people in work, 181,000 more than for February to April 2017 and 379,000 more than for a year earlier.

The employment rate (the proportion of people aged from 16 to 64 who were in work) was 75.3%, the highest since comparable records began in 1971.

There were 1.46 million unemployed people (people not in work but seeking and available to work), 75,000 fewer than for February to April 2017 and 175,000 fewer than for a year earlier.

The unemployment rate (the proportion of those in work plus those unemployed, that were unemployed) was 4.3%, down from 4.9% for a year earlier and the lowest since 1975.

There were 8.74 million people aged from 16 to 64 who were economically inactive (not working and not seeking or available to work), 107,000 fewer than for February to April 2017 and 96,000 fewer than for a year earlier.

The inactivity rate (the proportion of people aged from 16 to 64 who were economically inactive) was 21.2%, down from 21.6% for a year earlier and the lowest since comparable records began in 1971.

The latest estimates show that average weekly earnings for employees in Great Britain in nominal terms (that is, not adjusted for price inflation) increased by 2.1%, both including and excluding bonuses, compared with a year earlier.

Latest estimates show that average weekly earnings for employees in Great Britain in real terms (that is, adjusted for price inflation) fell by 0.4%, both including and excluding bonuses, compared with a year earlier.

Thursday, October 19th: 4.30 AM: Retail Trade

In August 2017, the quantity bought (volume) in the retail sales industry increased by 1.0% compared with July 2017, with other non-food stores and non-store retailing as the main contributors to growth.

Compared with August 2016, the quantity bought increased by 2.4% - the 52nd consecutive month of year-on-year increase in retail sales.

Year-on-year contribution of food stores remains flat, whilst there was a fall in the contribution of growth within petrol stations, showing that contribution to overall growth came from non-essential items.

The underlying pattern in the retail industry is one of growth; three months on three months, the quantity bought has increased by 1.2%.

Store prices increased across all store types on the year, with non-food stores and non-store retailing recording their highest year-on-year price growth since March 1992 at 3.2% and 3.3% respectively.

Below we look at the British pound ("GBP") (FXB, GBPS) against the US dollar ("USD") and the euro ("EUR") (FXE, EURS) and review some key levels to keep an eye on.

GBP/USD, currently at 1.3286

Levels to watch:

This pair has been held up by a trend line that dates back to early 2017. This trend line and former support/resistance comes in at around 1.2935 level. A break of this level should lead to considerable downside in this pair. Conversely, a break on the upside above the 1.3344 level on good data should lead to a test of another key level at 1.3674. A break above 1.3674 should be seen as a bullish breakout in this pair.

EUR/GBP, currently at 0.8899

Levels to watch:

This pair has been held up by a trend line that dates back to late 2015. This trend line and an important support comes in at 0.8765. A break of 0.8765 should lead to a test of 0.8386. A break below 0.8686 should lead to considerable downside in this pair. Conversely, a break above 0.9045 should be seen as a bullish breakout in this pair.

