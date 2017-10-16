Stagnant NAV Growth And CEF Efficiencies: CEF Weekly Update

The CEF Insider indices continue to show tremendous strength, with all but the Tax-free Bond Sub-index reaching new heights:

I launched CEF Insider earlier this year because I felt 2017 would be a banner year for the fund class; so far, that looks to be the case. I also suspect 2018 will be a strong year for CEFs, assuming macro data doesn’t diverge too much from the trends we’re seeing now.

However, it’s important to remember that there are two factors that drive CEF performance. One is market demand and the other is fundamental strength. Market demand refers to when CEFs attract more capital despite weak NAV growth, resulting in shrinking discounts and/or higher premiums. Fundamental strength refers to rising NAVs, which inevitably encourages more capital to keep discounts from getting absurd.

Throughout 2017, we’ve seen both dynamics at play. Increasingly, however, we’ve seen market demand drive CEF pricings more than fundamental NAV strength. This is a slightly worrying trend that CEF investors should pay special attention to. On the other hand, it’s also possibly a promising sign that the wildly inefficient CEF market is becoming more efficient as more investors become aware of the fund group. I hope the latter is more at play than the former, but I expect both are responsible for what we’re seeing now.

Biggest Discounts

For the most part, the most discounted funds are seeing their discounts shrink thanks in large part to the rising tide of CEFs broadly.

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price (RIF) 2.24% 23.96 19.94 -16.78 6.62 (DNI) 1.69% 15.69 13.09 -16.57 4.58 (GAM) 1.24% 42.71 36.32 -14.96 0.80 (BIF) 1.43% 12.32 10.48 -14.94 3.92 (PEO) 0.79% 22.89 19.57 -14.5 6.34 (CUBA) 3.30% 8.41 7.23 -14.03 1.87 (ADX) 0.62% 17.91 15.48 -13.57 6.72 (SRF) 4.02% 10.08 8.74 -13.29 5.49 (NTC) 2.07% 14.01 12.17 -13.13 4.44 (RGT) 1.71% 12.2 10.64 -12.79 1.32

Unfortunately, the trend is not being driven by NAV growth, which would make this both more sustainable and the sign of a buying opportunity. NAV growth has been weak on heavily discounted CEFs for a while now, and while RIF, DNI, and GAM saw modest NAV growth over the week, we also saw CUBA, ADX, and RGT fall. SRF, BIF, and PEO were roughly flat.

Biggest Premiums

While it might be tempting to think these heavily discounted funds deserve their pricing since NAV growth isn’t there, the trend is also there with premium-priced funds, whose NAVs have largely fallen or seen moribund growth both over the last week and for a long while.

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price (PGP) 3.22% 11.26 16.67 48.05 10.56 (GUT) 1.67% 5.55 7.17 29.19 8.37 (RCS) 1.53% 7.77 9.62 23.81 8.98 (PCQ) 1.29% 14.15 17.26 21.98 5.35 (PHK) 1.08% 6.84 8.19 19.74 11.82 (ECC) 10.05% 17.79 21.18 19.06 11.33 (DMO) 2.58% 21.99 25.9 17.78 10.42 (PCK) 1.38% 8.64 10.11 17.01 5.61 (CRF) 1.45% 13 14.86 14.31 18.48 (DNP) 1.90% 10.06 11.48 14.12 6.79

Despite its tremendous premium, which did fall slightly over the week, PGP’s NAV declined, as did RCS’s and PHK’s, with the rest flat or near flat. The only exception is DNP, which had a 1% NAV increase in the week - an impressive jump in such a short time period.

How To Use This Information

I write these weekly reports as a starting point for CEF investors to get a sense of which funds are most and least popular and whether there is a unifying force behind those relative popularities. Additionally, tracking the total return and market performance of CEFs provides investors with an idea of how and when these funds can be used as investment vehicles for a superior total return or a high rate of sustainable income.

This glance at the market is only a first step, however. A variety of other due diligence processes are necessary for CEF investors, including an analysis of NII, a look at management, an analysis of the fund's portfolio, changes to the fund's mandate, changes in and uses of leverage, and overall long term and short-term fund performance. While some CEF investors like to use other metrics to make CEF purchasing decisions, such as recent tender offers, activist investments, insider trading, and Z-scores, it remains to be demonstrated whether those factors are predictive of future CEF returns and thus should be considered with caution.

