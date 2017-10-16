Gold Resource: Something To Like, Just Not The Dividend

Gold Price Outlook

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) relies primarily on the gold and, to some extent, the silver mining environment. Before diving into the company itself, it helps to look over likely gold and silver prices in the near future.

"2018 Gold Price Forecasts" by TrustableGold explains that with steady supply, demand will be the main variable affecting gold prices into next year. The kicker is that demand from investors is hard to gauge. Gold is considered a buffer to sinking currency value, geopolitical stress, recessions, and other generally unpleasant phenomena. The article quickly zooms in on the Trump Administration's antics and Saudi Arabia-Iran, in particular, tensions as a key driver of risk and uncertainty; therefore greater demand and price. Nonetheless, it's hard to extract a definite conclusion.

In case that you have a clear expectation of future developments, e.g., with regard to the discussed risks, you could try to position yourself accordingly. But as discussed, even then, the effect of a materializing risk on the gold price could even then not clearly be predicted."

A summary of expected gold prices in 2018 gives a range of $1138 from the World Bank to $1500 according to Canada-based RBC Capital Markets. Another source, the Lombardi Letter, argues for gold prices $1350-1400 per ounce in 2018. From current reported prices of $1297.10/ounce, that is a modest increase of, at most 7.7 percent. Leaning towards the cautious side, I will assume a gold price of $1,150/ounce.

Company Overview

Turning to Gold Resource itself, the company prides itself on low operating costs and delivering consistent dividends, something it has done since summer of 2010. Though I doubt it would object to a much higher stock price, it seems that management shies away from the "risk-taking growth at all costs" model, instead positioning itself as a relatively low risk for equity investors. Let's find out to what extent this is true.

Dividend Close-Up

During Gold Resource's public trading history, dividends started off with $0.03 on a monthly basis and rose to as much as $0.06. This proved to be a bit much in 2016 and 2017, as recent dividend history has been on the scale of $0.001667-0.002 per share. A drop from even 1 cent to 0.2 cents is a harsh blow to anyone relying on dividends. On the other hand, looking at recent stock prices, GORO has gone from a high of $6.10 to a low of $3.30 in the past 12 months. Let's stick to a naive average of $4.70 stock price for the past year. Other research shows that gold stocks average an annual dividend of 1.67%. However, this average incorporates giant enterprises such as Goldcorp (NYSE: GG), with a market cap of $11.35B, and Barrick Gold (NYSE: ABX), with a market cap of $19.1B. Gold Resource clocks in at $221.4M market cap, only 2% of Goldcorp and about 1.16% of the Barrick Gold. The smaller the company, the more precious capital is to further development, liquidity, and risk mitigation. As such, in the spirit of leniency, let's lower our expectations from a dividend yield of 1.67% to only 1%.

With our calculated average GORO price of $4.70, a 1% annual dividend would come to $0.047/year, or $0.00392/month. The company's dividends are under the target when evaluated by this method. Most recent price of $3.93 gives an expected monthly yield of $0.003275 per share to generate 1% annually.

As you can see, dividend yield doesn't match expectations. Dividends of any kind are of course enticing to a certain kind of investor. However, in this case, the amount is simply too little to offset the two simplest and most prominent risk factors of Gold Resource: it is a small-cap company and a substantial fraction of its mining assets are not yet productive. If the company were to return to the $0.01/share monthly payout without compromising stock price, the dividend deal would be much sweeter; the resulting annual yield would be above 3%. But at current levels, the pittance given as dividends would be better spent on either a rainy day cash reserve or further mine acquisition, exploration, development, or production.

Points of Note

Look at the growth of the Arista mine. This kind of news is certainly good for the company and can present investors with an opportunity to ride GORO stock to new heights. Note that there are large uncertainties in the "probable reserves" assessment. "Probable" implies that half or less of stated reserves will materialize as sold product unless a sustained boost in gold and silver prices makes high-cost and high-risk mining operations worth it. However, even bullish speculation relating to growth of the Switchback vein can present a trading opportunity. Stocks swing on sentiment as much as they do on rational fundamentals. Press releases focused on the Arista mine should be closely watched by anyone who is, or looking to be, long GORO stock.

There is also this tidbit from the company's Nevada Isabella Pearl mine.

[Gold Resource Corp.] has an initial goal of ~40k oz gold / year for 10 years.

At the assumed average selling price of $1150/ounce, selling 40,000 ounces translates into $46M/year in sales. Though this is an initial estimate that will almost certainly change, the stated amount would be more than half of reported revenues in 2016 ($83.2M). Of course, AISC will vary from year to year and can be large enough to dent the profit margin from even this kind of boost. Aside from insufficient control of all-in sustaining costs, many market developments and management decisions could swallow a surprisingly large chunk of this anticipated revenue. Nonetheless, barring unforeseen events such as a major management shakeup or a relentless gold price slump, further Nevada site development and operations should be a noteworthy driver of company growth and stock appreciation.

Arguably, the most significant short-term variable regarding Nevada production is obtaining mining permits for Nevada's Isabella Pearl mine. As the Q2 2017 conference call makes clear,

... we're waiting on our final permit [for Isabella Pearl production]. They [Nevada Department of Environmental Protection and Bureau of Land Management] will dictate when we can move forward.

Risk and Downward Pressures

Gold Resource holds several properties that are not yet producing. Development and exploration are expensive, risky, and subject to unexpected capital overruns that can crater an otherwise healthy balance sheet. If there are more bumps on the road than expected for the pre-production mines, I would argue that GORO's dividend will evaporate and take noticeable stock value with it.

Speaking of dividend, a 0.52% yield is not something that should make an equity investor's mouth water. It is painfully below average for the mining sector, even moreso for dividends in general, and is generated by a company with a market cap of about $216M, last reported annual revenue of $83.2M and $107M stockholder equity. With that, its monthly dividend habits of late make me think that annual dividends will be $0.02/share, or with 56.84M shares outstanding, expected total annual payout of $1,136,800. GORO stock is meant to appreciate, not to accrue dividends. In my opinion, squeezing dividend out of a relatively small company whose stock is trading under $5 is poor use of capital. Gold Resource boasts that

Over $110M returned to shareholders since July 1, 2010.

Imagine the company's valuation and balance sheet if instead of that distribution, management funneled $110M into paying down equipment financing and expanding into other exploratory properties or further development of existing mines.

Generally, dividends defray perceptions of risk and volatility in a stock. In GORO's case, its dividends have the opposite effect.

Bullish Boosters

If the Nevada bureaucracy takes its time issuing production permits for the Isabella Pearl mine, 2018 expectations of a 100% production increase will be dashed; a temporary stock price dip is sure to follow. How long investors are willing to wait for Isabella Pearl to come online and whether paper losses in the meantime remain a big swing variable in near future should not affect the fundamentals and long-term prospects of the company. The permits will come, this uncertainty would be temporary and not reflective of shaky fundamentals or bad management. If anything, such a price dip should be seen as a buying opportunity because whenever Isabella Pearl begins producing, it will bounce GORO stock to a new level.

Other facts that make me hopeful about the company:

Expansion of the Arista mine via the Switchback vein should add another bounce to the steps of anyone long GORO stock in the next few years.

The company's equipment financing of $2.4M is entirely reasonable.

Gold Resource Corp.'s history of "organic growth" since 2010 without significant debt weighing down the balance sheet is admittedly impressive.

Conclusion

Buy on a price dip if it's based on news about delayed Isabella Pearl permit issuance and/or production. If Isabella Pearl takes longer to get permitted than management and big investors expected, some impatient stockholders will throw in the towel. GORO's corresponding price dip will be largely a reflection of sentiment, not something to worry about in the long term. That is when I would buy GORO and hope the company stuffs its dividend payout back into organic growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.