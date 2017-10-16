Housing And Real Estate News 10-15-2017 (Video)

We discuss the Housing Construction data, the Mortgage Applications data, and the Employment Report, along with the Inflation Economic Reports for their effects on the bond markets and mortgage rates in the future in this Housing Market video.

The overall housing data has been trending weaker the last 4 months taken in the aggregate. The housing market overall, taking into context the entire year, has had a slow but steady growth rate and is still on an uptrend since the Financial Crisis of 2007. However, market tops don't ring a bell in most markets, especially something with as many cross-currents as we currently have in the housing market. Strong economic numbers but all backward-looking, and much of the economic strength can be attributed to lower energy costs for 3 years, giving consumers more discretionary income in their pocketbooks and a whole lot of Central Bank stimulus artificially pushing down interest and mortgage rates and propping up risk assets like stocks. If the easy money liquidity punch bowl is taken away in 2018 due to inflation or asset inflation bubbles in financial markets, then the housing market could start turning down after such a lengthy run off the bottom since 2007. This occurrence could signal the end of the current business cycle of approximately a decade in length.