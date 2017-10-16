Weekly Natural Gas Recap - Winter Contracts Are Still Too Cheap

Fundamentals have been in the bull's favor from high US gas exports to stalling Lower 48 production growth.

In our weekly recap last week, we noted that winter contracts are too cheap, and despite the rally, we still think they are.

Welcome to the weekly natural gas recap edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Natural gas prices finished the week higher by 4.79%.

In our last week's natural gas weekly recap, we said:

For readers trading the natural gas market, the long side is not a slam-dunk given that weather could persistently stay bearish into November; but the sell-off, in our view, has already priced in warm bearish risk for the end of October. As a result, any change in sentiment (or weather) will skew the next price move to the upside.

We noted that the sell-off last week was overdone. Weather did turn bearish for the end of October, but adjusting the weather into storage changes, we saw only 20 Bcf of change, which didn't warrant such a sell-off.

Indeed, we saw the market flip 180 when weather simply stopped being bearish and trended normal for the end of October. Prices subsequently rose and winter contracts regained the lost footing from the previous week.

But the latest price rally still puts winter contracts in the "undervalued" category in our opinion.

For one, storage situation continues to trend towards a finish in 11/3 week at 3.8 Tcf.

Second, physical balance has improved materially over the last two weeks thanks in part to strong US gas exports and lower production.

Lastly, natural gas production, as we expected, is stalling once again in October. GOM shut-ins resulted in almost ~1.7 Bcf/d lost last week, but even taking into account the shut-ins, Lower 48 production is averaging between 73.8 to 74.1 Bcf/d. This is almost 2 Bcf/d below EIA's STEO forecast of 76 Bcf/d. Our analysis of the supply situation is that EIA's aggressive forecast for 77 Bcf/d exit in 2017 will prove highly unlikely.

All of these things are currently in favor of the natural gas market, and while mother nature (weather) remains the biggest element of uncertainty during winter natural gas trading, the price risk remains skew to the upside for winter contracts.

Thanks for reading. If you would like to start receiving daily updates on natural gas fundamentals and trader commentary, sign up for HFI Research Natural Gas, a dedicated natural gas publication. We've designed it to be a must-read for natural gas traders, based on our years of research in the space and regular talks with traders in the industry. Check it out and join us today, before winter arrives!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.