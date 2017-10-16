How Do We View Republic Services As An Investment Opportunity?

Source: Google Images

Overview

The simple answer to the question, does Republic Services (RSG) merit an investment consideration today – is best answered depending upon how one choses to value the company. This ranges from performing an in-depth discounted cash flow analysis to simply comparing historical and current multiple valuations. Doing a quick check against Waste Management (WM) for a relative valuation can also provide insights. Based on these options, the answer could very well easily be yes and no.

While we can always build models and attempt to predict the future, sometimes an old fashioned fundamental analysis including relative valuation can be enlightening. I initiated a position in Republic Services in May of 2016. Since this time, I have held onto my shares, but have not considered averaging the position.

Recently, it was published that Stifel had issued downgrades across the solid waste industry, including both Republic Services and Waste Management. Justifications for the downgrade included recycling headwinds and potential hurricane expenses. The analyst cited that paper prices had plummeted 30 to 40 percent last week and that these prices were expected to remain depressed for Asian exports.

Republic Services and Waste Management had recycling revenues of 5.5 and 9 percent respectively as a percentage of total operating revenues. Many companies with operations moving goods across the country will have impacts from the recent hurricanes. However, these impacts should be viewed as one-time costs. Either way, impacts in the low millions or event upwards of $10 million could lead to lower earnings per share (EPS).

So, despite recycling not being the biggest part each company’s business, a slowdown in pricing could be enough to lead to lower guidance and/or an earnings miss. As a result, Stifel trimmed its price target for Republic Services to $70 per share over the next 12 to 18 months. The irony in all of this is now that Stifel’s downgrade has taken effect, Republic Services is trading at a 10.5 percent discount, with a 2.1 percent dividend yield. Those sound like good numbers to consider adding to the position.

But this dynamic actually brings up an important point. What is a reasonable valuation multiple for Republic Services? Based on average analyst estimates, a stock price at $70 per share would yield a P/E ratio of over 26 times 2018 earnings estimates. Even assuming the highest earnings target, the forward P/E would still be at 25 times earnings.

Analysts at the lower end of the spectrum have price targets as low as $60 per share with 2018 earnings expectations at $2.53 per share. This would put Republic Services at a forward P/E ratio just below 24 times earnings. This place a valuation multiple range of just below 24 to just over 26 times earnings.

Investors should recognize that it was only as of 2016 that Republic Services witnessed a substantial multiple expansion. Prior to 2016, the highest P/E ratio for the company over the past few years was at 22 times earnings. From 2012 to 2015, Republic Services’ P/E ratio at year-end has been at 19 to 22 times earnings. At year-end 2016, the P/E stood at nearly 26 times earnings. Today, the P/E is just north of 27 times earnings.

The same type of variation has occurred for the company’s EV/EBITDA multiple, with the range from 2012 to 2015 being 8.5 to 10 times, and the current level being just below 12 times EBITDA. This begs the question, what has occurred to justify the recent multiple expansion?

There is cause for an increasing multiple as Republic Services has witnessed improving margins and free cash flow growth during this time. Since 2012, the company’s profit margin has improved by 110-basis points (bps) and is estimated to see another 70-bps improvement by 2018. Similarly, the company’s free cash flow margin has improved by 220-bps to over 10 percent since 2012 and as of the most recent trailing twelve-month (TTM) period.

However, the Stifel analyst also downgraded Waste Management’s price target down to $80 per share, reflecting only a 4 percent discount from last Friday’s stock price close; and a 2.2 percent dividend yield. Upon a review of both companies, there are similarities regarding recent margin expansion, but Republic Services near-term stock price performance based on estimates is anticipating a premium over Waste Management. Is this warranted?

Through a relative valuation assessment, Waste Management’s average price target is assuming a lower P/E valuation multiple at 23 times earnings. During the same period as Republic Services, Waste Management saw a 240-bps improvement for the company’s profit margin. Estimates for 2018 are looking for another 150-bps step up.

During the same period and on a TTM basis, Waste Management’s free cash flow margin has doubled to over 12 percent. Currently, Waste Management’s P/E and EV/EBITDA ratios are very close to that of Republic Services. Today the market has valued both companies evenly, giving Republic Services only a marginal premium. But if average price targets do play out for both companies, Republic Services will have received a 13 percent premium multiple valuation.

Over the past few years, Waste Management has had a wider range of P/E valuation from 18 to 32 times earnings. However, analysts are looking to assign valuation towards the lower end of this range; a complete contradiction for Republic Services, which is maintaining a valuation close to its recent highest levels.

This creates two risks in my opinion regarding Republic Services’ stock price. One the company could see a steep decline in the event a correction was to occur, as the market could contract Republic Services’ multiple valuation. Second, relative valuation over time could lead to a lower valuation multiple assigned by the market.

Summary

What this boils down to is what side of the fence you are on. If you agree that Republic Services indeed deserves a P/E multiple at 25 times or greater, then the current stock price just above $63 per share could be a decent buy.

But if you believe that Republic Services has risen too quickly and it is not justified based on historical valuation levels, and/or Waste Management’s more conservative price target based upon forward earnings, then one could easily state that Republic Services is too expensive.

My opinion is of the latter. I find it interesting that despite Waste Management’s stronger financial performance and rosier expectations, that it is assigned a lower valuation multiple. I am also a little skittish due to the fact that Republic Services continues to command a steeper premium versus the company’s historical standards.

Both companies are the two largest solid waste operating companies in the U.S. For this reason alone, owning either one of them is a good move. However, I will not be purchasing additional shares of Republic Services any time soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RSG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.