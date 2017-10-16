4 Biotech Stocks Worth Buying A Pullback In

The biotech sector has done quite well year to date, both in comparison to other key indices as well as on an absolute basis.

The past few days have brought a bit of weakness, which one could say is expected and healthy as recent gains are digested. In actuality, the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) is only 1.3% or so off of highs.

Below are a few stocks whose share prices have slid lately and could be presenting readers a buying opportunity. As always, I leave it to you to conduct additional due diligence and determine if or how such ideas could fit into your overall plan.

Today's Four Candidates

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics is currently one of 10 stocks in our ROTY model account. In my August article, I noted that near-term catalysts could include further updates involving the early-stage trial of GMI-1271 (phase 2 portion has some patients treated with multiple cycles), the outcome of discussions with the FDA regarding design of a pivotal program and the possibility of being acquired by a larger firm looking to beef up its oncology franchise. Keep in mind that Celator was acquired for $1.5 billion while GMI-1271 has superior CR rates and a better safety profile.

Not too long ago the company registered a $250 million mixed shelf offering, leaving investors scratching their heads and wondering if more dilution could be happening so soon.

I also note that heavyweight institutional investor BVF apparently hasn't lost any faith in the company, upping its stake by over 5% according to its second-quarter regulatory filing. If you back out its cash position of $119.1 million (as of June 30th), the resulting business is worth just $250 million which I still believe is absurdly cheap considering the $1.5 billion price tag for Celator. If it stays this low for long, then I wouldn't be surprised to see a big pharmaceutical firm swallow it up (which incidentally would also indicate that the recent shelf offering was done for the sake of negotiating leverage).

On the converse side, perhaps the company raises more cash after data updates in the near term in order to be able to soldier through pivotal trials alone. Such an outcome would likely result in investors waiting much longer than desired to realize significant gains on their positions.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO)

Back in December, I recommended readers buy the stock after a strong secondary offering that came on the heels of overwhelmingly positive pivotal data for its lead drug candidate plazomicin. From there, shares nearly doubled again before completing their round trip to now reside around the $13 level. Differentiation versus competitors' products, superior potency against CRE and solid results from the EPIC study in cUTI (highlighted by lower mortality rates and a better safety profile) hinted at further value to be realized here. Analysts believed plazomicin could be priced at $15,000 per course and thus do up to $750 million in peak sales. I reminded readers that similar firms had been acquired for significant premiums, such as Optimer Pharmaceuticals for $535 million (plus contingent value rights potentially boosting total deal value to $801 million).

In May, plazomicin was granted the coveted Breakthrough Therapy Designation. Further analysis of the EPIC and CARE pivotal data has revealed encouraging findings (in terms of efficacy and also a higher microbiological response rate) while a cash position of $230.3 million compared favorably to the second-quarter net loss of $26.1 million.

Catalysts for the near term include submission of its New Drug Application as well as a possible ex-US partnership while approval and launch could come next year. At the end of September, the company nabbed $18 million of funding from BARDA to support development of C-Scape, its beta-lactam/beta/lactamase inhibitor combination antibiotic that could progress directly to a phase 3 study in the first half of 2018 should phase 1 data provide the green light.

On the other hand, competition from other novel clinical candidates, such as Paratek's (NASDAQ:PRTK) omadacycline with its better safety profile, is an area of concern to keep an eye on.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

The stock has had quite a run since my initial recommendation in October of last year. Along the way I addressed reader concerns quite a few times regarding articles by authors that were short, noting that I am all in favor of hearing a good bear analysis, but I tend to ignore articles with bombastic language which fail to give a balanced analysis.

In my late August update, I noted that this gene therapy story remains firmly on track. A successful secondary offering raised much needed funding, and promising early data was announced from a phase 1/2 trial for EB-101 for RDEB patients which later led to receipt of the Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (pivotal trial initiation expected in the first half of next year). Encouraging results from a phase 1/2 trial of ABO-102 in patients with Sanfilippo syndrome Type A were also presented, highlighted by five of six patients from the second dose cohort with a positive dose response and 60.7% reduction in cerebral spinal fluid haparan sulfate observed.

Pivotal expansion should be completed in the first quarter of 2018 while second-quarter results revealed cash and equivalents of $58.3 million comparing favorably to net cash used in operating activities of $10.8 million in the same period. Other promising product candidates will be entering the clinic soon (ABO-201 for Juvenile Batten disease and ABO-202 for Infantile Batten disease), and key institutional investors (i.e. Baker Bros., Adage Capital) continue to hold their stakes. An analyst at Citi started coverage with a $34 price target prompted in part by the clarified regulatory pathway for the firm's two lead assets, while Cantor estimates a 60% probability of success (up from 30%) for both the MPS IIIA and EB programs.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Shares of this gene therapy pioneer peaked at the $26 mark before rapidly regressing to $20. I think this one especially is a candidate for a swift snap back. In early September, I followed up with an update after it was clear that candidate VY-AADC01 was a winner in treating patients with Advanced Parkinson's disease. Dose and time-dependent improvements were observed on several measures of motor function after one-time administration of the drug candidate, and I noted that it was fascinating to envision a solution that allows patients' medications to be significantly reduced (by a mean of 42% in the third cohort versus 34% in the second and 14% in the first).

Management guided for a pivotal phase 2/3 program to be initiated late in the year with the first patient to be enrolled and dosed in the first half of 2018. The fact that the company hasn't engaged in a secondary offering yet raises eyebrows, and I note that Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) already owns 10% of shares outstanding.

As of June 30th, the company had cash and equivalents of $141.3 million, and management has guided for finishing the year with $90 to $100 million on the balance sheet. This compares favorably to the GAAP net loss of $18.9 million for the quarter.

The company also has other promising irons in the fire, with IND-enabling studies for VY-SOD101 for the treatment of ALS caused by mutations in the superoxide dismutase 1 gene (SOD1) progressing and the application to be filed later in the year or in early 2018. I believe that management's tentative hypothesis that a single intrathecal injection could substantially reduce levels of the toxic protein in the central nervous system to slow disease progression holds water.

On the con side, I imagine the method of administration for VY-AADC01 has the possibility of hindering adoption.

I consider this one a revaluation play, believing it should increase as the market appreciates the strength of the data and realizes that the age of gene therapy truly is arriving. The company is transitioning to a late-stage gene therapy concern and the reduced risk brought on by such positive data should be taken into account.

Risks

In the biotech sector, there are several risks that clinical stage firms have in common. These include disappointing data for ongoing and planned trials, as prior indications of success by no means guarantee that additional trials with larger numbers of patients will report similar data. As these companies don't generate meaningful revenue yet, dilution every year or two is often the norm and may be done at share prices not advantageous to current investors. As of that weren't enough, after positive pivotal results (and assuming no trial setbacks or delays) these companies still have to make it past the gatekeeper (the FDA) to get their treatments approved. Commercial launches can be tricky, especially for novel treatments such as gene therapies where there isn't a lot of prior precedent.

All of the stocks above have catalysts in the near and medium term, but readers should carefully consider their own strategies and planned holding period prior to purchase as well.

