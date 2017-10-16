Revisiting A 'No-Brainer' Trade

But don't worry, because according to pretty much everyone, nothing can go wrong.

I've talked a lot about emerging markets this year and the extent to which the rally there flies in the face of a veritable laundry list of risk factors.

It goes without saying (or at least it should) that the rally is supported by the global hunt for yield and the fact that still subdued inflation in developed markets has given DM central bankers an excuse to keep policy accommodative, thereby supporting carry trades.

A couple of weeks ago in "I Have Never Seen More Confidence In A Trade," I excerpted some highly amusing soundbites from EM investors that betray a palpable sense of invulnerability and suggest that a whole lot of ostensibly intelligent people think EM is a "no-brainer". There was, for instance, Edwin Gutierrez, head of emerging-market sovereign debt at Aberdeen Asset Management in London, who told Bloomberg the following late last month when asked how concerned he was about North Korea:

Not concerned at all. That situation can't be hedged easily in risk portfolios and we aren’t doing anything off the back of it.

And here's another one from Robert Marshall-Lee, who manages $210 million for London-based Newton Investment Management Ltd.:

I don’t care about short-term gyrations -- they create an opportunity.

Before I go any further, let me just make a point about that latter quote. Even in an inexorable bull market, every "gyration" cannot possibly be "an opportunity." That isn't realistic. Robert's quote is like a nebulous platitude you'd read in one of those inspirational day calendars you can pick up in the Barnes & Noble checkout line. You know, something like: "Every stumble is an opportunity to practice getting up." No it's not. Sometimes you just trip over a rock you didn't see and fall down. No "opportunity" arose from it and you didn't "learn" anything other than the exact location of a rock you didn't know was there.

Getting back to emerging markets, EM is always littered with land mines. That's part of it. That's why yields are higher in EM. Idiosyncratic risk is built in - it's structural. You can't pretend like it isn't there because it is literally the defining feature of EM. And it pops up all the time.

One recent example is the escalation of the diplomatic spat between Turkey and the U.S. following the arrest of a U.S. Consulate employee. That arrest led directly to Washington suspending visa processing in Turkey and it came at a time when investors were already concerned about Ankara's interventions in Syria and Iraq. The result: the lira had its worst day since the coup to start last week:

Stocks (TUR) and bonds in Turkey plunged as well.

Things have calmed down since which I suppose is a testament to the idea that "gyrations" are "opportunities", but the point is that emerging markets are prone to sudden swings and that isn't ever going to change. So when you hear people discussing EM as though all that matters are the fundamentals and the outlook for DM monetary policy, make sure you do a quick Google search to see what's going on politically speaking in places like Turkey and Brazil, because there is never a dull moment.

All of that said, there's a lot of truth in the assertion that given how conditioned investors have become to seeking yield wherever they can find it and given that DM central banks have so far demonstrated a penchant for effectively underwriting the viability of the carry bonanza by keeping policy accommodative, the EM rally could very well have a lot of room left to run.

But that assertion depends in no small part on the Fed. Early last month, BofAML's Ajay Singh Kapur published a laughably bullish piece on EM equities (EEM), the thrust of which was to suggest that because EM equities usually rise 230% on average in bull markets, the current rally has a long way to go.

(BofAML)

But buried at the end of the note was this disclaimer-ish bit:

It shows that EM bull markets almost always are associated with a weaker US dollar, and bear markets almost always with a strengthening USD. While USD forecasts abound, we note that the USD real effective exchange rate looks high on Figure 20, and that the US runs a current account deficit of 2.4% of GDP. We are skeptical of a strong USD view, from these starting points, and acknowledge that this view is different for most analysts.

Well, the dollar (UUP) had its first winning month since February in September, and while that optimism has faded in October thanks in no small part to the ongoing feud between Trump and GOP lawmaker Bob Corker, the Fed seems intent on sticking to the near-term rate path.

If the Fed does stick to its guns on a December hike and there's any progress whatsoever on the fiscal front, the dollar could well rally. If that rally is any semblance of sharp and/or sustainable, it would imperil EM. Recall this chart from Deutsche Bank's Aleksandar Kocic which diagrams all of the ways a Fed hike can trigger transient bouts of volatility across markets:

(Deutsche Bank)

Start from the bottom left and look up. That's where it starts and it's all downhill (or uphill, depending on how you want to look at things) from there.

To be sure, the pros are starting to come around to this. Here's Bloomberg:

Weathering political turbulence and the prospect of tightened monetary policy is about to get tougher for the bulls in emerging markets. That’s according to 17 investors, traders and strategists surveyed by Bloomberg between Oct. 2 and Oct. 9 on the outlook for the rest of 2017.

Taken together, the risk from a more hawkish Fed and the fact (because that's what it is), that country-specific geopolitical risks will always be present, the outlook for emerging markets is murky at best. And while professional investors seem to be acutely aware of that all of the sudden, a recent BofAML study shows that in the event of turbulence, most people will be buying on dips. Have a look:

(BofAML)

Here's the thing: that would be fine if we hadn't already run as far as we've run. But we're sitting at the highest levels since 2011:

I'm going to close by giving you what, to my mind anyway, is perhaps the best evidence yet that people are far too complacent on EM.

I've got a longer piece on this coming out in a couple of days on DealBreaker so I won't delve too deeply into it here, but suffice to say that Tennessee's pension fund has more than $500 million riding on the South Korea ETF (EWY). It is the plan's second largest position and the Tennessee Treasury Dept. is the ETF's single largest holder:

(Bloomberg)

Does that seem like a good idea to you?

