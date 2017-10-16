CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust: Recap

Revisit of our first article and a brief look at where the stock is trading nowadays.

Now, rather satisfied, we are closing our position becaused CORR-A has reached levels where it no longer is as appetizing as it used to be.

A little over two months ago we posted an article about the company's preferred stock as it had caught our eye while hunting for high yielders.

Introduction

As per tradition, I want to not only share with you my investment ideas, but also provide a review once they have played out - regardless whether in our favor or not.

This article is dedicated to one of our best picks so far this year - CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, 7.375% Dep Shares Ser A Cumul Red Preferred Stk (NYSE: CORR-A). It popped on our radar around the end of July and the official analysis was published on the 4th of August - "We Are Adding This 7.5% Yielder To All Of Our Portfolios."

Right now I consider this preferred stock to be normally valued and that my work in it is done, at least for now.

The Company

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE: CORR) has not undergone any drastic changes since we looked at it, therefore most of the previous analysis is still rather relevant. And besides, if there was anything going on it would have been reflected in the market price.

Source: Barchart.com - CORR Daily Chart (1 year)

'Ranging' is the name of the game in 2017 and the past two months have followed suit.

Even though we were not, and probably will not be, interested in purchasing the common stock and it is definitely not in the scope of our analysis, I do recommend taking a look at it. Other Seeking Alpha authors are writing a lot about it and a glimpse at some basic metrics left us with a good impression as well.

The Preferred: Past

Reading what we had to say back in August would be the best approach if you want to have the full picture put together, but we will highlight few things we liked back then just in case.

Source: Initial Coverage of CORR-A

A look at the yield metrics clearly shows why we loved this pick so much:

7.5% Stripped Yield-to-Worst

Qualified Current Yield and Yield-to-Call above 6%, the latter closer to 7% even.

Here is a chart showing where the preferred was at the time in terms of market price:

Source: eSignal - CORR-A Daily Chart

The downward movement at the end of 2016 is something to take note of, so we intended to use the common stock as a hedging reaction in case things go south in the short term.

Last, but definitely not least, after the secondary offering CORR-A became a much bigger issue and suddenly the stock became alive - its Average Daily Volume increased significantly. Therefore one of our suspicions at the time was that it might become an addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock Ishares (NASDAQ: PFF) due to the eligibility in terms of market cap and potential for the preferred to meet the volume requirements of the index as well.

Now, let us see where this stick is right now.

The Preferred: Present

Someone might say that I have the ability to move markets, but this is not the case. The simple truth is that often times, when you are on the right side, a trade simply goes your way without giving you a chance to doubt yourself, although it is always good to have a 'Plan B.'

This is how CORR-A's daily chart looks as of today:

Source: eSignal - CORR-A Daily Chart

This type of movement might be a good sign in a common stock which you are interested in as a portfolio addition, but in fixed income things start turning grim in the Yield Department. And you realize that you would prefer to pass until another buying opportunity presents itself.

That being said, albeit in a funky way, in our opinion CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, 7.375% Dep Shares Ser A Cumul Red Preferred Stk (NYSE: CORR-A) is normally valued right now and most definitely is no bargain at these levels. Some background on the statement is provided by the yield metrics:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Let us track some changes from the time of our purchase:

Yield-to-Call: 8.28% -> 4.91%

Qualified Equivalent YTC: 6.90% -> 4.09%

Current Yield: 7.42% -> 6.99%

Qualified Equivalent: 6.18% -> 5.79%

The best illustration is provided by the product's YTC curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

It is not exactly beautiful, as you can clearly see the shift it has undergone during the significant market price increase. CORR-A is not the bargain it used to be if you are looking for an addition to your portfolio.

Summary

Most of the time when we purchase a preferred stock which we view as undervalued by the market, our exit point is defined by the moment when it becomes normally valued or starts going beyond that. In our humble view, CORR-A has surpassed this point and our work here is done.

Let there be no mistake - we rarely see this kind of crazed buying going on, but this is caused mostly by the product's addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock Ishares (NASDAQ: PFF) which we managed to 'guess.'

Either way, to recap the trade in numbers, our Gross Returns are sitting at:

Gross Returns: 8.67%

Holding Period: 70 days

Definitely one of our better trades this year, so congratulations if you joined us on it!

Conclusion

In times when one could argue that the whole market is overvalued but it keeps on going up, we have to find investment picks which have not yet reached their true potential and yet remain cautious in case it turns out that some sort of risk associated with them has evaded our research process.

This particular time we were right and even managed to figure out what the main catalyst for CORR-A will be in the short term. I believe that this product is normally valued now and while you definitely do not have to follow suit by jumping ship with me, you definitely should not be a buyer here.

Trade With Beta

