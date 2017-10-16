Redemptions: Catching Up

Not suggested by the article's title, there was a Easter egg with a slight mispricing which I think no one managed to utilize by the time the article was out.

We will take a look at some interesting and not-so-interesting redeemed issues.

It has been a while since we made a recap of the products which were taken away from our little universe of preferreds and baby bonds.

Introduction

As many of you have probably noticed, we have had a bunch of Initial Public Offerings happening over the last few months. There are very few issues which have been Called without the emergence of a new product to take their place - most IPOs have been with a refinancing purpose.

Naturally most of the fixed income products we trade seem to price in their approaching, or passed, Call Date accordingly, but occasionally we see divergences which may lure someone to purchase at a level where the risk greatly outweighs the reward. That is where our focus remains and just recently we had great examples of preferred stocks trying to defy gravity right before their final days on the exchange.

Since there are many issues whose days are counted, we will keep it short and review them on a company-by-company basis.

Urstadt Biddle Properties



Wondering why we are kicking off with this one? Well, there is no particular reason - chaos shall reign supreme in this article.

Redemption : Urstadt Biddle Properties, 7.125% Series F Cumulative Redeem Preferred Stock (NYSE: UBP-F)

: Urstadt Biddle Properties, 7.125% Series F Cumulative Redeem Preferred Stock (NYSE: UBP-F) Call Date : 10/24/2017

Source: Company's website - Press Release

: 10/24/2017 Source: Company's website - Press Release New Issue: Urstadt Biddle Properties, 6.25% Series H Cumulative Redeem Preferred Stock (NYSE: UBP-H)

Here is a link to our article for a brief introduction of the new issue.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBA) were one of the companies who decided that this is a good moment to refinance.

Source: Barchart.com - UBP-F Daily Chart (1 year)

After this small shuffle, the company's outstanding products in our database are:

- Urstadt Biddle Properties, 6.25% Series H Cumulative Redeem Preferred Stock (UBP-H)

- Urstadt Biddle Properties, 6.75% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (UBP-G)

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE) went on a streak with the redemption of three issues - two debentures and one preferred trust security.



Redemption : FPL Group Capital Trust I, 5 7/8% Preferred Trust Securities (NYSE: NEE-C)

: FPL Group Capital Trust I, 5 7/8% Preferred Trust Securities (NYSE: NEE-C) Call Date: 11/9/2017

Source: PRNewswire.com - Press Release by NextEra Energy

Source: Barchart.com - NEE-C Daily Chart (1 year)

This is one of the issues we deemed as 'overvalued' due to the high Call Exposure any buyers were facing at the time. Recently it has traded in a more reasonable manner, but we hope that no one got hurt.

Source: Closing Time: NextEra Energy Preferred Stock Edition

The market did not seem to acknowledge the news immediately, so on the chart above you see NEE-C's 'last' trading day before its ticker was adjusted for the coming Redemption. Even in the final moments this product was mispriced, which is still funny in its own way.



NextEra Energy #2



The company also announced the redemption of two issues of debentures, respectively:

Redemption : NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, 5.70% Series G Jr Subor Debentures due 3/1/2072 (NYSE: NEE-G)

: NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, 5.70% Series G Jr Subor Debentures due 3/1/2072 (NYSE: NEE-G) Call Date: 10/22/2017

Source: PRNewswire.com - Press Release by NextEra Energy

Source: Barchart.com - NEE-G Daily Chart (1 year)

And on to the next, very similar, product called by the company:

Redemption : NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, 5.625% Series H Jr Sub Debentures due 6/15/2072 (NYSE: NEE-H)

: NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, 5.625% Series H Jr Sub Debentures due 6/15/2072 (NYSE: NEE-H) Call Date: 10/22/2017

Source: PRNewswire.com - Press Release by NextEra Energy

Source: Barchart.com - NEE-H Daily Chart (1 year)

We suppose that both redemptions are financed by new issues which can be seen in a 8-K Filing by NextEra Energy.

After these are gone, we are left with four tradable products - two of which are Equity Units and not something we trade at this point:

- NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, 5.125% Series I Jr Sub Debentures 11/15/2072 (NYSE: NEE-I)

- NextEra Energy, Inc., 5.00% Series J Junior Sub Debentures due 1/15/2073 (NYSE: NEE-J)

- NextEra Energy, Inc., 6.123% Equity Units due 9/1/2019 (NYSE: NEE-R)

- NextEra Energy, Inc., 6.371% Equity Units due 9/1/2018 (NYSE: NEE-Q)

Of course, it makes sense for the company to use the best refinancing opportunity on the table and the deal which can be seen in the 8-K Filing looks pretty sweet.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

Another high-yielder bites the dust.

Redemption : Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, 8.25% Cum Red Perp Preferred Shares A (NYSE: PEI-A)

: Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, 8.25% Cum Red Perp Preferred Shares A (NYSE: PEI-A) Call Date : 10/12/2017

: 10/12/2017 New Issue: Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, 6.875% Cum Red Perp Preferred Shrs D (NYSE: PEI-D)

Here is a link to our article for a brief introduction of the new issue.

Technically PEI-A stopped trading yesterday, but the chart is on us!

Source: Barchart.com - PEI-A Daily Chart (1 year)

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) is going to save itself a decent amount of money with this move.



Apollo Investment Corporation

This is one of the issues where there has been no refinancing by Apollo (NASDAQ: AINV) in terms of a new product for us.

Redemption : Apollo Investment Corp., 6.625% Senior Notes due 10/15/2042 (NYSE: AIB)

: Apollo Investment Corp., 6.625% Senior Notes due 10/15/2042 (NYSE: AIB) Call Date: 10/15/2017

Source: SEC.gov - 8-K Filing by Apollo Investment Corporation

Source: Barchart.com - AIB Daily Chart (1 year)

We were unable to find a 'more official' statement by the company, but the market price seems to confirm the information in the source provided.

After this redemption there is one product left on the table for us:

- Apollo Investment Corp., 6.875% Senior Notes due 7/15/2043 (NYSE: AIY)

ING Groep N.V.

Here is another late one where the product's trading days are dipping their toes in the annals of the market:

Redemption : ING Groep N.V., 6.20% ING Perpetual Debt Securities (NYSE: ISP)

: ING Groep N.V., 6.20% ING Perpetual Debt Securities (NYSE: ISP) Call Date: 10/15/2017

Source: SEC.gov - 6-K Filing by ING Groep N.V.

Source: Barchart.com - ISP Daily Chart (1 year)

Once ISP ceases trading, we will be left with two of ING's (NYSE: ING) products:

- ING Groep N.V., 6.125% ING Perpetual Debt Securities (NYSE: ISG)

- ING Groep N.V., 6.375% ING Perpetual Hybrid Capital Securities (NYSE: ISF)

It is only reasonable that we mention the negative Yield-to-Call on both them - hence we do not recommend being a buyer in either of them, unless you have a good reason to believe that the issue will remain outstanding for at least two dividend payments.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp

And we jump on the refinancing train once again, this time with Horizon (NASDAQ: HRZN).

Redemption : Horizon Technology Finance Corp., 7.375% Senior Notes due 3/15/2019 (NYSE: HTFA)

: Horizon Technology Finance Corp., 7.375% Senior Notes due 3/15/2019 (NYSE: HTFA) Call Date : 10/30/2017

Source: SEC.gov - 8-K Filing by Horizon Technology Finance Corp.

: 10/30/2017 Source: SEC.gov - 8-K Filing by Horizon Technology Finance Corp. New Issue: Horizon Technology Finance Corp., 6.25% Notes due 9/15/2022 (NYSE: HTFA)

Here is a link to our article for a brief introduction of the new issue.

Source: Barchart.com - HTF Daily Chart (1 year)

Surprisingly this baby bond was not among the products which attempt to defy gravity after their earliest possible Call Date (3/15/2015), has passed.

The only product of interest issued by Horizon is the new baby bond - HTFA.

Investors Real Estate Trust

Or what we can refer to as the "Phantom Redemption," because finding a chart of this preferred stock proved almost as tough as finding a unicorn.

Redemption : Investors Real Estate Trust, 7.95% Series B Cumulative Redeem Preferred Shares (NYSE: IRET-B)

: Investors Real Estate Trust, 7.95% Series B Cumulative Redeem Preferred Shares (NYSE: IRET-B) Call Date : 10/30/2017

Source: SEC.gov - 8-K Filing by Investors Real Estate Trust

: 10/30/2017 Source: SEC.gov - 8-K Filing by Investors Real Estate Trust New Issue: Investors Real Estate Trust, 6.625% Series C Cumulative Redeem Preferred Shares (NYSE: IRET-C)

Here is a link to our article for a brief introduction of the new issue.

eSignal has gotten us found us a unicorn:

Source: eSignal - IRET-B Daily Chart (1 year)

Besides, you were probably getting bored by all the charts which had the exact same background, so here is the diversification.

What we are left with from IRET is the new Series C preferred stock.

Conclusion

Having a lot of catching up to do, we will leave a decent chunk of the Redemption coverage for the weekend. Seems very reasonable after we realized how long this article turned out to be. Perhaps we should write a book some time?

I hope that this information is useful in one way or another. If you think that there is some way in which we can improve the quality of these recaps feel free to leave a comment!



