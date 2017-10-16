Apptio: Small-Cap Company Trading Cheaply Is An Attractive Acquisition Target

Its maturing top-line growth and bargain valuation make it an attractive sale target, though no such rumors have yet surfaced.

The stock just passed the one-year anniversary of its IPO at $16, and it has gone nearly nowhere since.

Last month, news broke that Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had hired Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) to explore a sale of the company, an event I covered in a prior article. Though no concrete results have emerged from the Cornerstone talks, the stock is up nearly 15% since the announcement, with investors hopeful for a healthy premium.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) finds itself in a similar pickle to Cornerstone, though arguably it has it worse, as a recent IPO has failed to make any big waves in the public markets. The company popped 41% from its $16 IPO price in Day 1 trading, but hasn't stirred any similar excitement since. And as it passes its one-year anniversary, Apptio is getting long in the tooth - at least in the technology sphere. While software companies are generally far more focused on product development than on shareholder returns, it's almost guaranteed that lackluster share performance has weighed on management (it's worth noting the shares are up ~40% year to date, but they basically only recovered from a terrible trough and didn't hit any significant levels).

We already know that private equity companies tend to circle around SaaS software companies with long-term, recurring subscriptions. We also know that larger-cap tech companies like Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) chase after top-line growth by acquiring smaller-cap software companies to add to their burgeoning product portfolios. And though both of these software giants are unlikely partners for Apptio given a recent string of cash-consuming acquisitions, there is a whole world of possible acquirers for Apptio.

This article doesn't seek to speculate on who those buyers might be, as speculation rarely leads to sound analysis. Rather, this article will expound on Apptio's positive qualities (despite its slower top-line growth) to establish that the company makes sense as a value play even as a standalone, with the additional benefit that it may see a spike if acquirers come knocking.

What does Apptio do?

In the world of niche software, Apptio has carved out an extreme niche, pioneering a category it calls "Technology Business Management" (TBM), which seeks to helps the IT department and CIOs manage their spending.

Apptio believes that the growing importance of the CIO and the IT department in core business initiatives coincides well with its product platform, as investments in technology and backend infrastructure become increasingly critical to executing everyday business. Prior to Apptio's solutions, enterprises managed IT spending with a combination of homegrown tools or Excel.

Apptio's solutions consist of five modules, which can be purchased together or standalone. Its flagship application, Apptio Cost Transparency, acts as a system of record that tracks IT spending and measures its output against custom-set performance indicators. The below screenshot, taken from Apptio's marketing website, shows the "CIO Dashboard" that consolidates this information for IT leaders:

Figure 1. Apptio Cost Transparency

Apptio's IT Benchmarking application is an extension of Cost Transparency that allows CIOs to compare their organizations' spend and efficiency versus IT departments of other companies. IT Benchmarking is arguably the true value driver of the Apptio platform, as it provides proprietary data on spend efficiency. Within large organizations, IT spending can trickle up to the hundreds of millions or even billions, so having tangible measures of output and relative efficiency is critical to keeping spend in check.

Other Apptio modules allow IT leaders to facilitate technology investment planning, create IT budgets, and allocate expenses across corporate departments.

The fact that Apptio is considered the pioneer in the TBM space can be construed as both a positive and a negative. On one hand, Apptio has captured significant mindshare from being the first-mover in the space while on the other hand it must also convince potential customers of the necessity of TBM in the first place. It has the responsibility of the evangelization of its category, while a company like Salesforce (CRM) doesn't need to expend any effort to convince customers of the essentiality of CRM solutions.

Nor is Apptio alone in providing technology business management solutions. ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) provides a directly competing solution (that it has branded IT Business Management), part of its larger portfolio of software applications. The functionality provided by TBM can also be delivered via more generalist software, as some companies use an all-purpose BI dashboard such as Tableau (NYSE:DATA) to track their IT spending. Standard spreadsheets like Excel can also be utilized to store and display this information; despite its obvious lack of flashy dashboarding features, Excel is an all-purpose tool that is assumed to already be in the corporate repertoire and needs no additional subscriptions.

Revenue model and financial profile

Despite the many quirks in its niche business, Apptio has gathered ~400 customers, including 40% of the Fortune 500. Typical customer contracts have a 1-3 year term and Apptio generally earns between 0.5% and 1% of its customers' annual IT spending, depending on the number of modules purchased. Network Computing reports that Apptio generally costs a typical customer $150,000 per year.

While Apptio's growth hasn't been on par with fellow recent IPOs that grow in excess of 30%, its growth has been gradual and steady:

Figure 2. Apptio revenue growth

Its revenue grew 24% y/y in FY16, actually an acceleration over FY15's 17% y/y growth.

The company has forecast FY17 revenue of $180-183 million, implying only 13% y/y growth. However, given first-half revenues in 2017 grew 18%, its guidance implies significant back-half deceleration and is extremely unlikely. Apptio generated $89.2 million in revenues in 1H17, approximately half of its revenue goal for FY17. The second half (and especially the fourth quarter) almost always brings a spur of activity for IT spending, and is likely to drive a much stronger second half for Apptio than its first half. Its soft guidance signals plenty of room for outperformance.

As Apptio takes on the mantle of a maturing, slower-growth software company, it has also made vast improvements in operating profitability with an eye toward breakeven. The common size income statement below (with expenses shown as a % of revenues) shows that Apptio has achieved significant operating leverage, taking down its operating losses to 18% of its revenue. This trend has continued into 2017, where Q2 operating losses stood at only 16% (versus 21% in the prior year Q2).



Figure 3. Apptio operating leverage

Apptio has a clean balance sheet, with $124 million in cash and no debt. This puts its current enterprise value ex-cash at just over $600 million, a bargain for a company tracking toward ~$200 million in revenues in the next 12 months.

Valuation is at a steep discount to peers

The below chart shows Apptio's extremely low trading multiple relative to other peers in small and mid-cap software (loosely defined as <$1.5 billion in market cap).

Figure 4. Apptio trading comps

Note: Market cap based on close of trading on October 13; forward revenues based on extrapolations of management guidance, and balance sheet figures as of most recent quarter

While it's true that Apptio's growth pales in comparison to its peers, its losses are also considerably slimmer. Remember that growth is largely a choice for technology companies, one that lies on a spectrum - spend more on sales and grow more, or spend less and burn less cash. With Apptio's TBM category occupying a lower-velocity IT segment than, for example, Alteryx's (NYSE:AYX) data blending software, Apptio's management has shrewdly chosen to grow at a moderate pace and prioritize its path toward profitability.

What makes Apptio attractive to buyers?

A cheap valuation of just over 3x EV/FTM revenues is sure to have caught the eyes of both corporate and financial buyers. It's just too low of a multiple in the tech industry to avoid attracting attention.

In addition to essentially being a company on the clearance rack (with an enterprise value of only ~$600 million, one wouldn't have to pony up too much cash to buy it outright), Apptio also offers the recurring SaaS subscriptions that tech-focused private equity firms covet. While SaaS companies like Apptio invest heavily into winning deals, the long-term relationships that these subscriptions engender make these contracts immensely profitable in the long horizon.

Cornerstone OnDemand isn't essentially a growth company either, with revenues growing just shy of 9%. But fortunately, buyers don't typically look for hypergrowth when they're buying publicly traded software companies - enterprise software acquisitions like that of Vista Equity Partners' buyout of Cvent and Thoma Bravo's buyout of Qlik tended to be of maturing companies, not white-hot growers.

With a clean balance sheet, stable growth and continually increasing margins, Apptio seems to fit the bill of a proper acquisition target that, especially with only a $600 million price tag, is in the reach of many buyers.

Whether or not an acquisition scenario plays out, the solid fundamentals that Apptio has shown since its public offering merit it consideration into any technology portfolio that is seeking deep value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.