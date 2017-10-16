Wall Street Breakfast: Catalonia - Independence Or Not?

Economy

Investors are also digesting the latest election news coming out of Austria. 31-year-old Sebastian Kurz has declared victory for his People's Party, setting him up to become Europe's youngest leader and putting the country on course for a rightward turn. Austria's ATX has so far returned 27% YTD, making it the continent's best-performing developed stock market this year.

"Let me be clear, I think people are convinced that stocks and shares right now and bonds can go up as well as down," Mario Draghi said over the weekend, in response to a question on whether the securities were overpriced in Europe. "Where we see some signs of valuations that tend to be stretched is in the prime commercial real estate [in the eurozone]."

Negotiators at talks to modernize NAFTA look set to extend the remaining rounds in a bid to meet a year-end deadline, according to Reuters. Most recently, the Trump administration demanded that U.S.-made content account for half the value of the cars and trucks sold under the trade agreement, raising further doubts about any potential deal to renew the pact.

"My best guess is that these soft [inflation] readings will not persist, and with the ongoing strengthening of labor markets, I expect inflation to move higher next year," Janet Yellen told a Group of 30 conference on Sunday. While the FOMC left rates unchanged at its September meeting, it made clear its expectation of another boost before the end of the year. Three more rate hikes are seen in 2018.

The annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank wrapped up on Saturday with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urging them to help move economic powers away from large trade surpluses. He also pushed for curtailing lending to middle-income countries that have developed significant resources on their own, stating programs should "be tailored to help fully transition these borrowers off donor assistance."

Meanwhile, the IMF has begun preparations for a possible rescue of Venezuela that could require $30B or more in international help annually, and result in a complex bond restructuring and big test of Fund rules. It follows a surprise win for the ruling socialists in a weekend regional election, which could potentially rekindle protests and new foreign sanctions on the moribund economy.